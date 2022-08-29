ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic football program has built a tradition of starting the season strong, and Saturday proved to be no different as the Crusaders held off Otto-Eldred, 35-30, in a high-scoring game on a hot afternoon at Dutch Country Stadium.
The win was ECC’s ninth straight in a season opener and came down to the very end as the Crusaders were forced to hold off an Otto-Eldred comeback bid after building what appeared to be a commanding 35-18 lead with 7:19 left in the game.
However, Otto scored twice in a span of 30 seconds around an ECC fumble to make it a 35-30 game with 4:21 to play. The Terrors never saw the ball again though, as ECC’s potent ground attack picked up three huge first downs to run out the clock and preserve the win.
Elk County, which threw just four passes, racked up 388 rushing yards on 56 carries in the victory, with that ground game outdueling Otto’s passing attack that saw quarterback Andrew Schenfield go 24 of 33 for 286 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.
Noah Cherry proved to be the workhorse for the Crusaders on a steamy day, churning out 28 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate Ben Reynolds also went over the century mark, finishing the day with 16 totes for 112 yards and score. Freshman Frankie Smith also enjoyed a big day in his varsity debut and nearly gave ECC a third 100-yard rusher on the day. He posted 94 yards on 11 carries while also finding the end zone twice.
With all the offense, the difference in the game truly proved to be a handful of big defensive plays following Otto touchdowns. Elk County forced the Terrors to go 0-for-5 on two-point conversion tries, while ECC went 2 of 3 on two-point tries and 1 of 2 on extra points.
“We’ve had pretty good success opening day, and every game you try to find something to work towards,” said ECC coach Tony Gerg. “And, I did mention that to the kids. They were a little surprised (opening day success), and I said we’ve had a pretty good streak opening day wins. We wanted to continue that.
“We were a little flat in the beginning, and certainly the weather (heat) had something to do with that. But, we can’t make excuses. We have to learn from this and get better from it.
“Early on we tried to get the ball distributed as evenly as we could, but sometimes you just got to ask a kid to carry the load a little bit more. We have to do a better job throwing the ball though. We struggled, and we had some moving components that today I should have done a better job with in preparation.”
Elk County got the opening kickoff and marched right down the field to score on its first possession of the year. All 11 plays came on the ground, and a one point ECC converted a first-and-20 after a holding penalty, on a drive that ate up nearly half the first-quarter clock.
Cherry and Reynolds did most the damage, with Cherry capping the drive on an 8-yard TD run. Reynolds added the two-point run to up ECC up 8-0 with 6:46 left in the first quarter.
Otto countered with a nice return on the ensuing kickoff and a 26-yard pass by Schenfield to Hunter App on its first play. However, ECC forced a turnover on downs at its 20 as Brock Barnett tackled App behind the line of scrimmage on fourth-and-1.
Elk County was then forced to punt late in the quarter after picking up a couple first downs.
Otto got the ball back at its own 37 and promptly put together a 63-yard scoring drive. Schenfield went 4 of 5 for 49 yards on the series, including a big 25-yard pass to App on third-and-6 to give the Terrors first-and-goal.
Ray’shene Thomas scored from the six on the ensuing play just pas the 10-minute mark of the second quarter, but a big hit by ECC’s David Anderson stuffed the Terrors’ two-point try.
Elk County then got a nice kickoff return from Cherry that set them up at the Otto 49.
Cherry hit a jump pass to Shawn Geci for 11 yards on second down to jump-start the drive, while Reynolds ripped off an 8-yard run on third-and-7 to extend it. Smith finished things off with a 19-yard run for his first varsity touchdown with 5:13 left in the half. The two-point try failed.
Otto answered right back this time, driving 59 yards on eight plays. Schenfield hit Manning Splain on passes of 23 and 19 on two different third plays before he found App for a 3-yard TD pass. However, Otto failed gain on its two-point try.
Disaster struck for ECC on its next drive, as Reynolds lost a fumble, but he promptly made up for it he picked off Schenfield on the very next play and returned it to the Otto 35.
The Crusaders couldn’t capitalize, though, as Thomas picked off Reynolds on the final play of the half, as ECC went to the lockerroom with a 14-12 lead.
Elk County quickly seized control of the game to start the third, as its defense forced back-to-back three-and-outs. Smith ripped off a 53-yard TD run following the first stop, while Cherry scored from 14 yards out after the second.
Another Reynolds two-point run made it 28-12 with 6:38 remaining in the third. Cherry and Reynolds had runs of 26 and 28, respectively, just before that second score.
Otto responded with a 75-yard scoring march once again by the arm of Schenfield. Asp was his main target on the drive, hauling in three catches including another 3-yard TD grab with 1:48 left in the third to make it a 10-point game (28-18).
The teams traded possessions around the quarter change, with a turnover on downs by Otto giving ECC a short field at the Terrors 31. The Crusaders needed just six plays to score, with Reynolds scoring up the middle from three yards out. Cherry’s extra point made it 35-18 with 7:19 to play.
The Terrors didn’t hang their heads, though, and quickly made it a game with a pair of Schenfield TD passes around a fumble by Cherry. Schenfield first it Magee from 28 yards out, then Asp for a 56-yard score on a play that saw Asp break several tackles running up his sideline. Elk County stopped both two-point tries to help seal the win.
The Crusaders then put the ball back in Cherry’s hands on the final drive, as he toted in on eight on nine plays to run out the last four-plus minutes of the game.
Elk County (1-0) his the road this week with a long trip to Moniteau, which lost 47-12 at St. Marys Friday night.