DUBOIS — Coming off a tough 7-point loss against Punxsutawney Monday, the Elk County Catholic girls basketball team struggled to get into any kind of offensive rhythm in the first half Wednesday night at DuBois.
A strong defensive effort helped offset that sloppy start — one that saw the Lady Crusaders take just a 16-7 lead to the half. However, ECC got rolling in the second half and pushed it lead out to as many as 22 points before eventually coming away with a 42-26 victory.
Tori Newton sparked that second-half surge for ECC, as she scored 11 of her game-high 18 points after the half. She also added 11 rebounds to post a double-double on the night.
Emily Mourer had eight points, including six after the break, for the Lady Crusaders, while Sydney Alexander and Lucy Klawuhn each chipped in six.
Defensively, ECC (16-3) held DuBois to just seven first-half points due in large part to the Lady Beavers struggling to run its offense after senior Madison Rusnica picked up three quick fouls and forced to sit most of the half.
Rusnica managed to score nine points in the game, with seven of those coming in the second half — all from the foul line. DuBois posted half of its points from the stripe as it went 13 of 16 in the game.
“We had a really good game the other night against Punxsy ... a very physical and well-played close game,” said ECC coach Ken Pistner. “And, to come over here against DuBois, who has a solid team, it was a nice bounce back win.
“It’s very easy after a game like that (vs. Punxsy) and not play with the intensity you need to, but our girls really did play hard tonight. DuBois played hard too, and it was sloppy in the first half with a lot of turnovers.
“Our thought in the second half was to protect the basketball, which we did for the most part. So, I was happy with that. Tori has played two big games in a row now, and she’s starting exert herself in the inside.”
Newton got to the foul line in the opening minute of the game, hitting 1 of 2 shots, but points came at a premier for both teams in the first quarter after that.
DuBois (10-7) countered with back-to-back baskets by Kamryn Fontaine and Rusnica just 11 seconds apart near the 5-minute mark, with Rusnica’s hoop coming off a steal to make it 4-1.
However, Rusnica was saddled with her third foul 23 seconds later and was force to sit the final 12:37 of the first half. With her on the bench, DuBois couldn’t get anything going offensively and scored just three points — all free throws by Fontaine — over the stretch.
Elk County couldn’t capitalize on that big dry spell ad break the game open though, as the Lady Crusaders committed 12-first half turnovers. DuBois has 11 turnovers in the first two quarters.
The Lady Crusaders did close the first quarter on a 6-1 spurt to grab a slim 7-5 advantage after eight minutes before Klawuhn hit a 3-pointer to open the second quarter to make it 10-5.
It took ECC more than two minutes to score again when Alexander finally found the hoop at the 5:04 mark. DuBois’ only points of the period came on two Fontaine free throws with 2:54 left in the half before Newton scored twice in the final 1:20 to push the ECC lead to nine (16-7) at the break. Fontaine fiinished with seven points.
Klawuhn opened the third just like the second quarter as she hit a 3-pointer 30 seconds in. Rusnica, who returned to start the second half, countered with a pair of free throws shortly thereafter to make it a 10-point game (19-9).
Another dry spell ensued as neither team scored for more than three minutes. Alexander finally halted that drought when she scored with 3:45 remaining in the third, sparking a 10-4 run ECC to close the quarter and push the lead to 16 points at 29-13.
Newton and Mourer each had four points in that spurt to help ECC grab control of the game.
Elk County carried that momentum in to the fourth where it rattled off nine of the first 12 points to quickly take a 22-point lead at 38-16. Newton had seven of those points, while Sami Straub added a bucket for her only points.
Pistner started to pull his starters in the final four minutes and as DuBois managed to make a small dent in the large deficit and get it under 20 points bu game’s end at 42-26.
Lady Beaver Teegan Runyon netted all five of her points in the closing stretch, while teammate Abbie McCoy had all three of hers then too.
“Rusnica picked up those three early fouls changed the whole complexion of the game,” said DuBois coach Cory Hand. “We still battled and held them to 16 points in the first half, but we could not get anything going offensively.
“We told them at the half, you held them to 16 and of those you gave them several easy opportunities because we just lost people at times. But, when you’re only putting up seven yourself, obviously there is a lot of work to be done on our part because we have another tough opponent in St. Marys coming in Friday.”
Elk County is now off until next Wednesday when it hosts Brookville.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 42,
DUBOIS 26
Score by Quarters
ECC 7 9 13 13 — 42
DuBois 5 2 6 13 — 26
ECC—42
Sami Straub 1 0-0 2, Tori Newton 7 3-6 18, Sydney Alexander 3 0-0 6, Lucy Klawuhn 2 0-0 6, Emily Mourer 4 0-0 8, Kiri Emmert 0 0-0 0, Gracee Breindel 0 0-0 0, Sarah Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Mya Pistner 0 0-0 0, Payton Newton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 3-6 42
DuBois—26
Kamryn Fontaine 1 5-6 7, Madison Rusnica 1 7-8 9, Abbie McCoy 1 1-2 3, Alexas Pfeufer 0 0-0 0, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Rylee Werner 0 0-0 0, Shelly Anderson 0 0-0 0, Teegan Runyon 2 0-0 5, Bree Weible 1 0-0 2, Maddy Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Lynx Lander 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 13-16 26.
Three-pointers: ECC 3 (Newton, Klawuhn 2), DuBois 1 (Runyon).