ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic cross teams both came oh so close to winning District 9 Class A team titles last season.
The Lady Crusaders actually tied Cranberry, 70-70, but lost the title on a tiebreaker (best finish by No. 6 runner), while the ECC boys finished second to Cranberry by eight points, 52-60.
With the vast majority of the runners, boys and girls, who competed at districts back, expectations run high for long-time head coach W.J. Fernan and the ECC program.
“We are really looking forward to the season,” said Fernan. “We have a great group of young ladies and gentlemen who are working hard, striving for their best and encouraging each other to reach for their best.”
Even though the Lady Crusaders have just one senior (Caitlyn Vollmer), its roster is a veteran one thanks to a large junior class headlined by returning state medalists Grace Neubert and Sophia Bille.
Neubert, who was the D-9 runner-up as a sophomore, went on to place fifth in the Class A race in Hershey. Bille took home a 17th-place medal from Hershey after posting a seventh-place finish at districts. The duo helped ECC to a sixth-place team finish at states as well.
That strong junior class also features Sami Straub and Isabella Macer. Straub was seventh at districts a year ago, and finished just outside the medals (Top 25) in Hershey in 32nd. Sophomore Gianna Bille also was a key member of last year’s squad as a freshman, placing 18th at districts and 78th at states.
“Our girls team is built around a core of juniors who have spent years building themselves and each other,” said Fernan. “Grace Neubert, Sophia Bille, Sami Straub, and Isabella Macer have all been a part of our program for as long as they could have been.
“Classmate Katie Petrosky will contribute to this dynamic this year, as will senior Caitlyn Vollmer. Sophomore Gianna Bille is Sophia’s younger sister, but, because she has always been with the juniors, she seems like she is all of their younger sister and is part of that core.
“We only lost one of our top seven (Mara Lecker) from last year, and these ladies have had a great off-season. So, we are looking forward to seeing where their season might lead.”
Over on the boys’ side, ECC welcomes back two of three runners who placed in the Top 7 at districts a year ago in seniors Adam Straub and Julian Funaki.
Recommended Video
Straub captured a bronze medal in the D-9 class A race a junior with a time of 18:21, while Funaki (18:44) was seventh. The Crusaders did lose Alex Miller (4th place, 18:29) to graduation along with with Tom Dippold (24th, 19:39).
Also back from the D-9 runner-up team are junior Bobby Urmann (30th, 19:52) and sophomore Aaron Lanzel (40th, 20:14).
“Our boys have a nice blend of experience and youth with seniors Adam Straub, Julian Funaki, and Owen Daghir leading the way,” said Fernan. “Adam and Julian were both Top 10 finishers at the district meet last year.
“With them, we have Aaron Lanzel, who had a good freshman campaign last year, and freshmen Andrew Mawn and Kurt Wolfe, who both had successful junior high seasons.
“We also have two junior soccer players — Bobby Urmann and Timmy Brannock — who will bolster our ranks. We lost three of our top five from last year, but we hope to pick up where we left off.”
Elk County opens its season today with a quad-meet at DuBois that also features DuBois Central Catholic and Punxsutawney.
GIRLS ROSTER
Seniors: Caitlyn Vollmer. Juniors: Sophia Bille, Isabella Macer, Grace Neubert, Katie Petrosky, Sami Straub. Sophomores: Gianna Bille.
BOYS ROSTER
Seniors: Owen Daghir, Julian Funaki, Adam Straub. Juniors: Timmy Brannock, Bobby Urmann. Sophomore: Aaron Lanzel. Freshmen: Andrew Mawn, Kurt Wolfe.