BRADFORD — For the second straight day, an Elk County Catholic team got a district playoff win over Otto-Eldred. Tuesday saw the No. 6 Crusaders baseball team upset No. 3 Otto-Eldred, 7-1, while Wednesday’s District 9 Class A softball semifinal at Pitt-Bradford’s Kessel Athletic Complex saw No. 3 ECC knock off the No. 2 Lady Terrors, 15-7.
There were plenty of hits by the Lady Crusaders up and down the order as they notched 17 in total — with eight of those going for extra bases.
Lydia Anderson led the way by going 5-of-5 with three runs scored, two doubles, two triples and a game-high five RBIs as she was a homer shy of the cycle. Gabby Weisner and Sydney Alexander cleared the fence for the team’s two home runs as Emily Mourer went the distance inside the circle in allowing nine hits and seven runs — with just two earned — while striking out 10 Lady Terrors.
“We hit the ball extremely well from the top to bottom of the lineup,” ECC head coach Eric Weisner said. “Everybody put the bat on the ball. We made the plays when we had to and I thought we ran the bases exceptionally well. Something that’s really helped us out the last two games is our base running. Everybody on this team played a part (in the win). I’m excited.”
Anderson’s first triple put ECC up 2-0 in the top of the first inning and the Lady Crusaders took a 4-0 lead in the second with an RBI single by Weisner and an RBI double by Anderson.
Otto-Eldred ended up stranding seven runners in the first three innings and a dozen total as they were unable to score until the fourth thanks in part to good plays made by the ECC defense.
“To me, that’s attributed to the way they look in the pregame,” coach Weisner said. “When they look sharp in the pregame and our outfielders are throwing lasers to the bases, they see, ‘Hey, that girl’s got a strong arm and that girl’s got a strong arm and that girl’s got a strong arm.’ They’re afraid to run ... So I can understand (not taking a risk) whenever it’s a close game like that.”
The Lady Terrors did get on the board, however, in the bottom of the fourth as they scored two runs on an error with Jessi Hall at the plate — cutting the ECC lead in half. But the Lady Crusaders would plate four more in the top of the fifth as Anderson scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-2. Alexander then brought Anderson home with her triple for a 6-2 lead and Caitlyn Vollmer followed that up a few batters later with a two-RBI single to make it 8-2.
The top of the fifth saw the ECC bats continue to roll as they put the 10-run mercy rule into play. Weisner hit a line drive homer over the left field wall for a 9-2 lead. Anderson then had her second double and Mourer helped her own cause with an RBI single for a 10-2. Alexander followed that up with her two-run homer — again over the left field wall — as the Lady Crusaders led 12-2.
“It’s usually not the same people that (are hitting home runs),” coach Weisner said. “You’ve had Reagan Bauer hit her first home run this year. Gabby’s hit her first two home runs ... I think that’s really going to help us moving forward. You can’t pitch around one hoping to get the other one because right now I have nine hitters and seven of them have hit home runs.”
The game almost ended in the bottom of the sixth as ECC had two outs and Lady Terror Katie Sheeler was at third after doubling and stealing third. But with a 2-2 count, Bri Heller singled to right, bringing home Sheeler to make it 12-3 as the Lady Terrors got its bats going. An ECC error cut the lead to 12-4 and a Heidi Gordon RBI single made it 12-5. Two more Lady Terror runs followed as Carrie Drummond scored on a ball four wild pitch to Lexi Prince and Kali Raught’s RBI single saw ECC clinging to a 12-7 lead before Mourer was able to get Mackenzie Miller to pop up to Vollmer behind the plate to get out of the inning.
“I’m not going to take away anything from Otto-Eldred,” coach Weisner said. “They put the bat on the ball and they had some nice hits there. They had hits where some of our fielders (weren’t sharp). When you have a pitcher that pitches like Emily does and not a lot of balls are put into play, it’s easy to get lulled to sleep to where you say ‘oh, here comes another strike.’ And all of the sudden the ball is hit hard to you ... and you’re not ready. I think part of that could be what happened that inning. But I don’t want to take anything away from them because they do have a good hitting team.”
The Lady Crusaders then tacked on a few insurance runs in the top of the seventh as Anderson hit a two-RBI triple. Mourer then singled to left to bring home Anderson and advanced to third on an error as ECC led 15-7.
Otto-Eldred’s last at-bats saw Mourer retire the 1-2-3 hitters as ECC finished off the 15-7 victory.
Elk County Catholic (16-4) will now play top ranked DuBois Central Catholic on Monday for the D-9 Class A title at 11 a.m. at Heindl Field. In its two previous meetings in the regular season, ECC fell to the Lady Cardinals, 9-0, on March 24 and 18-4 in five innings on April 13. Despite the two regular season losses, coach Weisner said once the title game starts, anything can happen.
“I tell the team every year,” coach Weisner said. “My oldest daughter’s senior year, (DCC) 15-run ruled us both times and we never scored a run. We never scored a run both games and lost over 30-0. And we turned around and beat them in the district semifinals, 8-3. Anything can happen. Just because you lose two games in a row doesn’t mean the game’s over. I think these girls have the confidence now to understand and do what they’ve got to do.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 15,
OTTO-ELDRED 7
Score by Innings
ECC 220 044 3 — 15
O-E 000 205 0 — 7
Elk County Catholic—15
Lucy Klawuhn ss 3210, Gabby Weisner cf 5442, Lydia Anderson 1b 5355, Emily Mourer p 4032, Sarah Hasselman cr 0200, Sydney Alexander 3b 5223, Ellie Baron rf 4000, Tessa Fledderman dp 2100, Caitlyn Vollmer c 4012, Mackenzie Bille cr 0000, Reagan Bauer lf 4110, Mya Pistner 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 36-15-17-14.
Otto-Eldred—7
Katie Sheeler c 4220, Jessi Hall ss 5010, Bri Heller p-1b 4021, Cali Windsor pr 0100, Kate Rhinehart 1b-p 2100, Carrie Drummond cf 4110, Heidi Gordon 3b 4111, Lexi Prince 2b 3000, Kali Raught dp 4121, Mackenzie Miller lf-rf 3000, Sydney Bledinger rf-lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 33-7-9-3.
Errors: ECC 4, O-E 2. LOB: ECC 5, O-E 12. DP: ECC 0, O-E 1. 2B: Anderson 2, Klawuhn; Heller, Sheeler, Drummond. 3B: Anderson 2, Alexander. HR: Weisner, Alexander. SB: Sheeler. CS: Rhinehart (by Vollmer). HBP: Fledderman (by Heller).
Pitching
Elk County Catholic: Emily Mourer-7 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 10 SO.
Otto-Eldred: Bri Heller-5 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO, 1 HB; Kate Rhinehart-2 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Heller.