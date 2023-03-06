CLARION — For the first half of Saturday night’s District 9 Class A girls basketball champion at PennWest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium, it appeared the No. 2 seed Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders would take down top seed Otto-Eldred for back-to-back D-9 Class A titles. But a strong second half by the Lady Terrors thwarted that plan as Otto-Eldred won its first ever district title, 45-40.
On the same court that saw ECC (23-4) take down Otto-Eldred last season for the title, the Lady Terrors overcame a 27-16 halftime deficit and got its first lead of the game with less than two and a half minutes to go.
“Obviously it’s very disappointing,” ECC head coach Ken Pistner said. “We played a good first half and we still got decent looks in the second half. I just think that it was a matter of — (Otto-Eldred) are great shooters and you’ve got to get out on them. We for the most part did, but they didn’t miss many from the outside. Then we went a little bit cold both from the field and the foul line.”
The Lady Crusaders powered inside the paint early on, going up 8-0 midway through the first quarter as Emily Mourer had seven of the team’s 16 first-quarter points in a 16-8 lead after one.
It was much of the same in the second quarter as Otto-Eldred had only three field goals — albeit a three each from Anna Merry and Brooke Close — as ECC would again attack inside. After an 18-8 lead after Mourer finished off a pass from Sami Straub, Otto-Eldred cut the lead to six before a Syd Alexander runner off of the right side and a Straub three with five seconds left gave the Lady Crusaders a 27-16 halftime lead and aspirations of its back-to-back titles for the first time since 2009 and 2010.
However, Otto-Eldred (23-2) showed why they came into the tourney as the top seed, having already beaten ECC earlier in the year, 36-32, on Dec. 9 as the Lady Terrors went on an 11-3 run as Katie Sheeler’s bucket underneath cut the ECC lead to just three with 4:39 left in the third quarter.
Elk County Catholic would then hold off the Lady Terror charge as Lucy Klawuhn knocked down a three and gave ECC a 35-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Merry was then fouled from beyond the arc at the start of the fourth, making all free throws as ECC was up three. Mourer then made it 37-32 with a bucket inside before Sheeler hit a three as O-E trailed by two with 3:59 to go.
Woes at the charity stripe and from the field then started to plague the Lady Crusaders the rest of the way, with Tori Newton hitting one of two free throws with 3:04 to go as it was a 38-35 ECC lead. That allowed Close to hit her third trey of the night with 2:50 to play, tying things up at 38-38.
After an ECC timeout, Sheeler found teammate Catie Drummond inside as O-E held its first lead of the game at 40-38.
Mourer was then put on the line with 2:05 left but missed both free throws as Drummond snagged the rebound. After an O-E turnover, a Mourer putback tied it up at 40-40 with 1:21 to go and Syd Alexander would then get a steal off of Close, giving ECC the ball back with 1:04 to play.
Straub would attempt the go-ahead three but it was off the mark as Sheeler then drove to the hoop and was fouled with 33.6 seconds left. She then knocked down both of her free throws to go up 42-40.
Elk County Catholic would get a chance to tie as Straub drove inside as well and was fouled with 20.3 seconds left, but both free throws missed and Sheeler got the crucial rebound to give O-E possession. With the Lady Crusaders forced to foul, Merry was sent to the line for a one-and-one opportunity as she made both to go up 44-40.
The Lady Crusaders’ last ditch effort then went away as a turnover gave it back to Otto-Eldred, as Close made a free throw with 2.9 seconds left and the Lady Terrors won its first district title, 45-40.
Sheeler led the way with 15 points as Close had 10 and Merry and Bri Heller each had eight for the champions.
“We knew they were a good team and they’ve got a great player (in Katie Sheeler),” Pistner said. “I’m proud of the kids. They played hard and they played well. Just came to the end of making a few shots and they made them and we didn’t.”
Newton had eight points while Alexander and Klawuhn had even each.
With the loss, Elk County Catholic heads into the PIAA Class A tournament this Saturday as the D-9 two-seed and will host the District 5 two-seed in Northern Bedford (17-8) at 2 p.m. as Pistner said falling short in the district title game doesn’t mean the season is over.
“There’s a lot of basketball left,” Pistner said. “I know there’s been more than one team that’s won a state title as a two-seed out of a district. So we aren’t done by any stretch of the imagination. These guys are determined and I think this is even going to make them more determined. So we’re going to have to forget about this one and go forward for an even bigger prize.”
OTTO-ELDRED 45,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 40
Score by Quarters
ECC 16 11 8 5 — 40
O-E 8 8 13 16 — 45
Elk County Catholic—40
Sami Straub 2 0-2 5, Tori Newton 3 2-3 8, Syd Alexander 3 0-0 7, Lucy Klawuhn 2 2-2 7, Emily Mourer 6 1-4 13, Kiri Emmert 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-11 40.
Otto-Eldred—45
Anna Merry 1 5-5 8, Brooke Close 3 1-2 10, Katie Sheeler 4 5-5 15, Carrie Drummond 2 0-0 4, Bri Heller 4 0-2 8, Katie Rhinehart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 11-14 45.
Three-pointers: ECC 3 (Alexander, Straub, Klawuhn), O-E 6 (Close 3, Sheeler 2, Merry).