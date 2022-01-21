RIDGWAY — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders basketball team picked up a hard-fought 24-22 road win over the Ridgway Lady Elkers Thursday night.
Elk County Catholic had a 15-11 halftime lead that dwindled away in the third quarter, with both teams tied at 18-18. But the Lady Crusaders would outscore the Lady Elkers 6-4 in the final quarter to take the victory.
Tori Newton scored 12 points and notched 11 rebounds for the Lady Crusaders.
Ridgway’s Jenna Kasmierski had a game-high 13 points.
Elk County Catholic’s 15-11 halftime lead was gone at 16-16 as Ridgway’s Payton Delhunty made a bucket down low to tie things up. Both teams would trade baskets with Lady Crusader Sydney Alexander and Ridgway’s Kasmierski to set the score at 18-18 heading into the fourth quarter.
The start of the fourth quarter saw the Lady Elkers get a 20-18 lead with two Kasmierski free throws with 6:24 to go. Straub then made one of her two free throw attempts to cut the Ridgway lead to one and Newton later tied it at 20-20 with a free throw of her own.
Straub then got the lead for the Lady Crusaders driving to the hoop and converting a layup to make it 22-20. With approximately three minutes remaining, Newton added another bucket down low after driving through the Ridgway defense to give the Lady Crusaders a 24-20 lead.
The Lady Elkers would fight to get back into the game, but the Lady Crusaders would try and hold on to the ball to drain the clock. A backcourt violation with 58 seconds left gave the Lady Elkers the ball down two scores. But a missed shot gave the ball back to ECC and Lucy Klawuhn went to the charity stripe for a one-and-one with 29 seconds left.
Klawuhn missed and the Lady Elkers rebounded. But Ridgway was unable to score quickly and a jump ball situation took place with seconds left, with Ridgway still keeping possession.
Kasmierski hit a shot from the baseline to make it 24-22 with three seconds remaining. The Lady Elkers then fouled Newton to send her to the line as Ridgway called a timeout.
Once both teams returned to the court, Newton missed the foul shot and Ridgway rebounded. But Delhunty’s three-quarter court desperation heave was off the mark and ECC escaped with a 24-22 road win.
Elk County Catholic is back in action Saturday as they travel to Coudersport for a 2:30 p.m. tip.
Ridgway takes to the court next on Tuesday as they host Clarion-Limestone at 7:30 p.m.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 24,
RIDGWAY 22
Score by Quarters
ECC 6 9 3 6 — 24
Ridgway 4 7 7 4 — 22
Elk County Catholic—24
Lucy Klawuhn 1 0-1 3, Sami Straub 1 2-4 4, Syd Alexander 2 0-0 5, Tori Newton 3 5-8 12, Emily Mourer 0 0-0 0, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0, Madi Marzullo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 7-13 24.
Ridgway—22
Gabby Amacher 0 0-0 0, Jenna Kasmierski 4 5-6 13, Carli Thomas 1 1-5 3, Julie Peterson 0 0-0 0, Payton Delhunty 2 0-0 4, Kristen Ellenberger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 6-11 22.
Three-pointers: ECC 3 (Klawuhn, Alexander, Newton), Ridgway 0.