ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders basketball team picked up a 50-41 win over Otto-Eldred on Monday night.
A trio of Lady Crusaders scored in double-digits on the night, led by Tori Newton’s 13 points. Both Sami Straub and Syd Alexander scored 11 each.
Katie Sheeler had a game-high 19 points for the Lady Terrors (16-2), as the loss snapped a 15-game win streak and was just the second loss on the year.
Elk County Catholic moves to 17-2 and has a nine-game win streak of its own. The Lady Crusaders will try to make it 10 straight on Wednesday as they travel to Brookville.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 50,
OTTO-ELDRED 41
Score by Quarters
O-E 7 11 5 18 — 41
ECC 12 11 11 16 — 50
Otto-Eldred—41
Anna Merry 4 0-0 11, Brooke Close 1 0-0 2, Katie Sheeler 4 10-11 19, Carrie Drummond 0 0-0 0, Hannah Gordon 1 0-0 2, Bri Heller 2 1-1 5, Edhalia Sebastian 0 0-0 0, Addie Bell 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Miller 0 0-0 0, Suzie Rounsville 0 0-0 0, Heidi Gordon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 11-12 41.
Elk County Catholic—50
Lucy Klawuhn 3 1-2 8, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Syd Alexander 4 2-2 11, Tori Newton 6 1-4 13, Emily Mourer 3 1-2 7, Sami Straub 3 5-9 11, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 10-19 50.
Three-pointers: O-E 4 (Merry 3, Sheeler), ECC 2 (Klawuhn, Alexander).
In other action Monday,
Brookville 51,
A-C Valley 18
FOXBURG — Playing for the first time in a week, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team won its second straight game in a 51-18 non-league win at A-C Valley Monday night.
The Lady Raiders (7-8) built a 30-8 lead by halftime thanks to a pair of 15-4 quarter and cruised from there, leading 41-14 going into the fourth quarter.
Alayna Haight led the Lady Raiders with 14 points while Elisa Molnar and Bentley Hughey scored nine and eight points respectively.
Next up for the Lady Raiders is a home date with District 9 League foe Elk County Catholic Wednesday.