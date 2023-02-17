ST. MARYS — Towards the end of the third quarter of Thursday night’s Allegheny Mountain League boys basketball semifinal, Elk County Catholic held a 26-23 lead over St. Marys as the Dutchmen had erased a double-digit deficit. But from there, ECC outscored the Dutchmen 25-6 en route to a 51-29 victory.
As the Crusaders have done without its star guard in Jordan Wasko, the team has turned to Wil Wortman to lead them on offense. That was the case once again on Thursday night as Wortman had 17 points — 10 of which were in the third quarter and included a buzzer beater three-pointer from the corner and other tough shots inside the paint.
“Wil’s athletic,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said. “Wil’s able to move his body in such a way that he finds a way to get to the basket. Wil’s a good player. Fortunately he played well tonight for us on both ends of the floor.”
St. Marys was without its star guard in Quin Gavazzi due to an illness. Stepping for the Dutchmen to take the offensive reigns was Tanner Fox, who matched Wortman’s 17 points as all 17 of those came in the first three quarters.
“Quin’s certainly one of the best players in the area,” Straub said. “Quin’s a lot like Jordan — they remind me a lot of each other. They both put a ton of time in their game, both of them love the game, both of them respect the game, both of them are really important to their teams. If you stop Quin, you have a chance to win against St. Marys. He had 18 points against us last time and fortunately we were good enough to outscore them.”
“If it wasn’t for Tanner Fox, we probably would’ve not scored in double-figures,” St. Marys head coach Bill Shuey said. “Tanner did an outstanding job keeping us in the game.”
After an early St. Marys lead at 4-0, ECC went on a 12-1 run before the Crusaders led 16-9 after the first quarter.
Elk County Catholic (21-2) got the lead to double-digits midway through the second quarter as Colby Nussbaum, who had 15 points on the night, knocked down both free throws to make it 20-9. Another Nussbaum bucket made it 22-9 before Fox answered with a midrange jumper.
Fox would then hit two free throws with 35.9 seconds left in the second quarter to make it 22-13 and St. Marys almost had its halftime deficit cut to just seven, but Dutchmen Matt Davis was unable to get the ball off in time on a fast break layup that he ended up making.
Adam Straub scored inside to start the third quarter to make it 24-13 before the Dutchmen made an 8-0 run, led by Fox and Charlie Coudriet, the latter of which had eight points total. Coudriet’s hook shot inside made it 24-21. Wortman answered with a putback but Fox scored inside again to make it a 26-23 game. The Crusaders, however, would then start its 25-6 run to put the game again and give themselves an AML title game berth.
“They left somebody open in the corner and hit a three, turned the ball over,” Shuey said. “Then they had an old-fashion three and then at the end of the quarter they had a three that banked in from the side of the backboard. So that takes it from a three-point game to a 12-point game — and it was over. Fourth quarter, they wanted to hold the ball and we were going to have to match up and the game was over.”
Wortman’s three at the buzzer made it 39-27 ECC heading to the fourth as the Crusaders then held St. Marys to just two fourth quarter points — a Coudriet turnaround jumper that kicked off the fourth quarter.
“I thought our boys, after the half, came out in the third quarter and played hard,” Shuey said. “They didn’t quit, got it (to a three-point deficit) within reasonable time and then we lost our minds.”
“St. Marys made a really good run at us,” Straub said. “We were in a really bad defense that I didn’t get out of quick enough and they were able to score a couple of layups off of it. They really robbed all of the momentum and then we made a couple of shots at the end. At that last one at the buzzer, I think we were able to build on that into the fourth quarter.”
That meant ECC went on a 12-0 run to end the game, capped off by a Frankie Smith free throw with 23.4 seconds left with Crusader reserves in the game as ECC won, 51-29.
“Except for our offensive lull ... We did a pretty nice job on a lot of facets,” Straub said. “Holding them to 13 points in the first half. Then when we really let down defensively and let up 14 in the third quarter, but then we came back with two points allowed in the fourth, that’s a really nice job.”
The Crusaders will now play for the AML title on Sunday at 8 p.m. at St. Marys High School against Ridgway, who defeated Johnsonburg 43-26 in the other semifinal game on Thursday. It’ll be an AML title game rematch from a year ago as the Elkers defeated ECC 44-23 in dominating fashion.
“We need to play better than when we played in the title game last year,” Straub said. “Last year, we got outcoached, we got outplayed, we got outhustled and we got outworked. So we just need to make sure we go out with the proper frame of mind. We just need to do the things that we do well ... One of the issues with our team is we need to score, I call them ‘easy baskets’ — the baskets in transition, the baskets off turnovers, getting to the free throw line and also putback points. We struggle a little bit when we just have to rely on our offense. We just need to get points off of those phases of the game.
“Ridgway feels very comfortable in that AML game. They’re good. They’re well-coached and they don’t beat themselves. So we’ll have to play well. I’m looking forward to the challenge and I’m looking forward to seeing the growth that our team makes every game without Jordan.”
St. Marys (11-12) will play Punxsutawney in the District 9 Class 4A on Thursday at 8 p.m. with the winner playing Clearfield for the Class 4A title on March 3 at Clarion University.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 51,
ST. MARYS 29
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 9 4 14 2 — 29
ECC 16 6 17 12 — 51
St. Marys—29
Tanner Fox 7 3-7 17, Anthony Nedzinski 1 0-0 2, Tyler Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Charlie Coudriet 4 0-0 8, Zach Thorwart 0 0-0 0, Dan Schutz 0 2-2 2, Matt Davis 0 0-0 0, Ben Paul 0 0-0 0, Lucas Bauer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 5-9 29.
Elk County Catholic—51
Lance O’Neill 1 1-2 3, Michael Jacobs 1 2-2 4, Wil Wortman 7 0-1 17, Colby Nussbaum 6 3-3 15, Adam Straub 3 3-3 9, Timmy Brannock 0 0-0 0, David Anderson 0 0-0 0, Noah Cherry 0 0-0 0, Bobby Urmann 1 0-1 2, Charlie Geci 0 0-0 0, Frankie Smith 0 1-2 1. Totals: 19 10-14 51.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 0, ECC 3 (Wortman 3).