PUNXSUTAWNEY — Something had to give.
The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team entered Monday night’s contest with a six-game winning streak — its last loss came at the hand of the Punxsutawney Lady Chucks in St. Marys on Jan. 12. Punxsy came in winners of eight straight, losing last at Tyrone back in late 2021.
On Monday, though, the Lady Crusaders were the better team on Punxsy’s court — a rare feat, especially in District 9 League play — as Elk County outpaced the Lady Chucks 11-5 in the second quarter and 17-11 in the third en route to a 49-44 win to run their streak to seven games and reset Punxsy’s counter.
The loss was the Lady Chucks’ first on their own court in league play since a 45-44 Bradford win on Feb. 14, 2014. The end result of Monday’s game also means there are no undefeated teams left standing in D-9 League play, with each team showing a 5-1 record in those games. ECC improved to 15-2 overall with the win, and the Lady Chucks fell to 11-4.
“Punxsy is a very good team, well-coached and they shoot the ball well. So, trying to stop them on the inside and stop them on the outside is a little bit difficult, but our kids did a good job tonight,” Elk County Catholic coach Ken Pistner said. “They executed the game plan, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
ECC led by as many as 13 early in the fourth quarter, but Punxsy knocked down some big shots to chip away at that lead just a bit and make things interesting. The Lady Crusaders were clutch at the charity stripe, though, with four different players hitting nine of their 11 fourth-quarter attempts to seal the win.
“The thing I really liked was that we held our composure late in the game,” Pistner said. “We knew they were going to start having to foul us, and we made some foul shots, but we did a good job in other areas too and kept our spacing late in the game with their pressure.”
Punxsy head coach Mike Carlson added, “Credit to them, because they beat us. We’re not used to losing, not used to losing in the district, and they came down and took it from us here … That was quite a clinic they put on late in the game. They went to the line and knocked them down.”
The first quarter saw the two teams go punch for punch, with ECC scoring the first four points only to be answered with four by the Lady Chucks. The Lady Crusaders scored the next four, but Punxsy closed on a 5-0 run and took its first lead on a Chloe Presloid free throw with no time left on the quarter clock to make it 9-8.
Punxsy extended its edge to six points with 5:17 left in the half, but ECC answered and regained the lead with eight straight in just under a minute on a 3 by Lucy Klawuhn and five unanswered by Tori Newton, then kept Punxsy off the board for the rest of the half to close 11-0 and push the lead to 19-14.
In the third quarter, each team answered the other shot for shot through the first five minutes before Syd Alexander hit a 3 then scored an old-fashioned three-point play and Sami Straub scored two in the paint to cap an 8-0 run that gave the visitors some extra separation and an 11-point edge through three, 36-25.
Punxsy won the fourth-quarter scoring battle 19-13, thanks in large part to some hot-handed shooting by Danielle Griebel, who hit three of her four 3s in the final 8 minutes, but ECC did more than enough with its clutch free throw shooting and ball control to close out the 49-44 victory.
Each of ECC’s starters contributed to the scoring with Newton powering the attack with 18 points – almost all of which were scored in the paint or at the foul line – and Alexander joining her in double digits with 12. Klawuhn added eight, Emily Mourer had six and Straub finished with five.
“We were able to get the ball inside tonight, and I really think that was the key to us winning,” Coach Pistner said. “We have some kids who can shoot from the outside too, so when they started to double down on the inside, we hit some outside shots, which makes a big difference.”
Danielle Griebel scored 12 of her team-high 14 points on second-half 3s, and Presloid also found double digits with 10, while Kierstin Riley was just off that pace with eight.
The Lady Crusaders will host DuBois on Wednesday, while Punxsy welcomes Brookville to town on Friday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 49,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 44
Score by Quarters
ECC 8 11 17 13 — 49
Punxsy 9 5 11 19 — 44
ECC—49
Lucy Klawuhn 2 2-2 8, Sami Straub 2 1-3 5, Syd Alexander 4 3-3 12, Tori Newton 6 6-7 18, Emily Mourer 3 0-0 6, Madi Marzullo 0 0-0 0, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-15 49.
Punxsy—44
Chloe Presloid 2 5-8 10, Danielle Griebel 5 0-0 14, Kierstin Riley 4 0-0 8, Maeve Hanley 2 0-0 4, Amy Poole 1 0-0 2, Olivia Burkett 0 2-2 2, Samantha Griebel 1 1-2 4, Emily McMahan 0 0-0 0, Avary Powell 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-12 44.
Three-pointers: ECC 3 (Klawuhn 2, Alexander), Punxsy 6 (D. Griebel 4, S. Griebel, Presloid).