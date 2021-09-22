DuBOIS — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders boys soccer team picked up a 4-0 win over the home DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals Tuesday afternoon, as the Crusaders had four different goal scorers in the contest.
Ryan Shaffer, Tanner Pasi, Timmy Brannock and Lucas Grunewald all found the back of the net — with three of those goals coming in the second half.
“I thought we started slow,” Crusaders head coach Kelli Brannock said. “ We were working the ball around but it didn’t seem to be with final intent. We’re still working on our finishing and that drive to finish the play — whether it’s the third pass out of the back or if it’s the cross coming over and finishing on goal — we just need to finish.”
While the Crusaders were slow to start overall, they did find the back of the net for a 1-0 lead just 3:22 into the game, as Ryan Shaffer knocked one in past DCC goalkeeper Cartar Kosko after a deflection. However, that would be all she wrote for the Crusaders in the first half, as they went into the break with the 1-0 lead.
The Crusaders had plenty of chances to score, only to either see a shot go wide or stopped by DCC goalkeeper Cartar Kosko — who had 12 saves on the day.
“I think our defense overall really stepped up and held the pressure,” Cardinals assistant coach Pat Fragle said, as DCC was without head coach Phil Esposito. “Cartar Kosko in goal was phenomenal. He was on the ball all day, from corners to crosses, just controlling that back.”
But with the score still at 1-0 in the second half, ECC got itself a two-goal lead thanks to Pasi, who found the back of the net through traffic after the ball was deflected back out at 48:55 — ending an over 45-minute scoreless streak.
Elk County Catholic wouldn’t wait another 45-minutes to score, this time picking up its third goal from Brannock off a rebound, as he drilled it in the back left corner of the net at 61:15. Less than three minutes later, Grunewald cashed in after Kosko came out of goal in heavy traffic and Grunewald was able to make the Cardinals pay at 64:22.
Both teams would battle back and forth until the final buzzer sounded, giving ECC the 4-0 road win.
“We’ve been working on our final pass of our attack,” Brannock said. “So I thought that was much better in the beginning of the second half. I was happy to see when our forwards are dynamic. That really allows us to maintain possession. We’ve got quite a few kids scoring goals so it’s spread around. The ones that got it today just wanted it more and they were able to finish.”
“We played better positionally,” Fragle said. “We finally got a little bit more defensive in our positions and played at home more. Now it’s just a matter of building from that defensive mindset to get a little more offense. We didn’t get a lot of shots on goal but Elk’s a very skilled team and they out-skilled us overall.”
With the win, ECC moves to 6-2 on the year and is back in action Thursday hosting St. Marys. Even though they have a winning record, Brannock said there’s always room for improvement.
“I’m still waiting for us to play a whole game — not bits and pieces,” Brannock said. “The good side is we’re 6-2 and we’ve scored some goals. We’ve got some experience but I still feel that we’re still growing.”
The Cardinals will look to get back on track as they host Punxsutawney Thursday.
“I thought for not really having subs, we played a tremendously hard game,” Fragle said. “We talked as good as we’ve talked all year overlapping on defense — which is covering each other as we stepped up. I thought our defense and our communication was way better than in the past. Also, we had a few nice 1-2s — controlled the middle then gave the ball out wide. We just couldn’t connect that last pass through.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 4,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0
Score by Halves
ECC 1 3 — 4
DCC 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
ECC—Ryan Shaffer, 3:22.
Second Half
ECC—Tanner Pasi, 48:55.
ECC—Timmy Brannock, 61:15.
ECC—Lucas Grunewald, 64:22.
Statistics
Shots: ECC 18, DCC 4. Saves: ECC 2 (Ryan Jovenitti), DCC 12 (Cartar Kosko). Corner kicks: ECC 7, DCC 1.