ST. MARYS — A slow start on offense by both the DuBois Beavers and Elk County Catholic Crusaders boys basketball teams saw the home Crusaders avenging its earlier loss this season to DuBois on Wednesday night with 44-31 win.
Elk County Catholic led just 4-0 after the first quarter but outscored the Beavers 16-6 in the second quarter to lead 20-6 at the break.
The DuBois offense would get going in the second half but ECC would match them, outscoring the Crusaders by just a lone point in the loss.
Michael Jacobs led the Crusaders with 10 points while Colby Nussbaum had eight. Jordan Wasko and Adam Straub also had seven points each.
Rudy Williams led the Beavers and had a game-high 15 points as teammate Tyson Kennis had 11.
Elk County Catholic (17-1) hosts Sheffield on Friday while DuBois (7-10) also plays on Friday as they travel to St. Marys.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 44,
DuBOIS 31
Score by Quarters
DuBois 0 6 12 13 — 31
ECC 4 16 11 13 — 44
DuBois—31
Drew Gudalis 0 0-1 0, Cam Thompson 0 0-0 0, Maddox Bennett 0 0-0 0, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Rudy Williams 6 2-3 15, Tyson Kennis 3 5-7 11, Noah Farrell 0 0-0 0, Max Smith 0 0-0 0, Trey Wingard 1 0-0 3, Tyler Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Korney 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 7-11 31.
Elk County Catholic—44
Jordan Wasko 2 2-5 7, David Anderson 0 0-0 0, Michael Jacobs 4 2-4 10, Colby Nussbaum 2 4-6 8, Adam Straub 2 2-2 7, Lance O’Neill 1 2-2 4, Timmy Brannock 1 0-2 2, Wil Wortman 2 2-5 6, Noah Cherry 0 0-0 0, Bobby Urmann 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 14-28 44.
Three-pointers: DuBois 2 (Williams, Wingard), ECC 2 (Wasko, Straub).
In other boys’ basketball action:
BRADFORD 55,
ST. MARYS 43
BRADFORD — The St. Marys Flying Dutch fell on the road to the Bradford Owls on Wednesday night, 55-43.
Bradford led after each quarter as the Owls chipped away at the Dutchmen for the duration of the evening.
Tanner Fox led St. Marys as the only player in double-figures with 10 points. Teammate Quin Gavazzi had eight while Anthony Nedzinski had seven.
Bradford’s Talan Reese had a game-high 19 points.
St. Marys (9-8) will try and rebound on Friday as they host DuBois.
BRADFORD 55,
ST. MARYS 43
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 9 10 10 14 — 43
Bradford 14 13 14 14 — 55
St. Marys—43
Tanner Fox 4 2-4 10, Quin Gavazzi 3 0-0 8, Charlie Coudriet 3 0-1 6, Zach Thorwart 0 0-0 0, Tyler Mitchell 1 2-2 4, Matt Davis 2 1-2 5, Anthony Nedzinski 3 0-0 7, Angelo Catalone 0 0-0 0, Dan Schutz 1 1-2 3, Lucas Bauer 0 0-0 0, Ben Paul 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 6-11 43.
Bradford—55
Talan Reese 6 2-2 19, Jake Franz 4 1-1 9, Brandon Weaver 1 0-0 2, Chase Wineberg 4 0-0 8, AJ Gleason 3 0-0 6, Jesse Taylor 0 0-1 0, Lucas Johnson 3 0-0 6, Adam Ward 2 1-2 5, Isaiah Fitton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 4-6 55.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 3 (Gavazzi 2, Nedzinski), Bradford 5 (Reese 5).