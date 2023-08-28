ST. MARYS — To say the Elk County Catholic boys soccer program has enjoyed success under head coach Kelli Brannock would be an understatement, as the Crusaders have reached the District 9 Class A championship game each of Brannock’s first two seasons at the helm.
Elk County, which posted a 15-6 record a season ago, upset top-seeded Clarion-Limestone, 5-0, in the semifinals to reach its second straight title game. Unfortunately for ECC, it also landed on the wrong side of that final for the second straight year, suffering a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Karns City. A second half goal by the Gremlins proved to be the difference in that matchup.
The Crusaders lost four senior — Nick Cherry, Ryan Jovenitti, Anthony Messineo and Cole Piccirillo — off that team but welcome back a strong group of upperclassmen who will be looking to not only reach the district finals for a third straight year but also bring home the title this time around.
“I would say we had a pretty good season last year,” said Brannock. “We accomplished many of our goals, including a winning record, winning the Bucktail Tournament and making it back to the D-9 1A final again. It ended in a heartbreaker, losing to Karns City 2-1 in the championship game, but it is definitely what we hope to build upon.
“The team has started out strong, and I think is ready to work hard throughout the season with the goal of peaking during the postseason. We haven’t set our official team goals yet, but I think there is a desire to get back to the final again this year — which would be our third straight.
“We know we have a lot of hard work ahead of us, and we need to stay healthy and motivated as it doesn’t come easy. There are a lot of good teams who are looking to accomplish similar things. I think this group is up for the challenge though.”
Leading the way for ECC this year is the senior group of Sagan Beaver, Timmy Brannock, William MacDonald, Landen Snyder and Bobby Urmann and the junior quartet of Ben Cerroni, Frank Messineo, Lance O’Neill and Wil Wortman.
“We have a solid core of returning seniors and juniors that have not only experienced our evolution over the past couple of seasons but have been key in driving it,” said Brannock. “They have seen first hand how hard work pays off. I also think the fact that they made it back to the championship game, and came up just short compared to the previous year, is a big strength.”
That group of upperclassmen will be supported by a pair of sophomores, Isaiah Nicklas and Bradyn Pistner and large freshmen class of 12 players who will help add much needed depth.
“We have a solid freshman class this year — 12 of them who were part of very successful junior high teams,” said Brannock. “We don’t quite have enough players to run two completely separate teams (varsity and JV), so it’s going to be a balance of working with them in practice and rotating them in different positions during the games. It won’t be easy, but it is critical for the future of the program. I’m looking for them to work hard and be ready when their number is called.”
Brannock will get her first live look at her squad today when the Crusaders host Ridgway at 7 p.m., but she has been happy with how things have gone so far leading up to the season opener.
“The preseason has had a great vibe to it,” she said. “Players working hard while having fun. Preseason is a tough stretch for a sport like soccer, but I think they have been fantastic and it is a sign of what’s to come.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Sagan Beaver, Timmy Brannock, William MacDonald, Landen Snyder, Bobby Urmann. Juniors: Ben Cerroni, Frank Messineo, Lance O’Neill, Wil Wortman. Sophomores: Isaiah Nicklas, Bradyn Pistner. Freshmen: Aaron Bennett, Wyatt Brem, Simon Dornisch, Marcus Gahr, Brady Hornbug, Julian Lanzel, Merrick Leckey, Chandler Nunamaker, Chase Simbeck, Christian Schmidt, Grady Shirey, Franco Williams.