DuBOIS — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders boys tennis team made it 3-for-3 in District 9 tennis titles on Monday at DuBois Area High School as the senior duo of Anthony Messineo and Cole Piccirillo became D-9 Class AA doubles champions, dispatching the crosstown rival St. Marys team of Luke Anderson and Blake Hoffman, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.
It was the second consecutive D-9 doubles title for Messineo, who was co-champion with Cameron Klebacha a year ago. However, Klebacha won a district singles title championship last week as part of the ECC sweep, assuring a new partner for Messineo if he were to repeat.
Crusaders head coach Mike Jeselnick decided to match up Messineo with Piccirillo — who spent the year as the No. 3 singles players — and the result became the same as last year.
“It’s a coach’s dream and it came true,” Jeselnick said of the ECC sweep. “I just want to thank those players for all the hard work throughout the season ... This is really an amazing achievement for the seniors and the team in general.”
“I thought it definitely well,” Messineo said. “It was probably a little deceiving (in regards to the duo being a favorite) knowing that Cameron couldn’t play with me and we won it last year. But Cole’s right up there and we’ve played together before. I didn’t really have a doubt because he knows how I play and I know how he plays.”
The district tournament consisted of two teams from each of the nine schools — ECC, St. Marys, DuBois Central Catholic, DuBois, Punxsy, Clearfield, Johnsonburg, Brockway and Bradford. The first three rounds, as well as the two play-in round games, were played using 10 game pro sets, with the semis and finals using the standard best two of three full sets format.
Messineo and Piccirillo came into the tournament as the No. 2 seed and had a easier go of it to get to the finals, dispatching Bradford’s Cooper Haight and Peyton Haight — who won a play-in game against Brockway’s Damon Tucker and Aiden Wilcox, 10-4 — in the first round, 10-1, and then Johnsonburg’s Eric Gustafson and Gabe Heiberger, 10-4, in the quarterfinals before taking down the DuBois’ duo of Brohm Hemke and Jay Parekh in the semis with a convincing 6-1, 6-0 win.
However, Messineo and Piccirillo dropped the first set of the finals, 6-1, in a matter of about 25 minutes to Anderson and Hoffman before they would regroup and win the doubles title.
“The first two, three games I thought ‘Oh, this isn’t going to be easy,’” Jeselnick said. “But Anthony started to gel and get the shots and it began to go our way.”
“We were in a slump and lost 6-1 the first set,” Piccirillo said. “Then all of sudden we took a break, got our composure and finished it.”
“We knew we had to kick it in,” Messineo said.
And kick it in they did as the proverbial light switch flipped and the Crusader duo took the second and third sets, 6-2, 6-2, for the D-9 doubles championship.
“These guys, I’m really happy for them,” Jeselnick said. “They played great. I was confident in Cole being Anthony’s partner. Of course with Cam, he had big shoes to fill but Cole was always alert and sharp with his shotmaking and I felt comfortable. But having lost that first set, they had me thinking. I know what they’re capable of and they rebounded, gelled together, communicated and made the shots when they needed to be.”
Anderson and Hoffman defeated DuBois’ Aaron Webster and Jacob Loomis in its first round matchup, 10-0, before defeating Bradford’s Mitchell Strauss and Max Shaw, 10-6, in the quarterfinals. That left the Dutchmen to square off against top seeded Neel Gupta and Luke Fragle from DuBois Central Catholic in the semifinals. It took three sets, but the Dutchmen got it done, dispatching the top seed with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 victory to set an all-St. Marys doubles final.
Other quarterfinal teams included Brockway’s Johnathan Knox and Adam Lin, who later fell to Gupta and Fragle, 10-1, and Punxsy’s Mike Setree and Logan Conner, who fell to Hemke and Parekh, 10-0.
The sweep marks the first time it’s happened for ECC since Jeselnick took over head coaching duties in 2016.
“It’s awesome — especially in our senior year,” Messineo said. “And especially getting Cole to states because he hasn’t been there yet. So it’s awesome to get him there and we’re looking forward to it in Hershey.”
“We’ve had a really good season,” Messineo said.
Messineo and Piccirillo will now play at the PIAA Class 2A doubles championship on Friday, May 26 at the Hershey Racquet Club against the team of Carson Weigle and Julian Clark — the District 3 runner-ups from Lancaster Country Day. Klebacha also starts his PIAA Class 2A singles quest on May 26 at the Hershey Racquet Club against D-3 runner-up Dylan Bonds of Twin Valley.
Meanwhile, ECC will start the state Class 2A team tournament today as they play WPIAL runner-up Winchester Thurston today at 2 p.m. at DuBois Area High School. Regardless of the outcomes of all three, Jeselnick said this year has been a success when it comes to what they’ve been able to accomplish.
“We’re going to have our hands full (today),” Jeselnick said. “It’s been great. In a coach’s personal goal, it’s for the team to excel. A lot of the shotmaking we drilled on in doubles all week — actually for the past two, three weeks. And they showed what they learned. It’s awesome. I’m really proud of Cole and Anthony and the whole team.”
Team Key: Bradford (BD), Brockway (BW), Clearfield (C), DuBois (D), DuBois Central Catholic (DCC), Elk County Catholic (ECC), Johnsonburg (J), Punxsutawney (P), St. Marys (SM).
PLAY-IN ROUND
Mason Marshall/Ben Wrigglesworth (C) def. Alex Deppen/Dana Smith (P), 10-2.
Cooper Haight/Peyton Haight (BD) def. Damon Tucker/Aiden Wilcox (BW), 10-4.
FIRST ROUND
Neel Gupta/Luke Fragle (DCC) def. Marshall/Wrigglesworth (C), 10-0.
Johnathan Knox/Adam Lin (BW) def. Alex Merritt/Hunter Newman (J), 10-7.
Luke Anderson/Blake Hoffman (SM) def. Aaron Webster/Jacob Loomis (D), 10-0.
Mitchell Strauss/Max Shaw (BD) def. Julian Funaki/Owen Daghir (ECC), 10-6.
Anthony Messineo/Cole Piccirillo (ECC) def. Haight/Haight (BD), 10-1.
Eric Gustafson/Gabe Heiberger (J) def. Ethan Evilsizor/Dylan Greslick (C), 10-6.
Brohm Hemke/Jay Parekh (D) def. Matt Volpe/Tyler Baird (DCC), 10-4.
Mike Setree/Logan Conner (P) def. Dawson Krug/Tyler Luckenbill (SM), 10-5.
QUARTERFINALS
Gupta/Fragle (DCC) def. Knox/Lin (BW), 10-1.
Anderson/Hoffman (SM) def. Strauss/Shaw (BD), 10-3.
Messineo/Piccirillo (ECC) def. Gustafson/Heiberger (J), 10-4.
Hemke/Parekh (D) def. Setree/Conner (P), 10-0.
SEMIFINALS
Anderson/Hoffman (SM) def. Gupta/Fragle (DCC), 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.
Messineo/Piccirillo (ECC) def. Hemke/Parekh (D), 6-1, 6-0.
FINALS
Messineo/Piccirillo (ECC) def. Anderson/Hoffman (SM), 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.