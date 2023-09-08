ST. MARYS — The DuBois Lady Beavers tennis team suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday as the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders picked up a 4-3 victory — a reversal in score of their previous meeting at DuBois for their season openers on Aug. 21.
“The ECC players picked up their consistency and outlasted us in many rallies,” DuBois head coach Joshua Reed said. “With our first loss out of the way, our strategy moving forward remains the same; play our best tennis.”
DuBois won the No. 1 and No. 2 singles as each match was contested to 8-game pro sets as Cassie Lanzoni downed Megan Emmert, 8-1, at No. 1 while Laken Lashinsky beat Sarah Hasselman at No. 2, 8-1. Lanzoni and Lashinsky then teamed at No. 1 doubles to defeat Emmert and Hasselman, 8-5.
“Cassie and Laken took commanding wins in their singles matches, albeit in very different styles,” Reed said. “Cassie kept the ball in play and deep in the court while waiting for mistakes from her opponent. Laken took a more aggressive approach. The two then combined forces to earn yet another win over ECC, giving us our three wins this meet.”
Lady Crusader Rachael Wolfe took down Lauren Kennedy at No. 3 singles, 8-6, as Reed said it was Kennedy’s debut at the No. 3 spot.
Fellow ECC teammate Melena Piccirillo then defeated another DuBois player making a singles debut — as Sonia Parekh debuted at No. 4 and fell to Piccirillo, 8-3.
The overall winner came down to No. 3 and No. 2 doubles, respectively, as ECC’s Anna Biondi and Audree Meyer defeated Kara Miller and Liz Coleman at No. 3, 8-6.
Kennedy and Avelyn Geppert held a 4-1 lead at one point over Wolfe and Piccirillo at No. 2, but the ECC duo battled back for the 8-6 win and the overall victory.
DuBois hosts Altoona on Monday while ECC travels to Brockway on Tuesday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 4,
DuBOIS 3
Singles
1. Cassie Lanzoni (D) def. Megan Emmert, 8-1.
2. Laken Lashinsky (D) def. Sarah Hasselman, 8-1.
3. Rachael Wolfe (ECC) def. Lauren Kennedy, 8-6.
4. Melena Piccirillo (ECC) def. Sonia Parekh, 8-3.
Doubles
1. Lanzoni/Lashinsky (D) def. Emmert/Hasselman, 8-5.
2. Wolfe/Piccirillo (ECC) def. Kennedy/Avelyn Geppert, 8-6.
3. Anna Biondi/Audree Meyer (ECC) def. Kara Miller/Liz Coleman, 8-6.