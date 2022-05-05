ST. MARYS — The top-seeded Elk County Catholic Crusaders boys tennis team held off the No. 4 seed DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals, 3-2, to advance to the District 9 Class AA team tournament finals next week.
“This one came right down to the wire again,” Cardinals head coach Andy Rice said. “We needed to win both doubles and it looked like we might pull off the upset, but Elk came back to win the No. 1 doubles match. Alec (Srock) and Mathue (Volpe) won their first set, lost the second and were down 0-3 in the final set, got back to 3-4, but eventually fell 6-4 in the deciding set of the deciding match.”
With everything tied at 2-2, ECC’s Owen Daghir and Zachary Eckert beat Srock and Volpe, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in three sets.
Neel Gupta took the No. 1 singles win for the Cardinals with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Anthony Messineo. But the Crusaders took the next two singles matchups, with Cam Klebacha beating Colin Micknis, 6-3, 6-4, at No. 2 and Cole Piccirillo defeating Walter van Voorst tot Voorst, 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3.
The No. 2 doubles finished up prior to the aforementioned No. 1 doubles that decided which team moves on to the finals. At No. 2, the Cardinals duo of Aaron Bohley and Minh Nguyen defeated Julian Funaki and Elliott Rupprecht, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.
DuBois Central Catholic’s final regular season contest takes place today as they travel to Brockway.
“I’m disappointed that we lost, especially because we were so close to taking this match, but I couldn’t be more proud of this group of players,” Rice said. “We lost, but we lost with class and we gave it our best effort.”
Elk County Catholic will now play No. 3 seed Punxsutawney for the team championship on Wednesday, May 11, at a time and location to be determined.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 3,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 2
Singles
1. Neel Gupta (DCC) def. Anthony Messineo, 6-4, 6-4.
2. Cam Klebacha (ECC) def. Colin Micknis, 6-3, 6-4.
3. Cole Piccirillo (ECC) def. Walter van Voorst tot Voorst, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Owen Daghir/Zachary Eckert (ECC) def. Alec Srock/Mathue Volpe, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
2. Aaron Bohley/Minh Nguyen (DCC) def. Julian Funaki/Elliot Rupprecht, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.
In the other matchup,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 3,
ST. MARYS 2
ST. MARYS — The No. 3 seeded Punxsutawney Chucks boys tennis team upset the No. 2 seeded St. Marys Dutchmen, 3-2, for a trip to the D-9 Class AA team tournament finals.
“The match came down to first doubles, which was the last match of the night,” St. Marys head coach Tim Henry said. “Two freshman versus two seniors. This match was basically a perfect example of how the entire match went. Punxy’s depth and experience were too much for us in first doubles and at two singles.”
The Chucks locked up the win at No. 1 doubles with its senior duo of Jauger McDivitt and Joshua Shoemaker, who took down Brandon Henry and Blake Hoffman, 6-2, 6-3.
Punxsy took two of three in singles as No. 1 Ben Gigliotti defeated Ryan Holjencin, 6-0, 6-4. The Chucks’ No. 2 in Zayin Spearing beat Liam Brem, 6-1, 6-1.
St. Marys’ Dawson Krug took the lone singles win at No. 3, defeating Aramy Ferrent, 6-4, 6-3.
“At one, Ryan just didn’t have his best stuff against a very talented Gigliotti,” Henry said. Dawson handled the pressure and continued to show great improvement at the three spot.”
The Dutchmen duo of Luke Anderson and Carter Dush defeated Alex Depper and Michael Setree at No. 2 doubles, 6-1, 6-2.
“In the one match where we were more experienced — two doubles — our guys played loosely and confidently and got the win,” Henry said.
Punxsutawney advances to the D-9 Class AA team championship on Wednesday, May 11, at a time and location to be determined.
St. Marys will have its last regular season matchup on Friday at 1 p.m. as they play Hollidaysburg at DuBois High School, with D-9 singles matchups on tap for next week.
“If I can convince this team to play and improve through the summer, then we will have put the lessons of this match to good use,” Henry said. “Congratulations and good luck to Punxy.”
PUNXSUTAWNEY 3,
ST. MARYS 2
Singles
1. Ben Gigliotti (P) def. Ryan Holjencin, 6-0, 6-4.
2. Zayin Spearing (P) def. Liam Brem, 6-1, 6-1.
3. Dawson Krug (SM) def. Aramy Ferrent, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Jauger McDivitt/Joshua Shoemaker (P) def. Brandon Henry/Blake Hoffman, 6-2, 6-3.
2. Luke Anderson/Carter Dush (SM) def. Alex Depper/Michael Setree, 6-1, 6-2.