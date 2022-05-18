DuBOIS — The Elk County Catholic boys tennis team fell to the WPIAL three-seeded Central Valley Warriors by a 5-0 margin in the first round of the PIAA Class AA team tennis playoffs Tuesday afternoon at DuBois High School.
All five matches were straight set victories for the Warriors as the state format was the same as it was for the District 9 team tournament of three singles and two doubles matchups.
First to wrap up was the No. 1 doubles matchup as Ryan Kerr and Andrew Yankello took down ECC’s duo of Owen Daghir and Zach Eckert, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles No. 2 was next as Nathan Lion and Grant Philips were able to dispatch of Julian Funaki and Elliott Rupprecht, 6-0, 6-4.
The singles matchups were the next ones to finish as they actually wrapped up in order of seeding.
At No. 1 singles, Christian Kosinski defeated ECC’s Anthony Messineo, 6-0, 6-3, to clinch the overall win for Central Valley.
Crusader Cameron Klebacha gave CV’s Ryan Hardek a run for his money at singles No. 2, but Hardek ended up taking a 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 win.
Singles No. 3 then saw Nathan Noel complete the sweep on the Crusaders as she downed Cole Piccirillo, 6-4, 6-1.
The loss wraps up the Crusaders’ season with an 8-3 record. However, four of the netters will take part in today’s District 9 Class AA doubles championship that also takes place at DuBois High School.
Today’s matchups will see Messineo and Klebacha team up to take on the Clearfield duo of Will Brickley and Mason Marshall at 9:45 a.m. Piccirillo and Daghir will then play Brockway’s Jared Marchiori and Johnathan Knox in the first round at 10 a.m.
Central Valley will move on to play District 3 champion Lancaster Country Day on Friday at the Hershey Racquet Club in the quarterfinals.
CENTRAL VALLEY 5,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 0
Singles
1. Christian Kosinski (CV) def. Anthony Messineo, 6-0, 6-3.
2. Ryan Hardek (CV) def. Cameron Klebacha, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.
3. Nathan Noel (CV) def. Cole Piccirillo, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Ryan Kerr/Andrew Yankello (CV) def. Owen Daghir/Zach Eckert, 6-1, 6-0.
2. Nathan Lion/Grant Phillips (CV) def. Julian Funaki/Elliott Rupprecht, 6-0, 6-4.