Week 4 of the high school football season proved to be another up and down Friday night for the 10 area schools, as they combined to go 5-5 for a second straight week.
Elk County Cathlic and Redbank Valley each made it four wins in four games and now stand as the lone undefeated teams in the area after St. Marys lost a tough 14-6 contest at Karns City Friday night.
DuBois bounced back from its first loss to win big at Bradford, while Clearfield followed up a dominating win vs. the Beavers with another against Philipsburg-Osceola.
Brookville also finally found the win column with a hard-fought 7-0 win at Brookville a week after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Moniteau. The Raiders’ win means Ridgway is now the area’s only winless team entering Week 5.
No team put bigger numbers than the Clearfield Bison, who amassed 552 total yards in a 55-0 victory against P-O.
And, the Bison did in on the ground (303 yards) and through the air as quarterback Will Domico went a perfect 8-for-8 for 249 yards and five TD passes. Domico had been just 3-for-7 for 68 yards in the Bison’s first three games.
Receivers Jacob Samsel (4-129, 3 TDs) and Carter Freeland (3-114, 2 TDs) eah went over the century mark in the win, while Brady Collins led the Clearfield ground game with eight carries for 122 yards and a score.
While the Bison proved to be a dual-threat offense Friday, DuBois and ECC largely kept the ball on the ground in their lopsided victories.
DuBois churned out 49 carries for 307 yards and and six rushing touchdowns in a 49-20 win at Bradford to improve to 3-1. Dalton Yale led the way with 17 carries for 102 yards and a score. Cam-Ron Hays added 52 yards and a score, while Austin Henery found the end zone twice but had just 26 yards on 10 totes.
As for ECC, the Crusaders finished just under that 300-yard mark as they ran for 296 yards on 37 attempts in a 57-0 rout of Sheffield.
The Crusaders had five players run for 46 or more yards, led by Charlie Geci who had 12 totes for 74 yards and a score. Noah Cherry added 52 yards and a pair of rushing TDs, while Shawn Geci had a 58-yard TD run.
Redbank Valley went the other route in its 42-7 dismantling of visiting Keystone, as a pair of Bulldogs QBs combined to throw for 404 yards.
Starter Cam Wagner did the vast majority of that damage, completing 14 of 18 passes for 389 yards and six touchdowns. Aiden Ortz led the Bulldog receivers with four grabs for 161 yards and two scores, while Ashton Kahle had four catches for 87 yards and three TDs. Mason Clouse also posted 87 yards with a score of his own.
Brookville used a balanced offensive attack in winning its first game — posting 362 total yards (197 passing, 165 rushing) despite scoring just seven points.
Quarterback Easton Belfiore completed 10 of 16 passes for 197 yards with a TD and interception in the Raiders’ first win. Noah Peterson was the main receiver hauling in three passes for 89 yards and the game’s only score. Jackson Zimmerman also went over the century mark on the ground, having 19 carries for 132 yards.
Several other area players enjoyed big individual games in losing efforts Friday night.
Brockway receiver Alex Carlson hauled in 15 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown in a 26-20 loss to Union/A-C Valley, while Rovers’ QB Brayden Fox was 27 of 45 for 281 yards with 2 TDs and an interception.
Over in Curwensville, Golden Tide QB Dan McGarry had 23 carries for 181 yards and a touchdown but had an up-and-down night throwing the ball (15-29, 156 yards, 2 TDs, 2 Ints.) in a 47-20 loss at home to Southern Huntingdon.
Punxsutawney’s Zeke Bennett also recorded another 100-yard rushing game in a 45-7 loss at Central Clarion — finishing with 24 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Here is a look at the full box scores that were available from Friday night’s games:
UNION/A-C VALLEY 26,
BROCKWAY 20
Score by Quarters
Union/ACV 6 14 6 0 — 26
Brockway 0 7 7 6 — 20
First Quarter
U/ACV—Dawson Camper 42 run (kick blocked), 2:54.
Second Quarter
U/ACV—Dawson Camper 4 run (Dawson Camper run), 2:57.
U/ACV—Dawson Camper 2 run (kick failed), 1:18.
BW—Alex Carlson 9 pass from Brayden Fox (Aiden Wilcox kick), 0:00.
Third Quarter
U/ACV—Skyler Roxbury 27 pass from Trey Fleming (run failed), 9:26.
BW—Jendy Cuello 1 run (Aiden Wilcox kick), 5:52.
Fourth Quarter
BW—Matt Pyne 72 pass from Brayden Fox (kick blocked), 8:03.
U/ACV BW
First downs 10 18
Rushes-yards 38-133 23-54
Comp-Att-Int 9-14-0 27-45-1
Passing Yards 161 281
Total Plays-Yards 52-294 68-335
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2
Punts 4-32.5 4-35.3
Penalties-Yards 4-38 5-23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Union/ACV—Dawson Camper 16-103, Mikey Card 8-27, Logan Skibinski 8-5, Brody Dittman 1-(-3), Zach Cooper 1-1.
Brockway—Jendy Cuello 17-61, Brayden Fox 4-(-19), Matt Brubaker 1-2, Matt Pyne 1-10.
PASSING
Union/ACV—Brody Dittman 7 of 12, 90 yards; Dawson Camper 1 of 1, 44 yards; Trey Fleming 1 of 1, 27 yards, 1 TD.
Brockway—Brayden Fox 27 of 45, 281 yards, 2 TDs, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Union/ACV—Skyler Roxbury 4-102, Mikey Card 2-7, Trey Fleming 2-18, Ryan Cooper 1-34.
Brockway—Alex Carlson 15-119, Andrew Brubaker 8-59, Matt Pyne 2-81, Dylan Hanna 1-15, Jendy Cuello 2-7.
INTERCEPTIONS
Union/ACV—Skyler Roxbury.
Brockway—None.
BROOKVILLE 7, MONITEAU 0
Score By Quarters
Moniteau 0 0 0 0 — 0
Brookville 7 0 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
B –Noah Peterson 75 pass from Easton Belfiore (Brayden Kunselman kick), 1:04.
M B
First downs 9 9
Rushes-yards 38-97 37-165
Comp-Att-Int 6-18-4 10-16-1
Passing Yards 97 197
Total Plays-Yards 57-194 53-362
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 4-3
Punts 3-26.3 1-53
Penalties-Yards 8-40 6-47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Moniteau — Matt Martino 10-55, Hunter Stalker 13-46, David Dessicino 9-7, Matthew Baptiste 5-(-8), Team 1-(-3).
Brookville — Jackson Zimmerman 19-132, Carson Weaver 11-42, Easton Belfiore 7-(-9).
PASSING
Moniteau — David Dessicino 6-for-18, 97 yards, 4 Ints.; Team 0-for-1.
Brookville — Easton Belfiore 10-for-16, 197 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Moniteau — Ashton Grossman 3-45, Logan Campbell 1-35, Isaiah Thompson 1-10, Matt Martino 1-7
Brookville — Noah Peterson 3-89, Truman Sharp 3-59, Brayden Kunselman 3-42, Jackson Zimmerman 1-7
INTERCEPTIONS
Moniteau — David Dessicino.
Brookville — Noah Peterson 2, Brayden Kunselman, Easton Belfiore.
CLEARFIELD 55,
PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 0
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 28 13 7 7 — 55
P-O 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
C—Jacob Samsel 56 pass from Will Domico, (kick failed), 11:14.
C—Brady Collins 51 run, (Joe Knee pass from Will Domico), 7:03.
C—Carter Freeland 69 pass from Will Domico, (Evan Davis kick), 4:53.
C—Jacob Samsel 41 pass from Will Domico, (Evan Davis kick), 0:53.
Second Quarter
C—Carter Freeland 29 pass from Will Domico, (Evan Davis kick), 11:33.
C—Jacob Samsel 29 pass from Will Domico, (kick failed), 0:45.
Third Quarter
C—Carter Chamberlain 13 run, (Evan Davis kick), 7:48.
Fourth Quarter
C—Cayden Bell 51 run, (Evan Davis kick), 10:28.
C PO
First downs 19 5
Rushes-yards 32-303 30-59
Comp-Att-Int 8-8-0 5-18-1
Passing Yards 249 63
Total Plays-Yards 40-552 48-122
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 3-25 1-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Clearfield—Brady Collins 8-122, Carter Chamberlain 6-67, Cayden Bell 4-55, Colton Ryan 5-20, Derrick Mikesell 1-17, Will Domico 2-16, Xavier Curry 4-6, Damian Schmoke 1-1, Team 1-(-1).
Philipsburg-Osceola—Jakodi Jones 12-38, Dawson Snyder 5-13, Dayton Barger 3-7, Ben Gustkey 10-1.
PASSING
Clearfield—Will Domico 8-of-8, 249 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT.
Philipsburg-Osceola—Ben Gustkey 5-of-18, 63 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT.
RECEIVING
Clearfield—Jacob Samsel 4-129, Carter Freeland 3-114, Carter Chamberlain 1-6.
Philipsburg-Osceola—Dayton Barger 1-31, Dawson Snyder 1-16, Denny Prestash 2-12, Sam McDonald 1-4.
INTERCEPTIONS
Clearfield—Cayden Bell.
Philipsburg-Osceola—None.
CENTRAL CLARION 45,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 7
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 7 0 0 0 — 7
Central Clarion 7 21 3 14 — 45
First Quarter
CC—Tommy Smith 43 pass from Jase Ferguson (Thomas Ukert kick), 7:50.
P—Zeke Bennett 30 run (Peyton Hetrick kick), 3:39.
Second Quarter
C—Ashton Rex 47 pass from Ferguson (Ukert kick), 9:25.
C—Ferguson run; (Ukert kick), 4:40.
C—Dawson Smail 37 pass from Ferguson (Ukert kick), 0:34.
Third Quarter
C—Ukert 27 ield goal, 6:15.
Fourth Quarter
C—Brady Quinn 14-yard run (Ukert kick),11:55
C—Rex 51 pass from Ferguson (Ukert kick), 8:06.
P CC
First downs 7 8
Rushes-yards 39-136 24-150
Comp-Att-Int 4-10-3 12-23-0
Passing Yards 34 261
Total Plays-Yards 49-170 36-411
Fumbles-Lost 4-4 0-0
Punts 5-25.2 5-40.4
Penalties-Yards 2-15 8-75.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Punxsy:Zeke Bennett 24-104; Landon Martz 5-24; Griffin White 3-8; Kolton Koppenhaver 2-4; Noah Weaver 1-0; Justin Miller 1-(-1); Landan Temchulla 1-(-3).
Central Clarion:Connor Kopnitsky 9-80; Jase Ferguson 9-51-TD; Brady Quinn 1-14-TD; Braylon Beckwith 1-10; Ashton Rex 1-0; Brady McKinkey 2-(-2); Charlie Hepfl 1-(-3).
PASSING
Punxsy: Peyton Hetrick 0-4-0-2 INTs; Kolton Koppenhaver 3-5-22-INT; Maddox Hetrick 1-1-12.
Central Clarion:Jase Ferguson 12-23-261-4TDs.
RECEIVING
Punxsy: Landon Peterson 2-19; Noah Weaver 2-15.
Central Clarion: Ashton Rex 8-164-2TDs; Dawson Smail 2-51-TD; Tommy Smith 1-43-TD; Brady Quinn 1-3.
INTERCEPTIONS
Punxsy: None:
Central Clarion :Ryan Hummell (2), Brady Quinn.
SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON 47
CURWENSVILLE 20
Score by Quarters
Southern Huntingdon 0 20 14 13 — 47
Curwensville 7 7 0 6 — 20
First Quarter
C—Chris Fegert 19 pass from Dan McGarry, (Nik Fegert kick), 8:03.
Second Quarter
SH—Chase Gibbons 11 pass from Nate Myers, (kick blocked), 8:43.
C—McGarry 49 run, (Fegert kick), 7:46.
SH—Myers 6 run, (run failed), 6:12.
SH—Gibbons 20 interception return, (Myers run), 0:49.
Third Quarter
SH—Myers 3 run, (2-point run), 7:26.
SH—Owen Winter 23 pass from Myers, (kick failed), 3:19.
Fourth Quarter
SH—Myers 21 run, (kick failed), 8:01.
C—Grant Swanson 5 pass from McGarry, (kick blocked), 5:20.
SH—Winter 37 pass from Myers, (Lance Carbaugh kick), 1:51.
SH C
First downs 24 19
Rushes-yards 32-267 29-194
Comp-Att-Int 12-28-1 15-29-2
Passing Yards 233 156
Total Plays-Yards 60-500 58-350
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Punts 2-37.5 4-25.8
Penalties-Yards 12-95 7-85
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Southern Huntingdon—Nate Myers 19-169, Mitchell Hart 5-85, Connor Whitsel 5-24, Owen Winter 2-1, Team 1-(12).
Curwensville—Dan McGarry 23-181, Chase Irwin 3-9, Nik Fegert 1-3, Tyler Dunn 1-(-2).
PASSING
Southern Huntingdon—Nate Myers 12-of-28, 233 yds., 3 TD, 1 Int.
Curwensville—Dan McGarry 15-of-29, 156 yds., 2 TD, 2 Int.
RECEIVING
Southern Huntingdon—Owen Winter 6-174, Chase Gibbons 3-43, Connor Whitsel 3-16.
Curwensville—Chris Fegert 6-61, Nik Fegert 3-22, Chase Irwin 2-36, Andrew Pentz 2-23, Grant Swanson 2-14.
INTERCEPTIONS
Southern Huntingdon—Kyler Cromwell, Chase Gibbons.
Curwensville—Nik Fegert.
KARNS CITY 14,
ST. MARYS 6
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 0 0 0 6 — 6
Karns City 7 7 0 0 — 14
First Quarter
KC — Eric Booher 4 run (Colson Ritzert kick), 3:39
Second Quarter
KC — Levi Hawk 9 run (Ritzert kick), :53
Fourth Quarter
SM — Carter Chadsey 6 pass from Charlie Coudriet (pass failed), 6:53
Individual Statistics
Rushing
St. Marys: Charlie Coudriet 6-1, Justin Dornisch 5-19, Matt Davis 5-14.
Karns City: Eric Booher 5-14, Cooper Coyle 12-58, Levi Hawk 16-94, Nate Garing 5-14, Nathan Hess 15-54, Braden Slater 6-10, Micah Rupp 1-1.
Passing
St. Marys: Charlie Coudriet 11 of 22, 158 yards, 1 TD, 2 Ints.
Karns City, Eric Booher 0 of 0.
Receiving
St. Marys: Brayden Asti 1-11. Carter Chadsey 2-33, Logan Mosier 4-66, Mason Sheeley 2-42, Justin Dornisch 1-1, Matt Davis 1-21.