ST MARYS — The defending District 9 champions hit the postseason ground running as the Elk County Catholic girls basketball beat Clarion, 47-28, in the Class A quarterfinals, advancing in their pursuit of back-to-back titles.
ECC (20-3) took down budding powerhouse Otto-Eldred a season ago in the D-9 finals and have followed that up with another dominant season this year, earning the second seed in the bracket.
“We wanted to be playing the best basketball we could at the end of the year, and we’ve been playing pretty good,” said Elk County Catholic head coach Ken Pistner. “Our goal is to continue that upward play.”
In their first game of the playoffs, the Lady Crusaders opened the game with effective offense and even more effective defense. Facing a 2-3 zone from the Lady Bobcats (10-13), ECC’s offense used quick ball movement and repeated swing passes to spread out the defense, causing defenders to step to shooters and open gaps in the paint, which the Lady Crusaders used to feed their post players.
Alongside their fluid offense, ECC also tenaciously cleaned the glass for second-chance points on their way to an early 9-0 run.
The Lady Bobcats, on the other hand, looked out of sync from their first possession, which resulted in a turnover. Miscommunications on offense, as well as forced passes, produced turnover after turnover and prevented Clarion from gaining any steam.
After the first quarter, the Lady Bobcats had yet to put points on the board while ECC amassed a 14-0 lead.
“We got a lot of points off of our defense,” said Pistner. “We were able to get after it and pressure the ball early on in the game and that’s what I thought we could be able to do. We really executed in the first quarter.”
The Lady Bobcats scored their first points early, a pick and roll that put Natalie Durish at the line for a three-point-play opportunity, but that did anything but open the floodgates for Clarion. While they cashed in on a jump shot on their following possession, their offense would slunk back into forced shots and unforced turnovers.
However, the Lady Bobcats seemed to find new life on defense coming into the second quarter, and collapsing paint defense slowed, but did not stop, the Lady Crusaders from tacking on point after point. ECC still found success from crashing the offensive glass, as well as transition scores from steals, and managed to increase their lead to 24-9 going into halftime.
Clarion had the ball at the beginning of the second half, but immediately faced a newly-installed ECC full-court-press. With stiffling pressure greeting the Lady Bobcats before they even crossed halfcourt, turnovers continued to be a problem. When they were able to get into their half-court offense, the Lady Bobcats offense struggled to find open looks, instead driving to the basket in an attempt to draw fouls.
The Lady Crusaders leaned into their size and physciallity in the second half. As they pushed up-court, ECC routinely looked to find Emily Mourer inside. Mourer easily and repeatedly backed down defenders before turning and putting up post hooks.
“(Mourer) has been playing fantastic basketball. She’s a good defender, she’s strong on the rebounds and the girls were starting to find her on the inside,” said Pistner. “We have some good perimeter players and, for the most part, teams try to take them away from us, but that opens up the inside and we’re able to capitalize on that.”
While Clarion was able to find scattered success from beyond the arc, they could not keep up with the Lady Crusaders, finding themselves down 20 points with only one quarter remaining.
To start the fourth quarter, it was the Lady Bobcats turn to implement a full-court-press. However, their tired legs led to slow rotations, which led to ECC’s quick outlet passes finding Mourer and Co. open on the other end.
Exhaustion snowballed on offense for Clarion, as they struggled to push past the Lady Crusaders defense and find good looks.
As the final quarter wound down, Clarion could only keep up with ECC’s reserves, unable to cut into the lead and eventually facing elimination from the District 9 tournament.
Mouer led the Lady Crusaders on offense, scoring a game-high 16 points. Sydney Alexander was not far behind, ending with 15 points while Tori Newton finished with 8. For the Lady Bobcats, Sophie Babington scored 13 points and Taylor Alston recorded seven points.
After the first-round win, the Lady Crusaders will face North Clarion in the semifinals.
“We’re confident in our abilities but we know there are a lot of good teams in (Class A) this year, just like it was last year,” said Pistner. “So we’re confident in our abilities but not overconfident to the fact that we think we’re going to go out there and not give 100 percent and still be successful.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 47,
CLARION 28
Score by Quarters
Clarion 0 9 6 12 — 28
ECC 14 10 11 12 — 47
Clarion-28
S. Babington 5 0-0 13, Alston 2 3-6 7, G. Babington 1 0-0 3, Tourisit 1 1-1 3, Loleltl 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 4-7 28
Elk County Catholic-47
Mourer 7 2-5 16, Alexander 5 5-6 15, Newton 4 0-1 8, Klawuhn 3 1-2 6, Emmert 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 9-13 47
Three-point goals: Clarion 4 (S. Babington 3, G. Babington), ECC 1 (Klawuhn); Total fouls: Clarion 13, ECC 14; fouled out: None.