DuBOIS — For the second consecutive year, the Elk County Catholic Crusaders boys tennis team captured the District 9 Class AA team title as the top ranked Crusaders bested No. 2 DuBois Central Catholic, 3-2, on Wednesday at DuBois High School.
A day after ECC’s Cameron Klebacha won the D-9 Class AA singles title, Klebacha was the team’s lone win out of the three singles matchups while the Crusaders swept doubles to claim back-to-back team titles.
“I walked in thinking it was going to be very competitive,” ECC head coach Mike Jeselnick said. “I didn’t feel easy about it at all ... Our doubles teams were really the backbone of our win today.”
The doubles wins by ECC were of convincing fashion as the No. 1 duo of Owen Daghir and Julian Funaki dispatched of Tyler Baird and Haley Semancik in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0, with the match lasting about 45 minutes as ECC went up 1-0. Relatively soon after that, ECC made it 2-for-2 in doubles as Doug MacDonald and Ben Reynolds also won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, over Daniel Jordan and Westin Youngdahl.
That left the Crusaders up 2-0 and a Cardinals sweep of the remaining three matches to give them the upset. At the time ECC went up 2-0, DCC’s Neel Gupta had won the first set over Anthony Messineo at No. 1 singles and was up in his second set.
“I knew that Neel Gupta plays very well and I was hoping that Anthony (Messineo) would step up and win the singles match just to prove himself a little bit,” Jeselnick said. “But Neel played well and Anthony played a good match. I saw some really good rallies.”
Gupta then finished off Messineo and picked up a 6-3, 6-1 win, putting DCC on the board as they trailed 2-1.
Cardinal Luke Fragle had also won his first set, 6-4, at No. 3 over Cole Piccirillo, which left the No. 2 singles match being a deciding factor as Tuesday’s singles champ Klebacha beat Matt Volpe, 6-2, in the first set and had a 5-2 lead over him in the second set.
Volpe didn’t go away quietly, getting the next two points to cut it to 5-4 but the new D-9 singles champ in Klebacha was eventually able to prevail in a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles to give ECC another district team title.
“At first, (Klebacha) was a little reluctant to embrace that medal (from Tuesday in which Gupta was forced to retire in the championship match),” Jeselnick said. “But he worked hard. You just have to look at it as crossing the finish line. Then today, I was wondering how he was going to hold up — especially physically if it went into a third set ... He pulled it out.”
With everything but No. 3 singles wrapped up, Piccirillo had a 3-0 lead in the second set over Fragle, who in turn would battle back and take a 4-3 lead before getting a 6-4 win in the second set, setting the final overall score at 3-2.
“Congratulations to Elk County,” DCC head coach Andy Rice said. “They’ve been the best team all year and our goal was to meet them in the finals. Obviously the goal was to beat them but they were the better team today. They earned that mark.”
“I feel really good about the boys’ achievement this year,” Jeselnick said. “At the beginning of the season, we weren’t really sure where we were going to go. Then we’ve won the singles tournament and now the team tournament — and nothing is easy, especially in District 9 this year. The boys worked hard, especially the doubles over the past two weeks. We knew that was going to be a major factor in this particular final and this particular tournament in general.
“I’m really happy about the doubles teams. The singles, those were really tough matches. I knew Cam and Cole were going to be close. And I knew Anthony and Neel, again, he’s a very good singles player. I’m really ecstatic actually to coach a winning singles tournament and the team (tournament). It’s a blessing. I’m happy for the boys, especially the five seniors.”
Those five seniors include Messineo, Klebacha, Funaki, Daghir and Piccirillo.
“They played well,” Jeselnick said of the seniors. “I’m blessed to have a group of guys that really give their best at every practice. They deserve it. They put in the work — which I’m sure all of the other teams did — but these guys ... really drilled the past couple of weeks and was hoping they’d win it for us. And they did.”
Elk County Catholic was 12-2 on the year as they were undefeated in D-9 (10-0). Jeselnick cited going out of the district to play Warren — one of its two losses — helped them learn for this year’s tournament.
“That helped,” Jeselnick said. “Even though (Warren) was a good team, it helped us rise up a little bit in our level of play.”
The Crusaders will now concentrate on the D-9 Class AA doubles tournament on Monday. Klebacha and Messineo were the defending champions but will be unable to repeat due to Klebacha’s singles title victory Tuesday. That’ll leave Messineo looking to go back-to-back with a new partner.
“I see us being very competitive,” Jesenick said for doubles. “I’ll just move Cole (Piccirillo) up with Anthony (Messineo) and then our first doubles from today, Owen (Daghir) and Julian (Funaki). I’m comfortable with that. Of course I would’ve loved to had Cam (Klebacha) in there with him at the net ... This year I thought (Klebacha and Messineo) were going to repeat but I’m happy for Cam that he won the singles this year.”
DuBois Central Catholic wrapped up its team season at 10-2 — its only blemishes coming against ECC. Rice said he’s been insanely pleased with the progress of his team over the past few seasons.
“My group two years ago, we won zero matches,” Rice said. “And we were really only close to winning one. I couldn’t be more proud of my group, win or lose today. They have made so much improvement and they’ve grown as people, which is more important. Just individually, Neel Gupta, what a leader. He’s just brought this group up with him. He decided that tennis was going to be his thing and he was the one getting on the phone all summer and getting these guys out to the courts. We just made a huge jump — we went from 0-fer (in 2021) to .500 (last year) to runners-up. It was a good progression.”
Rice cited that Gupta — the team’s only senior — Volpe and the injured Aiden Engle as players that were catalysts in the turnaround from two short years ago.
“Those guys have been with us from the very beginning,” Rice said. “We’re just hoping to build. We’ve got lots of juniors and lots of sophomores coming back next year. We’re just hoping to get right back here next year and hopefully being on the end that gets the plaque.”
DuBois Central Catholic will also be in the doubles tourney on Monday at DuBois High School with times and matchups yet to be determined.
“I’m looking forward to that,” Rice said. “Our top four have been solid all year (with Gupta and Fragle at No. 1 and Volpe and Baird at No. 2 during the regular season). Hopefully we can get far. We haven’t made much noise at the doubles tournament in a while so we’re hoping to do something this year.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 3,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 2
Singles
1. Neel Gupta (DCC) def. Anthony Messineo, 6-3, 6-1.
2. Cameron Klebacha (ECC) def. Matt Volpe, 6-2, 6-4.
3. Luke Fragle (DCC) def. Cole Piccirillo, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Owen Daghir/Julian Funaki (ECC) def. Tyler Baird/Haley Semancik, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Doug MacDonald/Ben Reynolds (ECC) def. Daniel Jordan/Westin Youngdahl, 6-2, 6-2.