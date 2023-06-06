ALLPORT — The West Branch softball team found a variety of ways to score Monday in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs, pushing eight runs across the plate despite coming up with just seven hits in an 8-6 victory over visiting Elk County Catholic.
No. 3 hitter Greysyn Gable was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the offense, which also scored twice on wild pitches, got two runs on a an error that could have ended the second inning and was able to steal a run (literally) on a delayed double steal in the fourth.
“We scored runs a bunch of different ways,” West Branch head coach Dan Betts said. “I think I spent time every inning telling the players I don’t care how ugly it looks, it’s what’s on the scoreboard on the end that matters.
“Greysyn had a really nice day at the plate for us, and our pitching was really tough as well. And everyone contributed whether it was a ground ball that advanced a runner, a bunt, whatever it was to help us score runs.”
The Lady Crusaders committed four errors on the day which prolonged innings and eventually turned into six unearned runs that ECC could not overcome.
“That was absolutely the key to the game,” Elk County Catholic head coach Eric Weisner said. “You can’t give away free bases. And we did that too much today, and actually the past couple weeks we’ve been doing that too much.
“But the girls didn’t quit. They didn’t put their heads down. They still battled. But you have to make the plays. They made some. We didn’t. That’s the name of the game.”
Elk County Catholic took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Sydney Alexander lined a sharp single to the outfield that was misplayed and she ended up on third for Ellie Baron, who chased her home with a base hit.
Lady Warrior first baseman Carsyn Wesesky turned an unassisted double play on the next better to help West Branch get out of the inning.
The hosts answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame.
Alaina Royer and Mallory Graham hit consecutive one-out singles and Hannah Betts moved them up a base on a groundout to second. Madison Butler followed with a ground ball that was misplayed in the infield and Royer and Graham scored on the miscue.
The Lady Warriors added two runs in the third.
Gable hit a one-out single and Makena Moore walked before Kamryn MacTavish knocked in a run with a base hit.
Moore’s courtesy runner Chelsey Wesesky ended up on third on the play and scored on a wild pitch.
ECC closed the gap to 4-3 in the top of the fourth thanks to a base hit from Alexander, a walk by Baron and a sacrifice bunt from Tessa Fledderman that scored Alexander all the way from second.
A Lady Warrior error with two out allowed Baron to score.
But after cutting the deficit to a run, the Lady Crusaders gave up four unearned runs in the bottom of the fourth off Mourer.
“Emily pitched a good game,” Weisner said. “We knew they had some sticks and we were trying to induce ground balls. And we did. We kept the ball on the ground and we thought if we did that, we could win the game. Unfortunately we didn’t help our pitcher.”
Hannah Betts and Butler each reached on errors before Mourer got the next two Lady Warriors out.
With two on and two out, Gable drilled a single to left center that plated both runners to give the Lady Warriors a 6-3 advantage.
Gable ended up on third after a Moore single and scored on a wild pitch.
Moore’s courtesy runner Chelsey Wesesky stole second and third and after MacTavish walked, Betts put on the delayed double steal.
MacTavish got caught in a rundown long enough for Wesesky to race home with the fourth run of the inning before being tagged out at first.
The insurance runs proved to be important for the Lady Warriors as ECC plated a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Alexander had a run-producing double to make it 8-4 and Gabby Weisner smacked a two-run double off Moore with two outs in the sixth to inch the Lady Crusaders to within two.
But Moore got Anderson, who had a single and two walks in her prior at bats, to pop out to second baseman Layla Thompson to end the threat.
Moore then worked a groundout and two strikeouts around a two-out walk to Baron in the seventh to end it.
“She kept us off balance,” Weisner said. “We told the girls to be patient in there and not to swing at the high stuff. But she kept us off balance. She threw the changeup in their perfectly, and it stymied us. She pitched a great game.”
Moore scattered 11 hits and walked four, but she also came up with 14 strikeouts, five of which ended innings with runners on base. ECC stranded seven base runners.
“Elk is a solid hitting team,” Betts said. “It’s hard when you try to figure out who the other team’s top hitters are and you go nine down the list and there’s not really a let up.”
West Branch improved to 20-4 on the season.
ECC ended its season with a record of 17-6.
“We’ve had a great season,” Weisner said. “Other than St. Marys and DuBois Central, this is our only other loss. So we have a lot to be proud of. I’m going to miss the seniors. They were a great bunch of girls to coach — hardworking and they did what you asked.”
The Lady Warriors advance to the PIAA quarterfinals against Union Thursday at a site and time to be determined.
WEST BRANCH 8,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 6
Score by Innings
ECC 010 212 0 — 6
WB 022 400 x — 8
Elk County Catholic—6
Lucy Klawuhn ss 4121, Gabby Weisner cf 4022, Lydia Anderson 1b 2110, Emily Mourer p 4000, Sydney Alexander 3b 4231, Ellie Baron rf 2111, Tessa Fledderman dp 3001, Caitlyn Vollmer c 3020, Rylie Belsoe cr 0100, Reagan Bauer lf 3000, Mya Pistner (flex) 2b 0000, Mackenzie Bille (flex) 2b 0000. Totals: 29-6-11-6.
West Branch—8
Brooke Bainey 3b 4000, Carsyn Wesesky 1b 4000, Greysyn Gable c 4232, Makena Moore p 2010, Chelsey Wesesky cr 0100, Kamryn MacTavish ss 1011, Alaina Royer dp 2110, Mallory Graham cf 2110, Hannah Betts rf 3100, Madison Butler lf 3100, Layla Thompson (flex) 2b 0000. Totals: 25-6-7-3.
Errors: Elk County Catholic 4, West Branch 2. LOB: Elk County Catholic 7, West Branch 4. DP: West Branch 1. 2B: Weisner, Alexander; Gable. SAC: Fledderman; Royer. SB: Ch. Wesesky 2. CS: Weisner (by Gable); MacTavish 2.
Pitching
Elk County Catholic: Emily Mourer-6 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO.
West Branch: Makena Moore-7 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 14 SO.
Winning pitcher: Moore. Losing pitcher: Mourer.