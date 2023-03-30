BROCKWAY — The Elk County Catholic softball team got off to a slow start Wednesday on a chilly afternoon at Brockway, but once the Lady Crusaders bats got going, they proved to be scorching hot in a 19-3, 6-inning victory against the Lady Rovers.
The game was even at 1-1 after one inning before ECC grabbed a 6-2 lead after three innings thanks to a 5-run top of the third in its second time through the order against Brockway starter Gabby Hertel.
Things got worse for the Lady Rovers from there, as ECC exploded for 13 runs between the fifth and sixth innings to put the mercy rule into play after pushing eight runs across the the plate in the sixth.
All told, ECC went 24-for-42 (.571 avg.) with 10 extra-base hits on the day (5 doubles, 4 triples, 1 homer) around eight Lady Rover errors that led to eight of the 19 runs being unearned. The Lady Crusaders collected 14 of those hits in the final two innings when they broke the game wide open.
Leadoff hitter Lucky Klawuhn led that hit parade as she went 5-for-5 with a RBI and finished a homer shy of the cycle.
Starting pitcher Emily Mourer also ended a homer shy of the cycle as she went 4-for-5 at the plate, while Sydney Alexander and Sofiya Cherry each were 3-for-4. Alexander had a double and three RBIs, while Cherry — a freshman making her first varsity start at catcher in place of Caitlyn Vollmer who was sick — had a triple and two RBIs.
Lydia Anderson and Tessa Fledderman each posted two hits and two RBIs, while Gabby Weisner smacked 2-run, inside-the-park home run as part of a 5-run top of the fifth. Weisner had three RBIs and three runs scored.
Mourer was the beneficiary of all that offense, as she went the distance in the circle to get the win. She allowed three runs, all earned, on four hits while striking out eight and walking just two.
“Brockway is a much-improved team,” said ECC coach Eric Weisner. “We hit the ball hard in the first couple innings that they were able to make plays on. If they keep practicing and doing what they are doing, they are going to be a dangerous team. I don’t think anyone will take them lightly come the second half of the season.
“But, our girls just kept hitting. We told them to be patient and wait for their pitch. I think at the beginning of the game we were a little too anxious and wanted to pound the ball and were swinging at balls and getting under them.
“All-in-all, I was very happy. Our freshman catcher (Cherry) did an absolutely fantastic job and had never caught before in her life before this year. We needed her to step in today and she did a great job. She’s very coachable. That’s what I like.”
The game started innocently enough with both teams finding the scoreboard in the first inning.
Klawuhn led off the game with a double to left, then took second on a wild pitch before scoring on a Weisner sac fly to center. The Lady Crusaders tried to add to that lead, was Mourer ripped a two-out triple and Alexander walked, but Hertel stranded those runners on the corners.
Mourer then got two quick outs in the bottom of the first before Mecca Smith smacked a double to left. She scored a batter later to tie the game when Stephanie Stage singled to right.
After neither team scored again in the second, ECC pushed five runs across in the third to take a 6-1 lead.
Klawuhn led off with a triple but was quickly erased at home when Weisner reached on an error. Anderson then reached an another error that allowed Weisner to score.
Hertel then got Mourer to foul out, but ECC capitalized on its extra opportunity after the two errors and scored four more times.
A single by Alexander plated brought in Anderson, then Baron doubled home Alexander before Fledderman and Reagan Bauer added RBI singles to make it 6-1.
Brockway got one of those runs back in the bottom of the third when Amanda Decker reached on a bunt single with one out, stole second and later scored on a wild pitch.
Elk took that 6-2 lead to the fifth when it nearly doubled that lead with five runs to get to the verge of enacting the mercy rule.
Baron opened the frame with a triple to left before Cherry and Klawuhn had RBI singles around a pair of outs. Weisner then ripped a pitch to left herself and raced around the bases for a 2-run, inside-the-park home run as the ball got back to the infield.
The Lady Crusaders weren’t quite done in the inning though, as three more hits led to another run when Alexander singled home Anderson to make it 11-2. Brockway avoided a possible mercy-rule in the inning when right fielder Josie Orinko made a great catch on the run for the final out with runners on first and second.
That play only delayed the inevitable, though, as ECC took advantage of another at-bat and scored eight runs on seven hits to push the lead out to 19-2.
Fledderman opened the inning with a single to right and promptly scored on a triple by Cherry. Bauer then reached on an error that allowed courtesy runner Alexa Chamberlin to score and the Lady Crusaders were off and running the big inning.
Anderson added a two-run single, while Alexander knocked in a run with a single. Freshman Jenna Schatz ultimately punctuated the frame with a pinch-hit, RBI single to right to make it 19-2.
Brockway played one final run in the bottom of the sixth when Smith hit a leadoff single and later scored on a wild pitch. Smith had two of Brockway’s four hits and scored two of the team’s three runs.
“I don’t how many earned runs they had, but it wasn’t 19. I know that,” said Brockway coach Don Allenbaugh. “And, when he made a mistake, they took advantange of it and we just put our heads down and that just leads to another mistake. We’re going to talk about trying to become a little more mentally tough.
“I thought first two or three innings we were in the game. It just comes down to the little things and they just don’t understand jyet how hard it is to win at this level.”
Elk County (2-1) is back in action Monday at cross-town rival St. Marys, while Brockway (1-2) hosts Johnsonburg on Monday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 19,
BROCKWAY 3, 6 innings
Score by Innings
ECC 105 058 — 19
Brockway 101 001 — 3
ECC—19
Lucy Klawuhn ss 5351, Gabby Weisner cf 3313, Lydia Anderson 1b 5322, Emily Mourer 5040, Sarah Hasselman cr 0100, Sydney Alexander 3b 4233, Ellie Baron rf 4221, Josie Lawrie ph 1000, Tessa Fledderman dp 5222, Sofiya Cherry c 4032, Jenna Schatz 1011, Alexa Chamberlin cr 0200, Reagan Bauer lf 4111, Abby Eagen ph 1000, Mackenzie Bille 2b (flex) 0000, Mya Pistner 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 42-19-24-16.
Brockway—3
Amanda Decker ss 2110, Rheanna Spinda cf 2000, Mecca Smith c 3220, Stephanie Stage lf 2011, Paris Stern lf 1000, Taylor Rhed 1b 2000, Cheyanne Roush ph 1000, Lilly Heilbrun 3b 2000, Kaitlin Knox pr 0000, Savannah Ross dp 3000, Gabby Hertel p 1000, Mallory Smith ph 1000, Kalina Powell 2b 2000, Josie Orinko rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 22-3-4-1.
Errors: ECC 1, Brockway 5. LOB: ECC 8, Brockway 4. 2B: Klawuhn, Anderson, Mourer, Alexander, Baron; Me. Smith. 3B: Klawuhn, Mourer, Baron, Cherry. HR: Weisner. SB: Klawuhn, Alexander; Decker, Me. Smith.
Pitching
ECC: Emily Mourer-6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO.
Brockway: Gabby Hertel-6 IP, 24 H, 19 R, 11 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Hertel.