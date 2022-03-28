ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic softball coach Eric Weisner entered last season with just three players who had seen any type of varsity action in their careers, due in large part of the lost 2020 season due to COVID-19.
That meant he had to rely on a host of young players who had never even suited up for a varsity game in an ECC uniform to be impact starters from the get-go. And, those young players stepped up and while they took some lumps at times, and helped ECC put together a 15-8 campaign that ended in the District 9 Class A consolation game with a loss to Clarion.
The Lady Crusaders lost just three seniors — Elizabeth Anderson, Haley Baron, Angela Pesce — off that team, with Anderson being the one of the trio to see extensive action as she played in 14 of 23 games.
That means Weisner basically welcomes back his entire starting team and still only has two seniors on the roster in Hope Farley and Kathrine Kirst. That fact as Weisner and his squad excited about what a new year can bring.
“Last year we were a very young team, and we’re still a very young team,” he said. “But, the girls have a year under their belt now, and that experience, I hope, really factors into how we play this year. I’m very impressed so far with what I’ve seen in practice. Even some of the other (new) girls have really stepped it up this year.
“The girls are hitting the ball well and the fielding has been good in practice. We try to tell the girls, it’s about getting better every day. Goal No. 1 is to get better every day, and if you do that, then a lot of other things are going to take care of themselves. So far, it’s been going good.
“I’m really looking forward to this year. Obviously, playing for a district championship and getting into the state tournament is the ultimate goal, but we’ll see. Hopefully with a year under their belt last year, they saw what it takes (to go that far) and step up (more) this year.”
The long list of returnees start with sophomore pitcher Emily Mourer, who also was one of the area’s top hitters a year ago as a freshman.
Mourer had never pitched before last season and filled a huge void in the circle for her team. She went 11-5 with a 115 strikeouts, 67 walks and a 5.22 ERA in 99 1/3 innings of work.
She was even more impressive at the plate, where she hit an impressive .634 (45-for-71) with 37 RBIs and 22 runs scored. She also had 21 extra-base hits (14 doubles, 2 triples, 5 home runs). She led all area players in hits and was second in average and doubles and third in RBIs and home runs.
Mourer will be backed up in the circle by fellow sophomores Reagan Weaver and Mackenzie Bille. Weaver tossed 15 innings a year ago and sported a 2-1 record with 13 strikeouts and a 7.47 ERA.
“Emily has been throwing well through the winter,” said Weisner. “Mackenzie Bille has been throwing decent, and so has Reagan Weaver. I’m sure you’ll see a mixture of all three of them throughout the year. But, Emily really has stepped up and been looking pretty good. She was a great hitter last year too as a freshman, and it’s not like we don’t see some better pitching in the area.”
Mourer will once again be throwing to junior catcher Caitlyn Vollmer (.377, 23 hits, 17 RBIs, 1- runs), while the starting infield has junior Lydia Anderson (..539, 41 hits, 34 RBIs, 31 runs, 10 doubles) at first, senior Kathrine Kirst (.200, 4 hits, 6 RBIs, 9 runs) at second, sophomore Lucy Klawuhn (.417, 30 hits, 34 runs, 13 RBIs, 7 doubles) at shortstop and sophomore Sydney Alexander (.377, 26 hits, 20 RBIs, 18 runs, 10 doubles) at third.
Lydia Anderson tied for fourth in the Tri-County Area in hits and was fifth in RBIs.
The outfield will be anchored in center by junior Gabby Weisner (.438, 32 hits, 28 RBIs, 38 runs, 11 doubles), with junior Ellie Baron (.383, 18 hits, 10 RBIs, 14 runs) in left and senior Hope Farley (.321, 9 hits, 8 runs) in right.
Bille and fellow sophomore Reagan Bauer will also be in the mix in the outfield, giving Weisner five solid options to choose from depending on who might be hitting better.
“Our starting lineup is pretty much what it was last year, but there are some other girls challenging (for playing time),” said Weisner. “The tough part is trying to break some of them in with the talent we have from last year already. I can put some of them in defensively and not think twice about it.
“I just have to see where we’re at offensively with them and see them hit in some JV games. if we see some of them hit there (JV), they will definitely get a chance to play and possible start at the varsity level.”
Creating some extra depth, even if for some situational moments in games, will only help make the Lady Crusaders an even better team down the road.
Weisner will be assisted by Bob Lion, Jason Bauer, Michaela Cashmer, Mike Anderson, Tom Fledderman and Rex Pistner.
The Lady Crusaders were scheduled to open the season today against DuBois Central Catholic at Heindl Field, but that game was postponed Sunday because of the weather forecast.
Elk County will now open its season Wednesday at home against Brockway.
ROSTER
Seniors: Hope Farley, Kathrine Kirst. Juniors: Lydia Anderson, Ellie Baron, Tessa Fledderman, Josie Lawrie, Caitlyn Vollmer, Gabrielle Weisner. Sophomores: Sydney Alexander, Reagan Bauer, Mackenzie Bille, Anabelle Chemelli, Sarah Hassleman, Lucy Klawuhn, Emily Mourer, Seanna VanAlstine, Raegen Weaver. Freshmen: Alexa Chamberlin, Jordan Lasko, Mya Pistner.