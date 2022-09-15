BROCKWAY — The Elk County Catholic boys soccer team is off to a strong this season, and now finds itself with a 4-2 record following a 2-0 win against rival Brockway Wednesday evening at Frank Varischetti Field.
Despite that record, head coach Kelli Brannock feels her team has yet to play its best — and Wednesday’s victory against the Rovers in a rematch of last year’s District 9 Class A championship game was a prime example of that reasoning.
Elk County, which lost to Brockway 8-0 in that title contest a year ago, dominated the action from start to finish Wednesday. However, the Crusaders struggled to do what’s most important, and that is score, as they found themselves in a scoreless game at the half despite outshooting Brockway 10-3 in the first half.
The Crusaders hit the crossbar twice and post once, while Brockway keeper Jacob Maze also made three first-half saves to help keep his team in the game. Elk County finally broke through in the second half when Timmy Brannock scored off a nice cross pass by Anthony Messineo with 27:03 left to play.
That goal still left ECC one bad play or bounce away from being tied, but the Crusaders’ defense held the Rovers in check all game. Brockway was limited to just five shots, with ECC keeper Ryan Jovenitti recording three saves to post a shutout.
The Crusaders finally iced the victory when Landen Snyder scored with 8:36 remaining on a play that was eerily similar to Brannock’s goal. Messineo also set up Snyder.
“We just couldn’t find the net in the first half,” said Brannock. “I think we hit the crossbar twice, the post once and the outside. I thought their keeper did a nice job and didn’t give up any rebounds. Every time he got his hands on the ball, he was solid.
“It’s nice to get the win, but we still have to finish our opportunities. Two goals aren’t going to cut it as we get later in the season and in playoffs. That’s the biggest thing for us. I think we settled it down and possessed more and limited them.
“But, when you do that, you have to finish your opportunities. We go in (at half) 0-0 and all it takes is one play, one corner kick and you’re down. I mean ... I’m happy, but I still haven’t seen us put it all together. But, I guess it’s a good thing to be 4-2 going into our tournament and not have put it all together yet. So, we know we have some potential left.”
Elk County grabbed control of the action from the get-go and kept the ball on Brockway’s defensive side of the field for most of the first half. The Rovers were up to the challenge in the opening 40 minutes though.
Messineo had the first scoring chance for ECC but put a shot off the side of the net in the sixth minute. Maze then made a huge save on Lance O’Neill in the ninth minute, as the keeper came flying out to challenge the Crusader and made a sliding block that deflected the ball over the net.
Maze then made another save on a Brannock shot just past the 10-minute mark.
Brockway finally made a little noise in the 14th minute, earning a direct kick. However, Aiden Wilcox’s shoot was stopped by Jovenitti on that proved to be the Rovers’ only real scoring threat in the first half.
Elk County quickly regained control, but Brannock rang shot off the right post just over a minute later, while O’Neill had a header attempt on a corner kick sail high in the 21st minute.
O’Neill later hit the crossbar with 10:50 left in the half, while the Crusaders came up empty on two more shots a minute later. Nick Cherry also had a pair of scoring chances in the final eight minutes. However, the first shot went just over the crossbar, while Maze hauled in a redirect attempt by Cherry in the closing seconds to keep it scoreless at the half.
Brockway tried to get something going early in the second half, earning a pair of corners a minute a part. But, Jovenitti hauled in both attempts in the box to keep Brockway from even getting a shot on goal.
Brannock then finally found the back of the net with a hard shot from the middle of the Rover box with 27:03 to play. The Crusaders nearly made it 2-0 less than a minute later but Maze denied a shot by Ben Cerroni, while Brannock had a shot go just wide in the 57th minute.
Brockway best scoring chance in the second half came on another direct kick taken by Wilcox, but Jovenitti made the save with 18:12 remaining.
Snyder’s goal off another nice cross by Messineo with 8:36 on the clock all but sealed the Crusaders’ victory.
Elk County is back in action Friday in the Bucktail Tournament and plays Kane at 5 p.m. at Angela Huey Field in Kersey.
Brockway travels to Brookville on Monday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 2,
BROCKWAY 0
Score by Halves
ECC 0 2 — 2
Brockway 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
Second Half
ECC—Timmy Brannock (Anthony Messineo assist), 52:57.
ECC—Landen Snyder (Anthony Messineo assist), 71:24.
Statistics
Shots: ECC 16, Brockway 5. Saves: ECC: 3 (Ryan Jovenitti), Brockway 5 (Jacob Maze). Corner Kicks: ECC 7, Brockway 3.