ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic cross country teams suffered just one loss to graduation following last season, but it was a big one in Joe Wolfe, wjo was the District 9 Class A boys champion.
Wolfe edged Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock by seven seconds to collect his first D-9 title in a championship event that was moved from Ridgway to Brookville because of COVID-19.
Wolfe, who went to place seventh in Hershey for his first PIAA medal, helped the Crusaders finished second to Cranberry in the team standings at districts.
On the girls’ side, ECC placed fourth as a squad despite having several freshmen run in what proved to be a tight race for the second through fifth spots behind North Clarion, which ran away with the team crown by 31 points over Moniteau, 38-69.
Outside Wolfe, Elk County welcomes back just about everyone else — boy and girl — who competed at districts.
“Joe (Wolfe) was obviously a great runner,” said ECC caoch W.J. Fernan. “He was also a great leader, and like great leaders do, he passed the torch to this year’s seniors ... and we have had a great first few weeks.”
Those seniors Fernan talked about are Tom Dippold, Alex Miller and Alex Wolfe on the boys’ side and Mara Lecker on the girls’ side.
Miller (18th, 18:56) and Alex Wolfe (85th, 24:17) both competed for the Crusaders at districts. Current junior Adam Straub was ECC’s second-best boys runner at districts, placing 14th with a time of 18:30).
Fellow junior Jordan Funaki (35th, 20:04) and sophomore Lucas Polaski (52nd, 20:48) also were on the Crusaders’ district squad.
As for the girls, sophomore returnee Sophia Bille headlines the roster as she placed seventh at districts (21:36) to secure a trip to states as a freshman. She went to finish 38th at the PIAA Class A Championships.
Other Lady Crusader returnees who ran at districts last year are Lecker (66th, 29:46); sophomores Sami Straub (13th, 22;15), Grace Neubert (24th, 23:42), Isabella Macer (32nd, 24:31) and junior Caitlyn Vollmer (51st, 26:39).
“We have a group that has experience even though we are still relatively young,” said Fernan. “We also have a group that works hard, is interested in learning and improving, and is encouraging of one another.
“We think we are going to continue to make progress throughout the season. We can only ask that the runners do their best, and this group seems very interested in doing so.”
Elk County Catholic opened its season Tuesday at home against DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic and Punxsutawney.
BOYS ROSTER
Seniors: Tom Dippold, Alex Miller, Alex Wolfe. Juniors: Adam Straub, Owen Daghir, Julian Funaki. Sophomores: Kaiden Bayer, Timmy Brannock, Lucas Polaski, Bobby Urmann. Freshmen: Aaron Lanzel, Will Wortman.
GIRLS ROSTER
Seniors: Mara Lecker. Juniors: Caitlyn Vollmer. Sophomores: Sophia Bille, Isabella Macer, Grace Neubert, Sami Straub. Freshmen: Gianna Bille.