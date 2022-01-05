BROCKWAY — On paper, Tuesday’s game between the Brockway and Elk County Catholic boys basketball teams looked to be a lopsided matchup in ECC’s favor.
Someone forgot to tell Brockway that though, as the Rovers put together a spirited effort on both ends of the floor to give the Crusaders all they could handle in the first game of the New Year for both schools.
Elk County (7-1) managed to grab a six-point lead (24-18) at the half despite turning the ball over nine times in the first two quarters. Brockway (2-7) carried that defensive effort into the third quarter, forcing ECC into six more turnovers, while getting its offense going.
The Rovers hit three 3-pointers (two by Noah Adams) in the third as they outscored the Crusaders 17-8 to turn that six-point halftime deficit into a 35-32 lead entering the final eight minutes.
Brockway pushed that advantage to four on a free throw by Adams early in the fourth before ECC’s Luke Jansen scored four straight to knot things up at 36-36 with 5:26 to play.
The Rovers answered right back as Dylen Coder drive down the middle of the lane for a hoop to put Brockway back up 38-36. Brockway then missed on a couple scoring chances in the next minute to extend that lead before Jordan Wasko drained a 3-pointer with 4:19 left to put ECC on top 39-38.
Neither side scored over the ensuing two-plus minutes before Brockway was forced to foul to try to extend the game in the final two minutes.
That’s when ECC seized control of the contest, making 12 of 14 free throws in the final 1:41 to eventually win by 10 points (51-41). That final score wasn’t indicative of how close the game actually was all the way to the closing moments. The Crusaders went 18 of 20 at the line overall in the win.
Jansen was 4 of 4 at the stripe in the final 1:41, while Charlie Breindel was 4 of 6. Wasko and Adam Straub both went 2 of 2.
Jansen finished with 16 points to tie Brockway’s Adams for game-high honors. Wasko added 12 for ECC, while Breindel and Jacobs had nine and eight, respectively.
Alex Carlson posted nine points for Brockway, while Jared Marchiori chipped in six.
“I don’t think it (performance) was about us ... it was about the job Brockway did,” said ECC coach Aaron Straub. “Brockway had a really good plan and took us out of our stuff and made us feel a little uncomfortable. And, they hit shots and got offensive rebounds.
“The key in the first half was them turning us over and then they had a least two threes on second-chance points, and they probably had more than that. I have to give all the credit to them.
“We came into the locker room up six points, and they erased that really quick (in 3rd quarter). Coach Clark did a great job getting his kids ready to play. If there is a bright spot that we’ll take away tonight, it was the job the we did on the free throw line, because we did a nice job on the free throw line.
“This stretch is really good for us (at Brockway Tuesday, at DuBois Central Catholic Friday). You come off (winning) the holiday tournament, and it’s like the old saying, ‘You’re never as good you think you are when you win, and you’re never as bad as you think you are when you lose.’
“Maybe we came off that holiday tournament thinking we didn’t have to do the little things (to win). Well, we found out in a hurry tonight that when you don’t do the little things, it matters. Facing a little bit of adversity is not a bad thing at all, so we’ll earn a lot from this game.”
Both teams struggled to find any offensive rhythm in the first quarter.
Rover Aiden Grieneisen opened the scoring with a hoop nearly three minutes into the game. Brockway countered with four straight points, two each by Straub and Wasko, before the teams traded scores in the final three minutes.
A trey by Breindel with 1:44 on the clock gave ECC a 9-6 edge after one quarter. The Crusaders then made a run to start the second, using a 9-4 spurt to push their lead to eight at 18-10. Jacobs had five points in that run.
A hoop by Marchiori momentarily slowed ECC, but the Crusaders quickly rattled off a 6-3 spurt to take its largest lead of the game to that point at 24-15. However, a 3-pointer by Rover Marcus Bennett in the final minute cut the halftime deficit to six at 24-18.
Brockway then came out of the break firing on all cylinders offensively while still creating havoc on defense. The Rovers opened the third with a 10-4 run to pull even at 28-28 just past the 5-minute mark. Carlson scored seven of those points, hitting a 3-pointer to cap it and tie the game.
Jansen then scored for ECC, while Adams hit a pair of free throws for the Rovers. Brockway finally got over the hump and regained the lead for the first time since they led 2-0 when Adams hit a trey to make it 33-30.
Adams added another basket before quarter’s end to send the game to the fourth with Brockway up 35-32. Adams netted 10 of his 16 points in the third to spark the Rovers’ rally.
Unfortunately for Brockway, it couldn’t maintain that lead in the fourth as ECC regained the lead on Wasko’s clutch 3-pointer and never relinquished it from there with strong foul shooting down the stretch.
“We had a couple good looks when it was still close there in the fourth to go up three and came up short, and then they were able to ice it at the free throw line,” said Brockway coach Rick Clark. “I’m proud of the guys, though.
“Our defense was good again, and we didn’t allow a lot of penetrations and the dump downs for easy short corner layups. They hit three threes, but two of them were contested.
“We’ve played great defense all year for the most part, but tonight we made shots. That third quarter might have been our best offensively this year. When you hit shots, it ups the energy on the defensive end even more and you get that bounce in your step.
“We’ve talked about playing a full 32 minutes, and I thought we got 30 or 31 minutes tonight. We’re close. Playing offensively like we did against a good team and a good defensive team, hopefully it was carry over (going forward).”
Elk County plays at DCC Friday night, while Brockway travels to Curwensville on Thursday.
ECC 51, BROCKWAY 41
Score by Quarters
ECC 9 15 8 19 — 51
Brockway 6 12 17 6 — 41
Elk County Catholic—51
Jordan Wasko 4 2-2 12, Luke Jansen 4 8-8 16, Michael Jacobs 4 0-0 8, Adam Straub 1 4-4 6, Charlie Breindel 2 4-6 9, Ke Kang 0 0-0 0, Colby Nussbaum 0 0-0 0, James Foradora 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 18-20 51.
Brockway—41
Jared Marchiori 2 2-4 6, Alex Carlson 4 0-0 9, Marcus Bennett 1 1-2 4, Noah Adams 5 3-4 16, Aiden Grieneisen 2 0-0 4, Landon Schmader 0 0-0 0, Dylen Coder 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 6-10 41.
Three-pointers: ECC 3, Brockway 5 (Carlson, Bennett, Adams 3).