ST. MARYS — For all of the offense Elk County Catholic showed Tuesday night, a final defensive stand was required to seal a victory.
Leading late against Rochester, the Crusaders found themselves ahead by two points with three seconds to play. And, after Charlie Breindel’s offense helped carry ECC to a late lead, his out-stretched right hand provided a game-sealing deflection in front of a spirited home crowd.
The Crusaders prevailed to defeat District 7’s Rochester, 49-47, and advance to the second round of the PIAA Class A playoffs. Breindel scored 10 points along the way.
Rochester had ample chances to tie the game — or take the lead — in the final minute. An unsuccessful offensive set prompted a Rams timeout with three seconds showing on the clock, which ECC answered with a timeout of its own after Rochester showed its personnel.
As the Rams struggled to inbound the ball, Breindel contested a pass intended for JD Azulay.
The ball escaped Azulay’s grip and fell into the bleachers. An emphatic signal from the nearby referee signaled the ball in ECC’s direction.
And, after a successful inbound, the Crusaders ran out the clock, clinching a spot in the state’s Round of 16.
“We played pretty good defense and didn’t give them an opportunity,” ECC coach Aaron Straub said. “It’s a lot easier when you have a couple fouls to give and can be a bit more aggressive, and that’s where we found ourselves.”
Rochester played quickly from the jump.
Its guards showed their shooting ability early, including Azulay, who hit six 3-pointers on his way to 20 points. A pair of early treys gave the Rams the lead, and until the Crusaders started to find their stroke in the second quarter, ECC struggled to keep up.
“It was a funny game,” Straub said. “They shot it well and got out to a really comfortable lead, but to our credit, we really battled.’
Breindel knocked down a 3-pointer to close the scoring in the first quarter. Teammates Luke Jansen and Jordan Wasko then got in on the 3-point party in the second, helping the Crusaders keep pace with Rochester’s quick-fire offense.
The Rams’ offensive trips were marked by speed — whether they scored or not, they took early-possession shots. In contrast, ECC was patient on the offensive end, waiting to find holes in the Ram defense.
A 10-2 ECC run gave the Crusaders some brief breathing room in the third, but Rochester shot its way back into the game, as Azulay hit a pair from distance to cut a nine-point advantage to three.
The teams traded baskets for much of the third before the fateful final sequence. With 1:36 to play, Jansen found Adam Straub on a cut to the basket for a layup that gave the Crusaders a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Michael Jacobs added 12 points for the Crusaders, while Jordan Wasko tacked on 13, including three 3-pointers in the middle of the game. Jacobs enjoyed a standout performance off the bench, showing his ability to score inside and from distance.
“(Jacobs) played really well,” Straub said. “We see that possibility from him every night out, and we certainly got it tonight.”
Sal Larue scored 14 points for Rochester, which finished its season at 9-13 overall. The Rams were the 5th-place finisher in an always loaded D7 field.
“That’s the best under-.500 team in the state,” Straub said. “They’ve played all 3A and 4A schools and played in a really good section, so we got a taste of what we’re going to see from here on out.”
ECC will advance to play District 10 champion Farrell in Friday’s second round. Until then, the Crusaders and their fans — which packed their home gym around a raucous student section — will enjoy Tuesday’s dramatic victory.
“Hopefully, that will give us a lot of confidence going forward that we need to be ready from the opening tip,” Straub said. “ I didn’t see any backing down from our kids, and that’s what it’s going to take from here on out. Everyone is good from here, so we need to be better than they are.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 49,
ROCHESTER 47
Score by Quarters
Rochester 13 12 8 14 — 47
ECC 9 17 13 10 — 49
Rochester—47
Sal Laure 5 2-2 14, JD Azulay 6 2-2 20, Jerome Mullins 2 0-0 4, Parker Lyons 3 0-0 6, Noah Haskins 1 0-0 2, Adam Schurr 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 5-6 47.
Elk County Catholic—49
Jordan Wasko 4 2-3 13, Luke Jansen 3 0-0 8, Michael Jacobs 4 3-3 12, Adam Straub 2 0-0 2, Colby Nussbaum 1 0-0 2, Charlie Breindel 4 0-0 10. Totals: 18 5-6 49.
Three-pointers: Rochester 10 (Laure 2, Azulay 6, Lyons 2), ECC 8 (Wasko 3, Jansen 2, Jacobs, Breindel 2).