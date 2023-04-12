ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic softball team pounded out 13 hits, including two home runs by Lucy Klawuhn, Tuesday afternoon to hand visiting Johnsonburg a 12-2, 5-inning loss to Benzinger Park.
Elk County used a 3-run second to help grab a 4-2 lead after three innings before breaking the game open with a 5-run fourth. The Lady Crusaders then won in walk-off fashion in the with three runs in the sixth as a RBI single by Gabby Weisner ended the game early.
Both teams scored a run in the first, as Johnsonburg got a RBI single by Julia Jones and ECC a leadoff homer from Klawuhn to even the score at 1-1.
Klawuhn struck again in the second as she hammered her second home run in as many at-bats — this one being a 2-run shot with two outs that scored Tessa Fledderman who had opened the inning with a walk.
Johnsonburg got one of those runs back in the third when Jones hit a double with one out and later scored to make it 4-2.
Any thoughts of a Ramettes comeback were dashed in the fourth when ECC exploded for five runs against Jones, who had come in relief of Natalie Dunworth in the third.
The lady Crusaders loaded the bases with one out on singles by Caitlyn Vollmer, Klawuhn and Weisner. Lydia Anderson then ripped a 3-run double before scoring when teammate Emily Mourer reached on an error.
Sydney Alexander capped the inning with a sac fly to center to put ECC up 9-0.
The Lady Crusaders put the game away an inning later in the fifth.
Fledderman opened the frame with a double, while Vollmer singled. Both runners then scored on a double to left by Reagan Bauer. Weisner then secured the mercy-rule win two batters later when she singled home Bauer to set the final at 12-2.
Weisner finished a perfect 4-for-4 with the one RBI, while Klawuhn was 3-for-4 with her two homers and three RBIs. Anderson and Vollmer each had two hits, with Anderson collecting the three RBIs.
All that offense was more than enough for Mourer, who went the distance in the circle for the win. She allowed two runs, both earned, on four hits while striking out four and walking two.
Elk County (4-2) hosts DuBois Central Catholic on Thursday, while Johnsonburg (3-3) plays at Otto-Eldred today.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 12,
JOHNSONBURG 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
J’burg 101 00 — 2
ECC 130 53 — 12
* There was 1 out when the game ended
Johnsonburg—2
Maria Casilio 3b 3000, Natalie Dunworth p-ss 3110, Julia Jones ss-p 3121, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 1000, Shelby Sorg cf 2000, Zoey Grunthaner c 2010, Jayden Gardner lf 2000, Ruby Miller rf 1000, Marlee Cherry 2b 2000. Totals: 19-2-4-1.
ECC—12
Lucy Klawuhn ss 4333, Gabby Weisner cf 4241, Lydia Anderson 1b 2123, Emily Mourer p 3001, Sarah Hasselman cr 0100, Sydney Alexander 3b 2001, Ellie Baron rf 3000, Tessa Fledderman dp 2210, Caitlyn Vollmer c 3020, Alexa Chamberlin cr 0200, Reagan Bauer lf 0100. Totals: 26-12-13-11.
Errors: J’burg 1, ECC 0. LOB: J’burg 4, ECC 3. 2B: Jones; Wesiner, Anderson, Fledderman, Bauer. HR: Klawuhn 2. SF: Alexander. SB: JOnes 2, Kasmierski; Weisner 2, Anderson, Chamberlin.
Pitching
J’burg: Natalie Dunworth-2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Julia Jones-2 1/3 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
ECC: Emily Mourer-5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Dunworth.
In other softball action,
DCC 15,
KANE 0, 3 innings
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals softball team made quick work of the Kane Lady Wolves on Tuesday in a 15-0 rout in three innings.
The Lady Cardinals scored 13 runs in the second inning to put the game out of reach for the visitors.
Lydia Morgan picked up the win inside the circle, throwing all three innings and allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out five.
Kali Franklin led DCC at the plate by going 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs. Melia Mitskavich was 1-for-2 with four RBIs while Marina Hanes was 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs.
Morgan helped out her own cause buy going 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Rylee Kulbatsky also had two runs and two RBIs.
Jessy Frank had the team’s lone extra-base hit of the game among DCC’s 11 hits — a walk-off triple with one out in the bottom of the third inning.
DuBois Central Catholic (7-0) is back in action on Thursday at Elk County Catholic.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 15,
KANE 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
Kane 000 — 0
DCC 1(13)1 — 15
* There was 1 out when the game ended.
Kane—0
Hailee Sheaffer 2b 1000, Leah Tigani p-cf 1000, Maya Smith ss 2010, Elizabeth Yasurek dp 1000, Kate Parana lf 1000, Cadence Carlson-Maybury 3b 1000, Alexa Olmstead 3b 0000, Addison Lantz 1b-p 1000, Kylie Iak cf 1010, Kylie Asel rf 1000. Totals: 10-0-2-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—15
Kali Franklin ss 4333, Jessy Frank c 3221, Kayley Risser cf 2100, Melia Mitskavich 3b 2114, Rose Whipple 1b 1100, Lydia Morgan p 3112, Marina Hanes rf 2222, Kourtney Zatsick ph 1100, Lauren Davidson 2b 0200, Kierra Foster ph 1000, Rylee Kulbatsky lf 1212, Lexi Berta ph 1110. Totals: 21-15-11-14.
Errors: Kane 3, DCC 1. 3B: Frank. HBP: Risser, Whipple.
Pitching
Kane: Leah Tigani-1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Addison Lantz-1 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Lydia Morgan-3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Morgan. Losing pitcher: Tigani.