BROCKWAY — The state-ranked Elk County Catholic volleyball team got all it could handle from an upstart Brockway squad for a set and a half Thursday, but the Lady Crusaders experience proved to be too much as they came away with a hard-fought sweep, 25-21, 25-16, 25-15.
Brockway, which started two sophomores and a freshman, controlled the opening set and held a 19-12 lead at one point before ECC stormed back to win the game behind the serving of Ashlynn Schutz and Lucy Klawuhn.
The Lady Rovers didn’t hang their heads after dropping a heartbreaking set and were right back in the fight in set No. 2, where thy held a 12-10 lead halfway through. It was all ECC from there in the game though, as they ripped off a 15-4 run to take the set and go up 2-0.
Brockway bounced back again in the third and found itself down just 8-7 early on. However, a big 7-point service by Tori Newton turned the game in ECC’s favor as it ran away for 25-15 win to complete the sweep.
Newton played a big role in the win, as she led all players with 12 points while adding 12 kills. Teammate Reagan Bauer notched a match-high 14 kills to go along with seven points (2 aces) for ECC, which is ranked No. 7 in the state in Class A.
Schutz had eight points and Klawuhn seven and Kiri Emmert. Klawuhn and Payton Newton each chipped in six points as part of a balanced service attack.
“Our offense really struggled tonight, and we haven’t seen that in a while,” said ECC coach Tricia Bauer. “It’s really only our second game, but I kind of saw that when we were warming up. It seemed like everything was off.
“Brockway is definitely improved and they do a great defense. Their libero (Kalina Powell) is amazing. Our passing was good, but we had 15 errors in the first game, which is unusual for us. It was just an off night for us, but we still got the win.”
Brockway jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the opening set behind the serve of Sophia Schmader only to see ECC counter with a sideout and two points by bauer to quickly make it 4-3. Schmader led Brockway with eight points.
The teams then largely traded sideouts for most of the set, although a 4-point spurt by Lauren Rendos did give Brockway some breathing room at 12-6. The Lady Rovers later pushed that lead to 19-12 on an ace by Kalina Powell, who played a great defensive game as Brockway’s libero.
Powell recorded 24 digs to go along with a seven points (3 aces), while Rendos had four points and four kills. Teyha Brown added four blocks for the Lady Rovers.
A missed served halted Powell’s run though, then Schutz rattled off five straight points of her own to make it a game again at 19-18. However, she also missed a serve to halt her run.
The teams then traded points berore a tip by Klawuhn gave ECC a sideout to even the score at 21-21. Klawuhn then did the rest at the line as she notched four straight points, including kills by Payton Newton and Bauer, to finish off the ECC comeback in a 25-21 win.
Scoring on your serve came at a premium in the second set as both offenses struggled to get into a flow. Elk was the frst side to score back-to-back points on its serve (by Payton Newton) to take a slim 9-8 advantage.
However, Brockway countered with two Schmader points to grab a 12-10 advantage. Elk County then got 2-point service stints by Schutz, Tori Newton and Klawuhn to help build a 20-15 advantahe before Payton Newton ran off the final four points of the set for the 25-16 victory.
Bauer started that closing stretch with a kill and capped it with a tip on game-point. In between, Newton recorded an ace.
The Lady Crsuaders carried that momentum into the third set and jumped out to a 5-0 lead on a sideout and four points from Bauer. Emmert added two more points, one an ace, for an 8-1 advantage, but Brockway quickly responded with a 6-0 spurt.
Lauren Rendos started that run with a kill for a sideout, then Powell rattled off four straight points — two on aces and another on a Rendos kill.
A missed serve halted that run, and ECC promply took back the momentum as Tori Newton and Klawuhn slammed home kills with Schutz at the line.
After the teams traded missed serves, Tori Newton ripped off seven straight points to give ECC a commanding 19-10 lead. Brockway never recovered from there as Emmert ultimately finished off the set, and three-game sweep, with three final points.
“Overall, we talk of effort and energy and we had a great practice (Wednesday) night,” said Brockway coach Darren Morelli. “We had a letdown in Sheffield (loss Tuesday), and these kids just have to sart believing in themselves. And, tonight, they didn’t back down against one of the best teams in the district — if not the best team.
“They figured out we can compete with anyone, but they (ECC) wore us down. i went with eight mainly in the first two sets, and it wore us down and we were tired. But, we hung with them and was trying to get a set out of those first two, and it didn’t work.
“Powell had a great night, and my girls rely on her. And, I struggle with that because they’r sarting to waych her and rely on her to take a shjot when they aren’t moving their feet. She’s proven she is one of the best liberos in the district, and we do rely on her in the back row.
“But, I think it was an all-around effort tonight. Our setter (Meeca Smith) looked good, and our service game was back on. We put them on their heels in the first set and a half because of our serve and swing, and we had some good blocks tonight too.
“As a coach, you never want to walk out feeling a loss is a victory. But, I think with having two sophomores and a freshman on the court at all times, that this was a mental victory for the whole team. And, they realized at the end of the game that they can compete with anyone in the district.”
Elk County, which improved to 2-0, is back in action Tuesday at Kane. Brockway dropped to 2-2 after a 2-0 start. The Lady Rovers host their annual tournament on Saturday.