ST. MARYS — Twenty Elk County Catholic Crusaders will suit up on the gridiron Friday nights this season under new head coach Nick Werner. But while Werner is new as the head coach — taking over for Tony Gerg — eight of the 20 are returning letterwinners with seniors and juniors making up for all but six players on the roster.
Although this is Werner’s first season at the helm, he’s coached the majority of the team as an assistant the past two years, so the familiarity and experience should pay dividends for the Crusaders.
Returning offensive starters include the junior tight end Joe Tettis, who was second on the team in receiving yards in 2020, senior lineman Dominic Zambanini and senior center Jake Parrish. On the defensive side of the ball, returning starters include Parrish and Tettis at linebacker, Zambanini at defensive tackle, senior Trevor Ginther at corner, senior Luke Ginther at defensive end and senior nose tackle Lane Dellaquila. Returning letterwinners also include junior offensive guard/lineman David Anderson and senior offensive guard/nose tackle Wes Lion.
But in order to maintain winning seasons of which the Crusaders have finished at least .500 for the past three years, they’ll have to rely on everyone to get the job done.
“Practices have been going well,” Werner said. “The players are very excited to start the season and compete against other teams and other players ... I believe that everyone will have to contribute to this year’s success. We are counting on our core returning players such as our captains Jake Parrish, Dom Zambanini, Luke Ginther, and Lane Dellaquila to lead our mixture of returning and younger players.”
Parrish has started at center for three years and many of the others are no strangers to varsity playing time. However, this year’s backfield will be revamped after losing Sam Kaul — who averaged an absurd 11.8 yards per carry for 780 yards — and Nick Crisp’s 551 yards to graduation. That leaves sophomore Noah Cherry, who got 10 carries for 66 yards last season, Luke Ginther and Dellaquila as the only returning players that have toted the rock previously.
“Our weakness is going to be our younger backfield,” Werner said. “Our backfield in previous years have been very experienced players. This year we have some younger players who are eager for the opportunity.”
The freshmen duo of Ben Paul and Ben Reynolds will look to contribute right away at quarterback and running back, respectively, as Paul was the lone quarterback listed on the depth chart. Also contributing more this season, Werner said, will be Cherry and Anderson.
Werner’s staff includes Bill Crisp, Eric Gerber, Brady Garner, Ty Burford and one other familiar face in Gerg.
“Things have been great so far,” Werner said of his inaugural season in charge. “I have enjoyed the practice time and being around the players the most. We have a great group of players that respect one another and love to have fun on the football field.”
When it comes down to it, Werner said he’s hopeful that no matter what goes on throughout the season, his team is able to compete in every game and have a fun football experience. They’ll look to begin this season’s journey tonight as they take a road trip to play Bucktail at 7 p.m.
“Wins and losses do not matter years down the road but the friendships you build playing football last a lifetime,” Werner said. “I am looking forward to the senior players getting to have a great final experience playing football. This group of seniors have been important to the development of the program and I am excited to give them a proper final season as ECC Crusaders.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Rudy Bish, Lane Dellaquila, Joe Geci, Luke Ginther, Trevor Ginther, Wes Lion, Charlie Neubert, Jake Parrish, Elliott Rupprecht, Dom Zambanini.
Juniors: David Anderson, Isaac Dellaquila, Thomas Gilmore, Joe Tettis.
Sophomores: Noah Cherry, Alex Gahr.
Freshmen: Ethan Ott, Ben Paul, Ben Reynolds, Kayne Smith.