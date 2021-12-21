ST. MARYS — The DuBois boys basketball team suffered its second tough loss in a row Monday night, as the Beavers watched host Elk County Catholic rally back from a double-digit deficit in the third quarter to pull out a thrilling 52-47 victory in overtime.
DuBois controlled the first half and took a 28-14 lead to the break. However, ECC flipped the script on the Beavers after the half, as it outscored DuBois by that same score (28-14) to force overtime.
Luke Jansen jump-started the Crusaders’ comeback as he scored 11 of his game-high 19 points in the third quarter.
Elk County completed the comeback with a 15-8 fourth-quarter advantage before outscoring the Beavers, 10-5, in the extra session.
Charlie Brendel did most of the damage in OT for ECC, as he netted eight of his team’s 10 points. Six of those points came from the foul line as Breindel also reached double figures with 12 points.
Jordan Wasko chipped in eight points, while Adam Straub had seven.
Chooch Husted led DuBois with 12 points, while Joey Foradora had 10. Al Pasternak and Drew Gudalis posted eight and seven, respectively.
DuBois entered the matchup fresh off a one-point loss (77-76) at Hollidaysburg on Friday — a game that saw DuBois try to mount the second half comeback only to fall one point short.
Elk County also won the JV game, 50-43. Ben Paul (16) and Lance O’Neill (13) bothi reached double figures for ECC, while Tyson Kennis had a game-high 27 points for DuBois.
Elk County is back in action Wednesday at home against Punxsutawney, while DuBois welcomes Johnsonburg on Thursday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 52,
DUBOIS 47 (OT)
Score by Quarters
DuBois 14 14 6 8 5 — 47
ECC 8 6 13 15 10 — 52
DuBois—47
Ryan Kovalyak 2 1-1 5, Joey Foradora 4 0-0 10, Chooch Husted 4 4-6 12, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 2 0-0 5, Al Pasternak 3 0-0 8, Drew Gudalis 3 0-0 7, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-7 47.
Elk County Catholic—52
Jordan Wasko 3 0-0 8, Luke Jansen 9 0-0 19, Michael Jacobs 1 0-2 2, Adam Straub 3 1-2 7, Charlie Breindel 2 8-10 12, Colby Nussbaum 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 9-14 52.
Three-pointers: DuBois 6 (Foradora 2, Shaffer-Doan, Pasternak 2), ECC 3 (Wasko 2, Jansen).
In other boys basketball action Monday:
Brockway 53,
Austin 23
BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys basketball team captured its first win of the season Monday, running past visiting Austin, 53-23.
Brockway held Austin to single-digit scoring in all four quarter, including just three in the second. The Rovers jumped out to a 15-7 lead after one quarter and led 26-10 at the break before eventually putting the game away for good with a 22-6 fourth quarter.
Noah Adams scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Rovers. Alex Carlson and Aiden Grieneisen added nine and eight point, repsectively, while Jared Marchiori and Dylen Coder each had six.
The Rovers (1-4) travel to Forest Area on Thursday.
BROCKWAY 53,
AUSTIN 23
Score by Quarters
Austin 7 3 7 6 — 23
Brockway 15 11 5 22 — 53
Austin—23
Cameron Rees 4 0-0 8, Adam Lucas 2 5-8 9, Jacob Hooftallen 2 2-3 6, Hunter Bundy 0 0-0 0, Dawson Hooftallen 0 0-0 0, Keaton Shupe 0 0-0 0, Warren Nelson 0 0-0 0, Brayden Stuckey 0 0-0 0, Dominic Rees 0 0-0 0, Mitch Blaniar 0 0-0 0, Cannon Fowler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 1-6 23.
Brockway—53
Jared Marchiori 2 2-2 6, Alex Carlson 4 0-0 9, Marcus Bennett 2 0-0 4, Noah Adams 6 1-2 16, Aiden Grieneisen 4 0-0 8, Micah Williamson 1 0-0 2, Landon Schmader 0 0-0 0, Dylen Coder 3 0-0 6, Reese Yahner 0 2-4 2. Totals: 22 5-8 53.
Three-pointers: Austin 1 (J. Hooftallen), Brockway 4 (Carlson, Adams 3).