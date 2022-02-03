ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders picked up its eighth win in a row with a 43-29 win over DuBois on Wednesday night.
Lucy Klawuhn led the Lady Crusaders (16-2) with 16 points while Sami Straub chipped in with 10.
Madison Rusnica led DuBois (8-9) with seven points while Abbie McCoy scored six.
DuBois is back in action Friday as they travel to St. Marys while ECC plays again on Monday as they host Otto-Eldred.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 43,
DuBOIS 29
Score by Quarters
DuBois 6 8 4 11 — 29
ECC 11 8 13 11 — 43
DuBois—29
Madison Rusnica 3 0-2 7, Isabella Geist-Salone 1 0-0 2, Brooke Chewning 2 0-0 4, Abbie McCoy 3 0-0 6, Sarah Henninger 1 3-4 5, Rylee Werner 0 0-0 0, Kam Fontaine 0 0-0 0, Teegan Runyon 0 0-0 0, Allie Snyder 0 2-2 2, Abby Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0, Alexas Pfeufer 1 0-0 3, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Maddy Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Lynx Lander 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5-8 29.
Elk County Catholic—43
Syd Alexander 2 0-0 4, Lucy Klawuhn 7 0-1 16, Tori Newton 2 3-5 7, Sami Straub 4 1-3 10, Emily Mourer 0 4-4 4, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0, Madi Marzullo 1 0-0 2, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Reagan Bauer 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Vollmer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-13 43.
Three-pointers: DuBois 2 (Rusnica, Pfeufer), ECC 3 (Klawuhn 2, Straub).
In other action:
DCC 60,
Johnsonburg 34
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals took down the Johnsonburg Ramettes 60-34 on Wednesday night.
Kayley Risser led the Lady Cardinals (11-6) with 14 points on the night while Lexi Berta and Marina Hanes had 12 points each.
Johnsonburg’s Annasophia Stauffer led her team with 12 points and Kaci Stelene chipped in with nine.
Both teams are back in action Friday as DCC hosts Karns City and Johnsonburg (5-12) travels to Ridgway.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 60,
JOHNSONBURG 34
Score by Quarters
J’burg 12 3 8 11 — 34
DCC 13 16 12 19 — 60
Johnsonburg—34
Tessa Kocjancic 1 4-4 6, Maria Casilio 1 0-0 2, Annasophia Stauffer 6 0-0 12, Cadence Brechtel 0 0-0 0, Kaci Stelene 1 7-10 9, Allyson Notarianni 0 0-0 0, Zoey Grunthaner 1 0-0 2, Natalie Dunworth 1 1-2 3. Totals: 11 12-16 34.
DuBois Central Catholic—60
Jessy Frank 2 0-0 4, Kayley Risser 7 0-0 14, Faith Jacob 2 0-0 4, Rose Whipple 1 0-0 3, Lexi Berta 4 0-0 12, Lauren Davidson 2 1-1 5, Marina Hanes 5 1-2 12, Emma Elensky 2 0-0 4, Hope Jacob 0 2-2 2, Lauren Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Hayley Semancik 0 0-0 0, Sarah Hugler 0 0-0 0, Braylee Lukehart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 4-5 60.
Three-pointers: J’burg 0, DCC 6 (Berta 4, Whipple, Hanes).
St. Marys 47,
Bradford 34
BRADFORD — The St. Marys Lady Dutch picked up its fourth win in a row on Wednesday night with a 47-34 win over Bradford.
Jayssa Snelick led the Lady Dutch (13-4) with 17 points. Isabella Caskey had 14 points while Izzy Catalone and Maura Caskey each added eight.
St. Marys is back on the court on Friday night as they host DuBois.
ST. MARYS 47,
BRADFORD 34
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 18 9 14 6 — 47
Bradford 4 11 2 17 — 34
St. Marys—47
Holly Anthony 0 0-0 0, Izzy Catalone 4 0-0 8, Jayssa Snelick 5 7-7 17, Maura Caskey 4 0-1 8, Isabelle Caskey 7 0-0 14, Abigail Erich 0 0-0 0, Jianna Gerg 0 0-0 0, Rosa DePrator 0 0-0 0, Olivia Eckels 0 0-0 0, Alexa Schneider 0 0-0 0, Ava Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lucia Hayes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-8 47.
Bradford—34
Benson 8 1-4 24, Close 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 2-2 2, Stiles 0 0-0 0, Dixon 2 1-2 6, Cleveland 0 0-0 0, Schleicher 1 0-0 2, Persichini 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 4-8 34.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 0, Bradford 8 (Benson 7, Dixon).