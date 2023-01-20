ST. MARYS — It wasn’t the best of shooting nights for the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders basketball team. But in the end, the Lady Crusaders held off a hard-charging Ridgway Lady Elkers squad, 34-29, for its 13th win of the season.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well tonight to say the least,” ECC head coach Ken Pistner said. “I thought we got a ton of good looks but just didn’t make anything. You’ll have nights like that. But our defense is pretty solid every night so we withstood our horrible shooting night and still came out on top.”
Lucy Klawuhn scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half to lead ECC while teammate Tori Newton had 10 points and nine rebounds.
“Those two did a nice job,” Pistner said. “And I was happy with our shot selection. I think the girls got a little tentative after they started to miss some, but later on Lucy hit a couple and we got the ball inside to Tori a few times.”
Each time ECC would get a two and three possession lead — with its largest lead of the night being eight points in the fourth quarter — Ridgway would hit clutch buckets to get back within striking distance.
Lady Elker Jenna Kasmierski had a game-high 17 points with four threes in the second half that found nothing but net each time they went through the hoop.
“She is a real gifted player,” Ridgway head coach Jason Schreiber said of Kasmierski. “She can finish inside, she can shoot. And the nicest is that she’s doing everything that she’s doing, Gabby (Amacher) and Kristen (Ellenberger) have both stepped up in their roles and (the three) are the only ones that had varsity experience from last year. So seeing them do those things, it’s really big — especially in the coming weeks for the playoffs and into the future.”
While the Lady Elkers jumped out to a 3-0 lead, eight unanswered gave ECC the lead and a lead that, although it was close throughout, they did not relinquish. A Klawuhn midranger capped off the scoring in the first quarter as ECC led 12-7. And with both teams struggling a bit from the field, ECC led just 16-11 at the half as each team had just four points in the the quarter.
Mourer had a putback bucket to start off the second half as the Lady Crusaders held an 18-11 lead before Ridgway quickly answered via the three-ball. Kasmierski hit her first triple of the game and then Ellenberger hit one on the next possession, cutting that ECC lead from seven to just one in a matter of seconds.
Sami Straub would score inside to get the Elk lead back to three as a Klawuhn corner three made it a six-point advantage. But another Kasmierski three capped off the third quarter as ECC led 23-20 heading into the final eight minutes.
“That’s the biggest thing (in not quitting) and we don’t have any seniors on our team,” Schreiber said of the continual battle. “Not having any seniors, you don’t have that leadership but the nice thing is people are stepping into the role.”
Each team traded threes to start the fourth as Klawuhn hit one and Kasmierski answered with a tough shot off of a screen.
Newton would then score underneath and get fouled but missed the free throw with 4:46 left to play as ECC held a 28-23 lead.
After Ridgway went cold with the three-ball for a few possessions, another Klawuhn trey gave ECC a 31-23 lead with just 1:34 left to play. However, the visitors would battle back to a one-possession game.
Just seconds after Klawuhn’s three, Kasmierski hit one to get the Ridgway deficit to five. And after Syd Alexander made the front end of a one-and-one opportunity to make it 32-26, Amacher drilled a three with 17 seconds left to cut the Lady Crusader lead to just 32-29.
I kind of harped on that at halftime in no matter what, good or bad, we’ve got to keep battling,” Schreiber said. “I thought we did that all the way up until the end there. It was a three-point game there and it could’ve technically went either way. But I’m really happy with how we’ve played. Earlier in the year we saw a little bit of pouting and (frustration) as the game goes on and I didn’t see that at all tonight. I think that’s a big step.”
Ridgway then fouled Klawuhn to put her at the charity stripe with 14.8 left to play as she then made both. But with Ridgway’s final possession, a turnover late with just seconds left sealed its fate and ECC escaped with a 34-29 home victory.
Schreiber said he thought his team did well after having just one night to practice after Tuesday’s game against another quality District 9 opponent in DuBois Central Catholic.
“If we had a few nights to get ready, I think we could’ve upped it a little bit more,” Schreiber said. “But I’m really happy with how the girls played. A few too many turnovers at times but again, they didn’t get down and kept going.”
Ridgway (7-6) travels to Smethport on Monday.
“We hope to bounce back here and get on a little bit of a streak here before playoffs,” Schreiber said. “And we’ll see how far we can go from there.”
Elk County Catholic (13-2) is also on the road next at Bradford on Wednesday.
“Ridgway, they hit some big buckets — they weren’t easy shots they were making,” Pistner said. “We’ll live with that but every game’s not going to be perfect and we ground it out. We knew that it would be a similar game to this. That’s the way it usually is and I’m happy with the win.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 34,
RIDGWAY 29
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 7 4 9 9 — 29
ECC 12 4 7 11 — 34
Ridgway—29
Jenna Kasmierski 6 1-2 17, Gabby Amacher 2 0-0 5, Kristen Ellenberger 2 0-0 5, Emma Vargas 0 0-0 0, Sophia Copello 0 0-0 0, Grace Bon 0 2-2 2. Totals: 10 3-4 29.
Elk County Catholic—34
Sami Straub 1 2-2 4, Tori Newton 5 0-1 10, Syd Alexander 2 1-2 5, Lucy Klawuhn 4 2-2 13, Emily Mourer 1 0-0 2, Kiri Emmert 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-7 34.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 6 (Kasmierski 4, Ellenberger, Amacher), ECC 3 (Klawuhn 3).