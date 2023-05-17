DuBOIS — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders boys tennis team saw its postseason come to an end on Tuesday at the DuBois Area High School as the District 9 champs fell in the first round of the PIAA Class AA team tournament to WPIAL runner-up Winchester Thurston, 5-0.
The Crusaders entered the tournament against the WPIAL runner-up with a 12-1 team record on the year, fresh off of a D-9 sweep of the singles title with Cameron Klebacha and a doubles title with Anthony Messineo and Cole Piccirillo.
However, it would ended up being the final team match for its five seniors as the Bears overpowered the Crusaders in all five matches in straight set wins.
“Today with the match against Winchester Thurston, they’re a very good team,” ECC head coach Mike Jeselnick said. “I was impressed with Cameron Klebacha’s performance today ... (Winchester Thurston) obviously have a year-round program — they’re a very good caliber tennis program.”
Elk County Catholic No. 1 singles and senior Anthony Messineo had the task of facing WPIAL singles champion Austin He — a freshman who is ranked No. 154 in the nation and fourth in the state, according to The Tennis Recruiting Network.
He dispatched Messineo, 6-0, 6-0, as he picked up the first point for the Bears as they led 1-0.
Doubles No. 2 was the next to wrap up as the Winchester Thurston duo of Alex Hauskrecht and Charlie Tea beat ECC’s Doug MacDonald and Ben Reynolds, 6-1, 6-2.
Needing one more point to seal the first round state tourney win, the Bears did just at No. 1 doubles as Oliver Daboo and Nikou Nourbakhsh took down the team of Owen Daghir and Julian Funaki, 6-1, 6-1.
With the end result being a formality, ECC’s Cole Piccirillo fell at No. 3 singles to Mack Jamison, 6-1, 6-1, as the Bears went up 4-0.
The most competitive match of the day was at No. 2 singles as Klebacha held a 5-2 lead in the first set over Christian Zhu before Zhu came back to win, 7-5. A back-and-forth battled ensued in the second set with it being the only contest in play, but Zhu eventually picked up a 6-4 win in the second to complete the sweep.
“A year-round program makes a lot of difference — that’s not to minimize the boys,” Jeselnick said. “They played well and they showed up very well.”
The trip to the state team tournament was the second consecutive for the team as it marked the final team match for the seniors Messineo, Klebacha, Piccirillo, Funaki and Daghir.
“The seniors this year worked really hard,” Jeselnick said. “Throughout the three, four years that most of them played, they were the core of the team — and they obviously made a huge difference. I’m proud of these guys, they really made a difference to me and the team in the past four years. I’m happy with all of them. (The seniors) contributed a lot in the three years that they played (with 2020 lost due to COVID-19).
“Even the freshmen and sophomores had quality examples throughout the year. It was a really good showing.”
Elk County Catholic wraps up its team regular season today at St. Marys. The Crusaders will also still continue its season via Klebacha in the state singles tourney and Messineo and Piccirillo in the state doubles tourney, set for May 26 at the Hershey Racquet Club.
“All of the seniors will be going to Hershey, some as alternates,” Jeselnick said. “But hey, we’re going there with the singles (with Klebacha) and doubles (Messineo and Piccirillo) tournament so yeah, it was good practice to get prepared for that.”
WINCHESTER THURSTON 5,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 0
Singles
1. Austin He (WT) def. Anthony Messineo, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Christian Zhu (WT) def. Cameron Klebacha, 7-5, 6-4.
3. Mack Jamison (WT) def. Cole Piccirillo, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Oliver Daboo/Nikou Nourbakhsh (WT) def. Owen Daghir/Julian Funaki, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Alex Hauskrecht/Charlie Tea (WT) def. Doug MacDonald/Ben Reynolds, 6-1, 6-2.