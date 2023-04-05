ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders tennis team defeated its crosstown rival St. Marys on Tuesday with a 5-2 victory.
Two of the four singles contests would see wins via tiebreakers as they were the lone St. Marys wins on the afternoon.
“Winning two out of the three tiebreakers is a great result, even though we lost the match,” St. Marys head coach Tim Henry said. “The defending district champs made less errors overall and played better doubles — which sealed the win for them. Good match — congratulations to ECC.”
Elk County Catholic’s Anthony Messineo defeated Luke Anderson at No. 1, 6-4, 6-4, while teammate Cam Klebacha got the win at No. 2 singles, defeating Dawson Krug, 6-0, 6-1.
St. Marys’ two wins came at No. 3 and No. 4 singles.
Blake Hoffman defeated Cole Piccirillo, 2-6, 6-4 (15-13) at No. 3 and Dean Rakieski beat Douglass MacDonald, 6-4, 4-6 (10-3) at No. 4.
“We handled the tight matches very well and are improving,” Henry said. “Luke is maturing into a solid one singles player, and Hoffman is making some really good shot decisions. One of the keys in tennis is picking the right shot at the right time and he is maturing into a smart player.
“The battle at three singles was the match of the day. Tip of the hat also to Rakieski. His opponent was a solid baseline player, but Dean’s steadiness was the difference between the two players as he made fewer errors.”
Elk County Catholic would go on to sweep the doubles matchups. Messineo and Klebacha teamed at No. 1 to defeat Anderson and Hoffman, 8-4.
Julian Funaki and Owen Daghir took down Krug and Tyler Luckenbill, 8-0, at No. 2 while No. 3 doubles saw Ben Reynolds and William MacDonald win on a tiebreaker against Alex Luckenbill and Riley Brennan, 8-8 (7-5).
Both teams are back in action today as Elk County Catholic travels to Clearfield and St. Marys travels to DuBois Central Catholic.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 5,
ST. MARYS 2
Singles
1. Anthony Messineo (ECC) def. Luke Anderson, 6-4, 6-4.
2. Cam Klebacha (ECC) def. Dawson Krug, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Blake Hoffman (SM) def. Cole Piccirillo, 2-6, 6-4 (15-13).
4. Dean Rakieski (SM) def. Douglass MacDonald, 6-4, 4-6 (10-3).
Doubles
1. Messineo/Klebacha (ECC) def. Anderson/Hoffman, 8-4.
2. Julian Funaki/Owen Daghir (ECC) def. Krug/Tyler Luckenbill, 8-0.
3. Ben Reynolds/William MacDonald (ECC) def. Alex Luckenbill/Riley Brennan, 8-8 (7-5).