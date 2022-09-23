ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic used a strong night at the net and service line to run past visiting DuBois central Catholic in straight sets, 25-14, 25-12, 25-13, Thursday night.
And, both of those areas proved to be a balanced attack for ECC as head coach Tricia Bauer ran in a bunch of reserves as the match progressed. Seven different Lady Crusaders notched at least three service points, while five had multiple kills.
Reagan Bauer paced the Lady Crusaders with team-highs in service points (13) and aces (6) to go along with seven kills.
Teammate MacKenzie Bille enjoyed a nine-point third set with a pair of aces, while Kiri Emmert had eight points. Gabby Weisner added six points (3 aces) and Lucy Klawuhn five (2 aces).
Tori Newton led the net attack with eight kills, while Madison Marzullo had five kills, three blocks and three service points. Maddie Bierly chipped in two kills.
“We have this philosophy that if you’re going to touch the ball, it has to be a good touch,” said Coach Bauer. “And, you have to play all out all the time no matter who you are playing. If not, you can get back on your heels and sleepy, and the next thing you know it’s 25-20 and lot closer game than you want.
“We’re playing really well, but we want to get better. Our goal is every game to play better than the game before it. These girls are real competitors and hate to lose ... even on any point. They are natural competitors, and every ball and every point they want to go all out.”
Elk County (7-0) jumped out to a quick 6-1 lead in the opening set as bauer scored a point before Emmert had a four-point spurt that featured kills by Marzullo and Newton.
A series of sideouts ensued as ECC maintained 4-5 point lead before four-straight points by Weisner made it 15-6. Bauer had two kills in the mini-run, while Weisner dropped in an ace.
Recommended Video
The remainder of the set turned into a defensive battle as the teams traded sideouts. Central Catholic did get a service point on a Jessy Frank ace, while Klawuhn notched a point on a Bauer kill to make it 21-12.
Fittingly, the set ended on the way it started — on Bauer’s serve as she recorded back-to-back points on an ace and Newton kill to give ECC a 25-14 win.
The Lady Crusaders carried that momentum into Game 2 and grabbed control from the get-go with a sideout on a Marzullo block and an eight-point service run by Bauer that featured three aces and a Newton kill.
A point by Emmert and three more from Marzullo quickly made it 15-3 Lady Crusaders. Central Catholic countered with a sideout and two points by Melia Mitskavich, but the Lady Cardinals never recovered from Bauer’s big run early in the set.
Klawuhn then tacked on three more points, to courtesy Bauer kills, to make it 20-7 before Emmert eventually finished of the game with back-to-back points on a pair of kills by Newton.
Bauer then started the third set with a pair of aces but a missed serve started a string of sideouts that ended with ECC holding a 6-3 advantage.
That’s when the Lady Crusaders all but put the game and match away as Bille stepped to the service line and ripped off nine straight points to push the lead to 15-3. Bille recorded a pair of aces in the run, while Bierly had a kill.
Weisner added a pair of aces for a 19-5 lead before Frank momentarily slowed down the Lady Crusaders with three points. She proved to be the final Lady Cardinal to serve though, as a missed serve coupled with three points by ECC’s Tessa Fledderman finished off the set, 25-13 and the match 3-0.
Elk County Catholic is back in action Tuesday at home against Ridgway, while DCC hosts Clearfield on Monday.