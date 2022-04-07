COUDERSPORT — It took the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders one time through the order to get going Wednesday at Coudersport, but once they did, the runs came in bunches as ECC used a late surge to mercy rule the Lady Falcons, 12-1, in six innings.
The ECC bats were quiet through three innings though, as Coudy starter Emma Saulter retired nine of the first 10 Lady Crusaders she faced. Meanwhile, her offense pushed a run across in the bottom of the second against ECC starter Emily Mourer and took that 1-0 lead to the fourth.
That’s when ECC finally got to Saulter for a run to tie the game.
Lydia Anderson led off the inning with a single and scored on a single by Lucy Klawuhn.
Elk County than grabbed the lead with a big five-run fifth.
The Lady Crusaders loaded the bases with no outs on walks by Tessa Fledderman and Kathrine Kirst and a Caitlyn Vollmer single. Gabby Weisner then plated a run on a fielder’s choice before Anderson doubled home Vollmer.
After a popout, Klawuhn hit a clutch two-out double to score two more runs, then scored herself on an error to make it 6-1.
Elk County then put the 10-run mercy rule into play with a six-run top of the sixth against reliever Savannah Myers to push its lead to 12-1.
Fledderman greeted Myers with a leadoff triple and scored on a groundout by Kirst. Vollmer then belted a solo home run to center before Weisner flew out for out No. 2.
The Lady Crusaders were far from done in the inning though, as they put together a two-out rally.
Anderson started that with a triple and scored on a wild pitch. Mourer then reached on an error and scored on a Klawuhn single. Sydney Alexander then punctuated the inning with a two-run homer to right to make it 12-1.
Mourer then finished things off in the bottom of the sixth, working around a one-out single. She allowed the one earned run on six hits while striking out eight and walking one in six innings.
Klawuhn led the ECC attack, going 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, while Anderson with 3-for-4 with a triple and RBI. Vollmer was 2-for-3 with the solo homer.
Elk County (2-2) is back in action Monday at home against Brookville.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 12,
COUDERSPORT 1, 6 innings
Score by Innings
ECC 000 156 — 12
Coudy 010 000 — 1
Elk County Catholic—12
Gabby Weisner 4101, Lydia Anderson 4331, Emily Mourer 4100, Lucy Klawuhn 4234, Sydney Alexander 3112, Ellie Baron 3000, Reagan Bauer 1000, Tessa Fledderman 2210, Kathrine Kirst 2001, Caitlyn Vollmer 3221. Totals: 30-12-10-10.
Coudersport—1
Madyson Dubits-Angood 3000, Sierra Myers 3000, Emma Saulter 2000, Makenzie Gentzyel 3010, Savannah Myers 3110, Ava Wahlers 3010, Aubri Thompson 3011, Ryelle Black 3010, Cierra Davis 0000, Alissa Dunn 2010. Totals: 25-1-6-1.
Errors: ECC 1, Coudy 2. LOB: ECC 3, Coudy 7. 2B: Anderson, Klawuhn; Sa. Myers. Thompson. 3B: Anderson, Fledderman. HR: Alexander, Vollmer. SB: Alexander.
Pitching
ECC: Emily Mourer-6 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
Coudy: Emma Saulter-5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Savannah Myers-1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Saulter.