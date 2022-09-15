BROCKWAY — The Brockway and Elk County Catholic girls soccer teams met Wednesday night at Frank Varischetti Field in a rematch of last year’s District 9 Class A title game, and this go-around saw a much different outcome.
Brockway won that title-game matchup a year ago in thrilling fashion, 3-2 in a shootout. However, a new year brought with it a much different game Wednesday — one that saw ECC dominant the first half en route to a 3-0 victory in battle of unbeatens.
Elk County (6-0) scored its three goals — all by different players — in the opening 40 minutes as the Lady Crusaders dominated possession and outshot the Lady Rovers 10-4.
Brockway (4-1) made some halftime adjustments and flipped the script on ECC in the second half. The Lady Rovers largely control possession after the break but couldn’t capitalize as ECC played a more defensive-minded game and kept Brockway at bay.
The Lady Rovers had a 5-2 advantage in shots after the break, but most of those were just off target. Lady Crusader keeper Allison Geci needed to make just three saves, one in the second, as she and Emily Mourer teamed up for the shutout. Mourer played the final 7:21 of the game.
“We definitely tried to keep the ball out of our net in the second half and tried to stay a little more grounded and not focus on the attack as much,” said ECC coach Michaela Cashmer. “But, it was a really good win and the girls played well.
“Our passing was really good tonight, and that really helped the goals we had. They were all pretty goals because there were really good passes that were easy to score on.”
Both teams came out looking to score from the get-go as Geci and Brockway keeper Josie Orinko made saves on long shot in the second minute.
Elk County didn’t miss on its second opportunity in the sixth minute when Ellie Baron scored on a rebound shot after Orinko couldn’t quite corral an initial shot on goal by Seanna VanAlstine.
Brockway had a chance to pull even just over two minutes later, earning a direct kick well outside the ECC box. The shot was put on goal, but Geci easily made the save.
The Lady Rovers mustered just two more shots the rest of the half — both in the final 12 minutes after Brockway had fallen behind 3-0. Amanda Decker had a shot from the middle of the box go wide left with 11:07 left on the clock, while teammate Maddie Mortimer had a shot from inside the box sail over top the net in the 35th minute.
Meanwhile, ECC kept the pressure on the Brockway net in the middle portion of the first half after grabbing the 1-0 lead. Rylie Belsole had a pair of shots turned away by Orinko in the ninth and 17th minutes before the Lady Crusaders struck again just before the 19-minute mark.
Sami Straub set that second goal, making a nice pass into the box to Tally Cicione, who fired home a shot to make it 2-0.
Orinko then made a huge diving save just past the 26-minute mark on a shot by VanAlstine to keep it a 2-0 game, but ECC wasn’t to be denied. The Lady Crusaders kept the pressure on and scored just 42 seconds later.
Straub was the middle of things again, as she fired a shot on goal that Orinko deflected up into the air. VanAlstine was in the right spot at the right time as she headed home a rebound that got over top of Orinko as she tried to recover after making the initial save with 13:13 left in the half.
Elk County eventually took that 3-0 lead to the break, then made it stand up in the final 40 minutes as it fended off a Brockway squad that found some traction in the second half.
Unfortunately for Brockway, it just couldn’t capitalize on some of the chances it got.
Mortimer had a shot go wide in the 45th minute, while Decker was just off the mark with a shot of her own in the 55th minute. Geci later stopped a shot from the left side by Rheanna Spinda with just under 23 minutes to play.
Recommended Video
That proved to be Brockway’s final shot until the waning seconds when Eva Bisbey had a direct kick from just outside the ECC box sail just high.
The Lady Crusaders’ three second-half shots all came in the final 12 minutes. Two were wide, while Orinko made her seventh and final save on a shot by Madisyn Hetrick with 9:28 to play.
“We made some adjustments going into the second half, and we really didn’t know what to expect with Elk County this year,” said Brockway coach Juli Esposito. “It was to be expected they would come and play hard against us after last year.
“Those adjustments worked in the second half, and it was scoreless, and we had the ball in our attacking half a majority of the time but just couldn’t score. There were lots of improvements in the second half, though, and we’ll build off that.”
Elk County is back in action Friday in the Bucktail Tournament and plays Kane at 3 p.m. at St. Marys.
Brockway travels to Brookville on Monday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 3,
BROCKWAY 0
Score by Halves
ECC 3 0 — 0
Brockway 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
ECC—Ellie Baron (Seanna VanAlstine assist), 5:31.
ECC—Tally Cicione (Sami Straub assist), 18:59.
ECC—Seanna VanAlstine (Sami Straub assist), 26:47.
Statistics
Shots: ECC 13, Brockway 9. Saves: ECC: 3 (Allison Geci 3, Emily Mourer), Brockway 7 (Josie Orinko). Corner Kicks: ECC 0, Brockway 5.