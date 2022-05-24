ST. MARYS — This year’s District 9 Class A softball playoffs couldn’t have started off any better for the 4-seed Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders as they dispatched of 5-seed Oswayo Valley, 10-0, in five innings Monday at Benzinger Park in St. Marys.
The Lady Crusaders (14-7) were led at the plate by its top three hitters in the lineup in Lucy Klawuhn, Gabby Weisner and Lydia Anderson. Each went 2-for-3 on the day as Anderson had a two-run homer and three RBIs total. Weisner had two singles and two RBIs while Klawuhn had a double and an RBI.
“We’re starting to peak at the right time,” ECC head coach Eric Weisner said. “We had one bad game last week against Otto-Eldred (a 12-4 loss). Before that, we played a really, really good Warren team and played them tough. We played St. Marys on Friday and played them tough. That’s what we’ve been trying to tell these girls in trusting your ability.
“Tonight, they were making those plays that they weren’t normally making through the season. They were throwing girls out stealing third. They were making double plays. They were looking to get extra bases on hits. They were pushing themselves and that’s what we’ve been preaching all year. The team has ability and they were seeing the fruits of that.”
Lady Crusader pitcher Emily Mourer shut down the Lady Green Wave offense, as Mourer threw five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out six — which gave her 100 strikeouts on the season.
“She’s thrown well and she’s hitting locations,” Weisner said of Mourer. “She’s been throwing hard all year. When we can hit our locations and do the things that we want to do, that really helps the defense out.”
Klawuhn led off the game with a double to the wall off of Oswayo Valley pitcher Makenzie Messler. After Klawuhn got to third on an Anderson groundout, a wild pitch brought her home for the early 1-0 lead.
Elk County Catholic then tacked on five more runs in the bottom of the second as the Lady Crusaders sent 11 batters to the plate.
A Klawuhn single started things off with two outs as she brought Ellie Baron home and Tessa Fledderman then made it 3-0 after the ball was thrown to third. Weisner’s RBI single made it 4-0 and an Anderson one-hopper double off the fence made it 5-0. Mourer helped out her own cause with an RBI single past the third baseman for a 6-0 lead.
“We’re hitting well,” Weisner said. “We changed a couple things up here a couple of weeks ago because we were struggling a little bit. We just tweaked a couple things here and the girls have responded well with. They’re a little more patient at the plate — they’re not just swinging at anything. Defensively we were solid. Even baserunning, we were stealing bases and sliding the way they should be sliding ... they’re aggressive.”
With two outs in the bottom of the third, Hope Farley — who drew a walk earlier — stole second as Weisner hit a single up the middle, plating Farley for a 7-0 lead. One batter later, Anderson took a Messler pitch over the center field fence for a two-run homer, making it 9-0 ECC.
The Lady Crusaders then manufactured its 10th and final run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. Sydney Alexander reached first on an Oswayo Valley throwing error and then made it to second. A Caitlyn Vollmer sac fly to right moved Alexander to third and another sac fly to right by Ellie Baron drove Alexander in for the 10-0 lead — putting the 10-run mercy rule into play.
Mourer was then able to retire the 9-1-2 hitters in order in the top of the fifth as ECC took a 10-0 victory in five innings.
Elk County Catholic will now meet the top seed in DuBois Central Catholic on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Brockway High School.
“We’ve got a tough game on Wednesday,” Weisner said. “If we play our ball, we can hang with anybody. It doesn’t matter what happened at the beginning of the year.”
Although the Lady Crusaders were 0-2 against DCC in the regular season — a 15-6 loss on April 2 at Heindl Field and an 11-1 loss in five innings on April 30 at home — Weisner cited in 2018 the same thing happened, at which the Lady Crusaders came out on top when it mattered most in playoffs for the third matchup.
“My oldest daughter’s senior year, we lost to DuBois Central twice in the regular season,” Weisner said. “We never scored a run against them. We got 10-run ruled and 15-run ruled. Never scored a run and we beat them in the district semifinals in Brockway, 8-6. So anything can happen any given day. And if we play the way we played against Warren and we play the way we played against St. Marys and we play the way we played tonight, yeah, I’m confident. Anything can happen and that’s all we ask. We get there and play the game and let’s see where it goes.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 10,
OSWAYO VALLEY 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
OV 000 00 — 0
ECC 153 1x — 10
Oswayo Valley—0
Charlotte Austin-Keech cf 3000, Brooke George ss 3010, Laya Phillips c 1000, Makenzie Messler p 2000, Shayden Messler 1b 1000, Lakyn Enty dp 2000, Mackenzie George rf 1010, Trinity Lundy lf 1000, Eva West 3b 2000, Sophia Komenda 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 16-0-2-0.
Elk County Catholic—10
Lucy Klawuhn ss 3221, Gabby Weisner cf 3222, Lydia Anderson 1b 3223, Emily Mourer p 2011, Reagan Bauer cr 0000, Sydney Alexander 3b 2100, Caitlyn Vollmer c 1000, Ellie Baron lf 2111, Tessa Fledderman dp 2100, Hope Farley rf 1100, Kathrine Kirst 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 19-10-8-8.
Errors: OV 1, ECC 1. LOB: OV 5, ECC 4. DP: OV 0, ECC 1. 2B: Klawuhn, Anderson. HR: Anderson. SF: Vollmer, Baron. SB: B. George; Weisner 2, Bauer 2, Farley. CS: B. George (by Vollmer). HBP: M. George (by Mourer); Fledderman (by M. Messler).
Pitching
Oswayo Valley: Makenzie Messler-4 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Elk County Catholic: Emily Mourer-5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: M. Messler.