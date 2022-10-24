SHEFFIELD — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders football team wrapped up its season with a dominant 55-8 win over the Sheffield Wolverines on Saturday afternoon at Wolverine Mountain.
The Crusaders finished its season with a 7-2 record with no game scheduled for Week 10. After the game, ECC head coach Tony Gerg confirmed the team would not be taking part in the District 9 Class A postseason.
“We’re very pleased with where we’re at,” Gerg said about the decision to end its season.
Although the Crusaders suited up just 16 players, ECC outgained the Wolverines 348-88 in total yards, with most of Sheffield’s yardage coming late in the fourth quarter.
Crusader running back Noah Cherry eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark and ran for 139 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries while also throwing for a 42-yard TD on a jump pass to senior Joe Tettis. Teammate and fellow senior David Anderson also finished the season with an even 100 tackles.
“It’s been our goal this week and what we wanted to focus on and wanted to get done,” Gerg said of the two season-long accomplishments. “And we were able to do that and at least get Noah’s out of the way real quick — I think he got his on the first carry of the game. David, we knew it’d be a little bit more challenging because he needed about a dozen. He did what he had to do and you could tell the way he was playing that he wanted it pretty bad.”
The Crusaders forced a Wolverine three-and-out to start the game and took one play to find paydirt — that being a 47-yard Cherry TD through the heart of the Sheffield defense, but the Charlie Geci two-point attempt pass to Isaac Dellaquila was no good, making it 6-0 with 9:49 left in the first quarter.
One play was all it took for ECC to get the ball back, as a Colby Darr tipped pass fell into the hands of Frankie Smith as he got the first of two interceptions on the day. However, ECC would turn it over two plays later via a fumble as the Crusader defense was able to notch another three-and-out.
With ECC starting at the Wolverine 49, Smith had a 34-yard run to get down to the 15. Two plays later, Geci took a keeper up the left side for the score with Cherry’s PAT making it 13-0 with 5:01 left in the first quarter.
Another three-and-out and a 6-yard Darr punt set up ECC at the Sheffield 48 on the next drive. Ben Reynolds took two of the three carries on the drive, with his first resulting in a 15-yard personal foul penalty on Sheffield. The second would then be for a 8-yard TD run on a pitch to the right as ECC led 20-0 with 2:45 left in the first quarter.
The Crusaders made it 27-0 just 13 seconds into the second quarter as Cherry threw a jump pass at the line of scrimmage to Tettis, who was wide open and picked up the 42-yard score.
Sheffield got its initial first down of the game on the next drive on 4th-and-6 at the ECC 48 after the Crusaders were called for a personal foul. But with the Wolverines down to the 32-yard line, Smith got his second INT of the day and brought it back into Sheffield territory. It took five more plays for the Crusaders to find the end zone once again — this time on a Cherry 20-yard TD with 6:17 left in the first half. Elk County Catholic then went for two to try and get the 35-point lead needed for the mercy rule to start in the third quarter and they did just that with a Geci run.
Cherry’s third TD of the day would come on its next drive as ECC got the ball to start with at the Wolverine 32 after a 2-yard punt. That 7-yard score and the missed PAT gave ECC a 41-0 halftime lead.
With the mercy rule in effect, Cherry added his fourth and final touchdown run of the game on a 10-yard run with 3:25 left in the third quarter, giving ECC a 48-0 lead.
Sheffield would finally get on the board late in the fourth quarter as Darr found Jeremiah Richardson in the flat for an 11-yard TD with 2:19 to go. The Wolverines then used linebacker Andrew Hoden at running back and Hoden cashed in on the two-point conversion run as they trailed ECC 48-8.
Reynolds gave one final touchdown on the year for the Crusaders on the ensuing drive, beating Wolverine defenders to the edge and headed upfield for a 52-yard score with 1:10 left. Cherry’s PAT then set what would be the final score at 55-8.
Reynolds had 80 yards rushing while Smith had 58 yards on just four carries to go along with his two interceptions.
The game was also the final one in the careers of its fine seniors in Tettis, Anderson, Dellaquila, Cameron Klebacha and Brock Barnett.
“They gave us leadership and they led us the whole way through the season,” Gerg said of his seniors. “And the big thing was, let’s do everything the right way but let’s have fun doing it. I think they all took that to heart. As always, I’m going to miss those guys. But once you’re a coach and it’s a small town. They’re always involved in your life. That’s kind of the nice thing where we live — you can say goodbye to these guys and you don’t get to coach them anymore but they’re always going to be part of your lives.”
Elk County Catholic’s 7-2 season included two wins over Sheffield, Otto-Eldred and Bucktail and one win over Moniteau.
“We took a group of kids and half of them never played before or over half of them were freshmen,” Gerg said. “We were able to get these guys together and put together a pretty good football team with a 1,000 yard rusher and half the kids not having any experience, that’s a tribute to my assistant coaches (Nick Werner and Bill Crisp). God bless them for what they do. But yeah, we were very pleased with how everything turned out.
“They’re a good group of kids and they’re very coachable. That’s the biggest thing — they’re coachable. If you can have coachable kids, I don’t care how big they are ... You’re going to win football games and you’re going to do positive things.”