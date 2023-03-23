ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic softball team made it back to the PIAA Class A playoffs last season as the District 9 runner-up following a three-year hiatus from states, and their is excitement about the program again as the Lady Crusaders welcome back virtually their entire roster.
Elk County lost just two seniors to graduation in Hope Farley and Kathrine Kirst, who started at second base and right field, respectively, on a squad that posted a 16-9 record.
Beyond those two, ECC welcomes back eight starters from a season ago — seven in the field and designated player Tessa Fledderman, who is one of seven seniors on the roster.
Headlining that large group of returnees is junior Emily Mourer, who is one of the best hitters in District 9 and also solidified herself as the ace of the staff in just two years of being a pitcher.
Mourer hit .405 (30-for-74) last year with 28 RBIs and 10 runs scored. She led led in home runs with seven and smacked 10 doubles. In the circle, she logged an area-high 141 innings and posted a 16-9 record with a 4.92 ERA and 111 strikeouts. She led the areas in wins and was third in strikeouts.
Mourer’s battery mate is veteran catcher Caitlyn Vollmer (.338, 23 hits, 19 RBIs), a senior who has held the position for several years now. Returning on the infield are senior first baseman Lydia Anderson (.393, 33 hits, 27 RBIs, 27 runs, 8 doubles), junior shortstop Lucy Klawuhn (.444, 36 hits, 29 RBIs, 26 runs, 12 doubles, 3 homers) and junior third baseman Sydney Alexander (.353, 24 hits, 15 RBIs, 24 runs).
Two-thirds of last year’s starting outfield also is back in seniors Gabby Weisner and Ellie Baron, who played center and left, respectively.
“We’re excited,” said head coach Eric Weisner. “We had a good team last year. The girls were finally starting to trust themselves and following the system, and, it showed. We had a lot of good games, and we really brought it on late in the season. You look at the (district) semifinal game against DuBois Central ... we played lights out and could have won that game. If we can continue to build upon that, I see a lot of good things for this group of girls.
“There is a lot of talent here, even the newer kids we have out. They are learning and growing and taking the coaching in. It helps having a JV team because you’re getting the girls games and getting them prepared for when they do have to step up.”
While ECC’s lineup was pretty much set for most, if not all, of last season, Weisner said this year’s starting lineup (position-wise) is not yet set in stone as the team looks to fill the couple holes it has.
“We’re tending to lean that way (keep same positions), but there are some girls who are pushing for spots right now,” said Weisner. “They are hitting well in the cage and fielding well (in gym), but we haven’t been outside yet to throw across the field.
“Throughout the year, it (lineup) can change, and I’m sure we’ll be moving some kids around and see how this one does in that spot and this in one this spot. There are a couple younger girls who are surprising us so far. They’re just doing well in the gym, but you have see how it transpires out on the field. I think we’re going to struggle a little bit at the beginning of the year, but we always do just because we don’t get on the field a whole lot (in preseason) compared to some teams.
“It should be a fun and exciting year, and I’m looking forward to it. There is a lot of enthusiasm in that gym right now. As long as we can keep that enthusiasm going, I think we stand a pretty good shot.”
Weisner will once again be assisted by the likes of Bob Lion, Jason Bauer, Michaela Cashmer, Mike Anderson, Tom Fledderman and Rex Pistner.
The Lady Crusaders are scheduled to open their season today at Brockway before playing at DuBois Central Catholic Friday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Lydia Anderson, Ellie Baron, Rylie Belsole, Tessa Fledderman, Josie Lawrie, Caitlyn Vollmer, Gabrielle Weisner. Juniors: Sydney Alexander, Reagan Bauer, Mackenzie Bille, Sarah Hasselman, Lucy Klawuhn, Emily Mourer, Raegen Weaver. Sophomores: Alexa Chamberlin, Abby Eagen, Mya Pistner, Marissa Ullman. Freshmen: Sofiya Cherry, Jenna Schatz.