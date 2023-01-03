ST. MARYS — It was a great way to cap off 2022 for the Elk County Catholic boys and girls basketball teams on Friday evening, as both the boys and girls won the Elk County Holiday Tournament with wins over cross-town rival, St. Marys.
The girls gave St. Marys (8-1) its first loss of the season as Elk County Catholic won 43-39.
Elk County Catholic (8-1) outscored the Lady Dutch 13-4 in the first quarter en route to the victory. Offensively, the Lady Crusaders were led by junior Lucy Klawuhn and her prowess behind the arc as Klawuhn scored 20 points — six three-pointers — as 15 of her points were in the first half.
ECC teammate Syd Alexander chipped in with eight points while Sami Straub had seven.
St. Marys was led by Izzy Catalone, who scored 10 points, while the trio of Alexa Schneider, Olivia Eckels and Jayssa Snelick scored nine each.
For the boys championship game, the Crusaders picked up a 50-38 win over St. Marys.
Elk County Catholic (6-1) guard Jordan Wasko led the team with 23 points, including going 7-for-7 from the free throw line. Teammate Lance O’Neill had nine points while Colby Nussbaum had seven.
St. Marys (4-3) had two scorers in double-figures, led by Quin Gavazzi’s 13 points and Tanner Fox’s 12 points.
For the boys consolation game, Johnsonburg (3-5) defeated Ridgway 51-46.
Johnsonburg’s Isaiah Jackson led the Rams with 23 points while Jake Lobaugh had 13.
Ridgway (4-3) senior Jack Benninger led the Elkers with 21 points as senior teammate Aaron Sorg had 12.
In the girls consolation game, Ridgway (5-3) defeated Johnsonburg, 46-29.
Lady Elker Jenna Kasmierski led the team with 13 points. Teammate Kristen Ellenberger had nine points while Gabby Amacher chipped in with eight points.
Johnsonburg (4-7) was led by the duo of Natalie Dunworth and Maria Casilio, as they had six points each.
The All-Tournament teams for the girls were Ella Lindberg, Kasmierski, Snelick, Alexander and Newton with Klawuhn winning the MVP for offense and Catalone MVP on defense.
For the boys, the team included Benninger, Jackson, Gavazzi, O’Neill and Straub. Offensive MVP went to Wasko while Fox was the defensive MVP.
GIRLS
CHAMPIONSHIP
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 43,
ST. MARYS 39
Score by Quarters
ECC 13 10 8 12 — 43
St. Marys 4 13 13 9 — 39
Elk County Catholic—43
Sami Straub 3 1-2 7, Tori Newton 2 0-0 4, Syd Alexander 3 1-2 8, Lucy Klawuhn 6 2-3 20, Kiri Emmert 2 0-0 4, Gracee Breindel 0 0-0 0, Sarah Hasselman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-7 43.
St. Marys—39
Alexa Schneider 4 0-0 9, Izzy Catalone 3 2-2 10, Olivia Eckels 3 0-0 6, Jayssa Snelick 2 4-4 9, Maura Caskey 0 2-2 2, Molly Hanslovan 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 8-8 39.
Three-pointers: ECC 7 (Klawuhn 6, Alexander), St. Marys 5 (Catalone 2, Schneider, Snelick, Hanslovan).
CONSOLATION
RIDGWAY 46,
JOHNSONBURG 29
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 17 3 11 15 — 46
J’burg 4 5 9 11 — 29
Ridgway—46
Jenna Kasmierski 5 2-2 13, Gabby Amacher 3 0-0 8, Kristen Ellenberger 4 1-2 9, Emma Vargas 1 0-0 3, Sophia Copello 2 1-2 5, Sara Zameroski 2 1-3 5, Addie Kuleck 1 1-3 3, Bridgette Breindel 0 0-0 0, Maddie MacAfee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6-12 46.
Johnsonburg—29
Annasophia Stauffer 1 0-0 2, Cadence Brechtel 1 0-0 2, Natalie Dunworth 1 4-6 6, Ella Lindberg 2 1-3 5, Emma Myers 0 4-4 4, Zoey Grunthaner 0 1-2 1, Maria Casilio 3 0-0 6, Ally Notarianni 1 0-0 3, Kendra Freeman 0 0-0 0, Aliza Jackson 0 0-0 0, Gianna Zimmerman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 10-16 29.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 4 (Amacher 2, Kasmierski, Vargas), J’burg 1 (Notarianni).
BOYS
CHAMPIONSHIP
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 50,
ST. MARYS 38
Score by Quarters
ECC 11 15 14 10 — 50
St. Marys 8 9 10 11 — 38
Elk County Catholic—50
Jordan Wasko 7 7-7 23, Lance O’Neill 3 2-4 9, Michael Jacobs 2 1-3 5, Colby Nussbaum 3 1-2 7, Adam Straub 1 0-0 2, Wil Wortman 2 0-0 4, Timmy Brannock 0 0-1 0, David Anderson 0 0-0 0, Noah Cherry 0 0-0 0, Bobby Urmann 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 11-17 50.
St. Marys—38
Tanner Fox 5 2-2 12, Tyler Mitchell 0 4-6 4, Quin Gavazzi 5 1-1 13, Charlie Coudriet 2 0-0 4, Zach Thorwart 0 0-0 0, Anthony Nedzinski 1 1-2 3, Dan Schutz 1 0-0 2, Ben Paul 0 0-0 0, Matt Davis 0 0-0 0, Lucas Bauer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 8-11 38.
Three-pointers: ECC 3 (Wasko 2, O’Neill), St. Marys 2 (Gavazzi 2).
CONSOLATION
JOHNSONBURG 51,
RIDGWAY 46
Score by Quarters
J’burg 15 6 15 15 — 51
Ridgway 13 5 6 22 — 46
Johnsonburg—51
Jake Lobaugh 4 2-2 13, Aaron Myers 2 2-2 7, Kole Asti 2 0-0 4, Luke Zimmerman 0 1-2 1, Isaiah Jackson 11 1-3 23, Eric Hoffman 0 2-2 2, Noah Stauffer 0 1-6 1, Nick Myers 0 0-0 0, Jayce Lechien 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 9-17 51.
Ridgway—46
Jack Benninger 8 4-7 21, Eric Gustafson 2 0-1 5, Erik Panebianco 0 1-2 1, Aaron Sorg 3 4-4 12, Alex Merritt 2 0-0 4, Alec DeVallance 0 0-0 0, Jackson Kilpeck 1 0-0 3, Ethan Streich 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 9-14 46.
Three-pointers: J’burg 4 (Lobaugh 3, Myers), Ridgway 5 (Sorg 2, Benninger, Gustafson, Kilpeck).