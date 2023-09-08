Elk County Catholic’s Melena Piccirillo (right) hits a forehand shot with doubles teammate Rachael Wolfe nearby in a match against DuBois earlier this season. The teams faced off again Thursday, with ECC winning 4-3. Wolfe downed DuBois’ Lauren Kennedy, 8-6, at No. 3 singles and Piccirillo won at No. 4 singles over Sonia Parekh, 8-3. Wolfe and Piccirillo then defeated Kennedy and Avelyn Geppert at No. 2 doubles, 8-6.