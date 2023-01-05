PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders boys basketball team held off a scrappy Punxsutwaney Chucks bunch on Wednesday night at Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium, downing the Chucks 31-29 in a game that came down to the final seconds.
Elk County Catholic (8-1) had a 24-16 lead midway through the third quarter before Punxsy (3-6) — who were missing starters Ryen Heigley, Zach Presloid and Jimmy Neese — started its comeback, thanks to senior Noah Weaver.
“We were up eight and we had a chance to make a layup,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said. “And we missed the layup and they came down and hit a quick three (by Weaver). We had a chance to be up 10 and now all of a sudden it’s a five-point game. We just need to learn to get better shot opportunities.”
Weaver had 15 of the Chucks’ 29 points on the night, 14 of which were in the second half as Punxsy was able to get the deficit to within one on multiple occasions in the final minutes. But the Crusaders would be able to knock down its free throw attempts late to seal the two-point victory.
“It was a good win,” Straub said. “I’m really happy with the win. Anytime you can beat a good team on the road, and I know they were down a couple of guys but you couldn’t tell by how the way they played it. They were just all-in. That’s what good coaches do — they get their kids to play regardless of who is on the floor.”
Colby Nussbaum led ECC with 10 points and five rebounds.
“Our kids gave everything they had,” Punxsy head coach Randy Reitz said. “They played a heck of a ballgame against a very good team. It was just a great effort by our kids tonight.”
The Chucks came out of the gates firing with a 7-2 lead in the first quarter as Cooper Hallman knocked down a three to give the five-point advantage. But ECC would cut that down to 7-6 at the end of the first quarter after a Nussbaum putback.
Elk County Catholic would later take the lead with a little over a minute left in the second quarter as a Jordan Wasko drive to the hoop make it 12-10 ECC.
Weaver was sent to the line with 2.7 seconds left in the first half, making the second attempt. That allowed Adam Straub pass to Wil Wortman on the inbounds, who in turned made a three from three-quarters of the length of the court for a 15-11 halftime lead.
“That was a big basket and put us up four (at the half),” Straub said of Wortman’s three-quarter court shot.
The Crusaders wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way as Nussbaum had a couple of nice plays in the paint on back-to-back possessions to go up eight midway through the third quarter. But after Nussbaum made a couple free throws, the aforementioned scenario by Straub of the five-point swing took place, with Weaver knocking down the triple to get it to five.
“He’s a three-year starter and we expect that out of him,” Reitz said of Weaver. “He did a very nice job in the second half for us tonight. When we get a few kids back, that’ll make us a lot better and a lot deeper. And if we continue to play defense the way we have, we’ll be a very good basketball team.”
With a 24-21 lead heading into the fourth, Weaver hit a midranger to cut it to one before Wasko lobbed a pass over the Punxsy defense to Michael Jacobs underneath as he put the ECC lead back to three. Hallman would then score underneath as the game was 26-25 as the Crusaders then tried to slow the game down with 3:22 left.
A possession that lasted well over a minute and a half ended with a Noah Kengersky block on a look inside. But ECC would eventually gain back possession as Punxsy decided to foul and make them beat the Chucks at the charity stripe.
Adam Straub got the one-and-one opportunity with 49.6 to go, making both for the 28-25 lead.
Weaver quickly scored to make it 28-27 before Lance O’Neill was sent to the line, missing the first as Punxsy’s Beau Thomas snagged the rebound. However, a fadeaway jumper by Weaver went off the front of the rim as Wortman got the rebound. Wortman then cashed in both of his free throws for a 30-27 lead.
Punxsy then got it back to a one-point deficit as Weaver drove to the hoop and scored with 3.7 seconds left. Wortman got the ball and was fouled on the inbounds, headed to the line in the bonus with 2.6 seconds left.
Wortman missed the first before making the second. However, Hallman bombed the inbounds pass deep, hoping to get an open Chuck, but it went out of bounds.
That left ECC with the ball with 2.6 left as Wasko then used a head-up play to finish off the game, throwing the ball off of the back of a Chuck where it then fell to the floor as the seconds ticked off and didn’t allow Punxsy to get a quality shot off to end the contest.
Coach Straub said there’s still plenty of work left to do for last year’s PIAA Class A semifinalist as games against the Chucks provide the team a challenge they look forward to.
“I think the quad-A league is a really good league with really good coaching and really good players,” Straub said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of games like this (on the season). Punxsy played hard and they did a much better job of handling the ball and getting shots. We had a couple too many turnovers trying to force things. Our turnovers are a product of trying to do a little bit too much. So we need to work on slowing down and letting the game come to us instead of trying to take the game to them.”
Elk County Catholic hosts DuBois Central Catholic on Friday as they will also host the Chucks on Wednesday.
“We have them in a week and I’m sure if they get their guys back it’ll be a really, really tall challenge to play them again,” Straub said.
Reitz was happy with the effort, even in defeat, as he said they’ll look to build on Wednesday’s game for the rest of the season as Punxsy hosts Brookville on Saturday for a 1 p.m. start.
“The effort, the defense, the rebounding, the communication, the attitude that these kids had, tonight’s game had those positives and we’ve just got to keep building on it,” Reitz said. “Elk’s very good defensively as well. They’ve been playing good defense since coach Straub has been coaching. He holds a lot of teams to under 30 points.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 31,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 29
Score by Quarters
ECC 6 9 9 7 — 31
Punxsy 7 4 10 8 — 29
Elk County Catholic—31
Jordan Wasko 2 1-2 6, Lance O’Neill 1 0-1 2, Michael Jacobs 1 0-0 2, Colby Nussbaum 4 2-2 10, Adam Straub 1 2-2 5, Wil Wortman 1 3-4 6, David Anderson 0 0-0 0, Timmy Brannock 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 8-11 31.
Punxsutawney—29
Mason Nesbitt 0 0-0 0, Cooper Hallman 3 0-0 8, Noah Kengersky 2 0-3 4, Beau Thomas 1 0-0 2, Noah Weaver 5 3-4 15, Parker Wood 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-7 29.
Three-pointers: ECC 3 (Wasko, Wortman, Straub), Punxsy 4 (Hallman 2, Weaver 2).