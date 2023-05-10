ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic baseball team played host to Coudersport on Monday afternoon at Berwind Park and held a special pregame ceremony to retire the No. 29 jersey of former head coach Fr. Eric Vogt who passed away on April 8 at the age of 72.
Vogt coached the Crusaders for nine seasons (2008-11, 2013-17) and led ECC to four District 9 Class A titles and five trips to the PIAA playoffs during his tenure. Under Vogt, ECC won D-9 crowns in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014.
He guided the Crusaders to the promise land when it comes to high school baseball — the PIAA (Class A) championship game — in 2014 as part of a magical 26-1 season.
All told, Vogt amassed a record of 156-47 in his nine seasons at the helm of the Crusaders.
Unfortunately for the present day squad, they couldn’t pull out a win on the special day as the Falcons used a big four-run top of the fourth to help knock off ECC, 9-4.
The game was a back-and-forth battle until that point with the lead changing hands four times in the first three innings. Elk County held leads of 2-1 and 4-3 before that four-run fourth put Coudy up for good at 7-4.
Coudy only outhit ECC 7-5 but seven errors proved to be the undoing for the Crusaders, who fell to 2-12 with the loss.
David Anderson had a RBI single and Colby Nussbaum had a RBI double in the first for ECC, while Joe Tettis added a run-scoring single in the third. The Crusaders’ fourth run scored on an error.
Elk County bounced right back from the loss and handed Bradford a 13-0 loss Tuesday in a game that went the full seven innings. The Crusaders score two in the first and one in the third before a four-run fifth made it 7-0.
Elk County then broke the game wide open with a six-run top of the seventh.
Tettis and Wil Wortman combined on a two-hit shutout. Tettis tossed the first six innings, allowing the two hits while striking out 12 and walking none. Wortman threw a scoreless seventh, recording a strikeout.
Tettis and Wortman also led the offensive attack. Tettis went 2-for-5 with three RBIs, while Wortman was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
Isaac Dellaquila and Anderson also added two hits a piece, with Dellaquila driving in a pair. Anderson had a double and RBI.
Elk County (3-13) plays at Cameron County on Thursday.