ST. MARYS — To say the Elk County Catholic cross country program returns experience on the girls side would be a gross understatement, as the Lady Crusaders welcome back its top six runners from a squad that captured the District 9 Class A team title a year ago.
That large group of returnees is compiled largely of the teams five-member senior — Sophia Bille, Isabella Macer, Grace Neubert, Katie Petrosky and Sami Straub — along with junior Gianna Bille.
The lone runner ECC lost from the team that outdistanced Cranberry for the team crown, 35-59, was Caitlyn Vollmer.
Neubert, the reigning D-9 Class A champ, headlines large group of returns for veteran coach W.J. Fernan, with Sophia Bille securing a silver medal behind her last season. Straub gave ECC a third runner in the Top 6 a she crossed in sixth place, while Gianna Bille was 12th. Petrosky and Macer were 27th and 64th, respectively.
Neubert and Sophia Bille went to finish 6th ansd 9th, respectively, at the PIAA Championships to bring home state medals, then teamed up with Straub and Gianna Bille this past spring to capture a silver medal in the 4x800 relay at state track.
The remainder of the ECC girls roster is comprised of junior Andrew baron and freshmen Amelia Meye and Katie Straub.
“We have a great group of returning runners —both girls and boys — that are our vocal leaders, leaders by example, and will also lead us across the finish line,” said Fernan. “On the girls’ side, Grace Neubert and Sophia Bille are the defending District 9 A champion and runner-up as well, as 6th and 9th-place winners at the state meet. S
“Sami Straub and Gianna Bille, who along with Grace and Sophia, teamed up for a A”State Runner-up finish in the 4x800m relay in the spring, add quality depth to the girls’ team. Isabella Macer, Andrea Baron, Katie Straub, Katie Petrosky and Amelia Meyer have all made substantial progress since last year and are vying to fill those final three spots on the varsity roster.”
Elk County lost a solid senior class on the boys’ side in Julian Funaaki (14th at districts), Adam Straub (25th) and Owen Daghir (40th) but returns a solid nucleus in junior Aaron Lanzel (24th), sophomore Andrew Mawn (33rd). senior Bobby Urmann (39th) and sophomore Kurt Wolfe (43rd) who all competed at districts a season ago
That crop of returnees are joined on the boys squad by senior Timmy Brannock, junior Lance O’Neill, sophomore Deacon Hendrickson and freshman Aaron Bennett.
“On the boys’ side, Aaron Lanzel, Andrew Mawn, and Kurt Wolfe return from last year,” said Fernan. “They form the core of a young team with potential to be dangerous by the end of the season.
“The balance of the team consists of newcomer Deacon Hendrickson along with a quartet of soccer players -— Timmy Brannock, Bobby Urmann, Lance O’Neill and Aaron Bennett, who will lend their services when available.”
No matter how experienced, or inexperienced, a squad Fernan takes into a season, his goals remain the same.
“Our goals seldom change,” said Fernan. “We simply want to be our best by the end of the season as people, as runners and as a team. And, we want to fight for the daily improvements that will allow us to get there.”
Elk County opens its season today at Punxsutawney in a meet that also features DuBois and DuBois Central Catholic.
GIRLS ROSTER
Seniors: Sophia Bille, Isabella Macer, Grace Neubert, Katie Petrosky, Sami Straub. Juniors: Andrea Baron, Gianna Bille. Freshmen: Amelia Meyer, Katie Straub.
BOYS ROSTER
Seniors: Timmy Brannock, Bobby Urmann. Juniors: Aaron Lanzel, Lance O’Neill. Sophomores: Deacon Hendrickson, Andrew Mawn, Kurt Wolfe. Freshmen: Aaron Bennett