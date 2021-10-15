DuBOIS — Elk County Catholic and DuBois Central Catholic both entered Thursday night’s rescheduled volleyball match missing players, but in the end, that didn’t really have a major impact on the outcome as the Lady Crusaders rolled to a sweep 25-14, 25-8, 25-13.
Central Catholic was missing four regulars, and the young team it was forced to put out on the floor struggled to handle ECC’s strong serving and net game.
Sophomore Tori Newton fueled ECC’s attack in both area, as she posted match-highs in kills (8) and service points (14). Gabby Weisner also enjoyed a strong night at the line with 10 points, including a match-high five aces.
Lucy Klawuhn and Abby Hasselman posted nine and eight points, respectively, with Klawuhn dropping in a pair of aces. Moira Stanisch added five points, while Madison Marzullo had five kills and Regan Bauer four. Maddie Bierley chipped in three kills.
“With three games this week and not a lot of practice time, I challenged the girls to focus on their passing,” said ECC coach Tricia Bauer. “The girls did a great job on that and we really kept our unforced errors to a minimum.
“Our setters did a great job of really feeding all of our hitters tonight.”
Elk County wasted little time grabbing control of the first set as it raced out to a 13-3 lead. Weisner, Klawuhn and Stanisch each had two-point service stints in that opening run, while Newton scored four straight.
The Lady Cardinals never recovered from that fast start as ECC maintained that advantage the rest of the game to win by 11 points (25-14). Hasselman also had a two-point service stint in the game, while Newton added two more points in her second service of the set.
Central Catholic used single points by Faith Jacob and Savanah Morelli to grab an early 3-1 lead in the second set. Jacob had just the one point, while adding a kill and three blocks on the night. Morelli had three points (2 aces) and a pair of kills.
Elk County quickly swung the momentum in its favor though, as a sideout on a kill by Bierley tied things at 4-4 before Stanisch rattled off three points at the line to make it 7-4. Bauer and Newton had kills to earn two of those points, while the third came on an ace.
The teams then traded sideouts before an eight-point run by Newton broke the set wide open at 16-5.
Weisner, Bierley and Bauer each had kills in that spurt, which also featured an ace. Bauer had three of her four kills in the set.
Jacob eventually ended the run with a block, but that only delayed the inevitable.
Two points by Hasselman made it 19-6 before Weisner closed out the set with a four-point run capped by back-to-back aces to finish off a 25-8 set win.
Elk County carried that mometum into the third set and quickly found itself up 9-1 thanks to four-point service stints by Weisner and Klawuhn, each of whom had an ace in those runs.
Central countered with a sideout and back-to-back aces by Morelli to make it 9-4. The Lady Cardinals got as close as three (11-8) on a pair of points wby Rose Whipple, but ECC quickly countered with a sideout on a Bauer kill and four straight points by Hasselman to promptly lead 16-8. Whipple led DCC with four points.
Elk County controlled things from there.
A pair of points from Tessa Fledderman, one on a Newton kill, made it 20-12 before a four-point run split by a pair of Lady Crusaders closed out the set and the match.
Klawuhn served up the first two points in that spurt, while Kat Kirst recorded the final two to finish off the game 25-13 and the match 3-0.
Newton had four of her eight kills in the final set.
Both teams are back in action at home Monday. Elk County hosts Kane, while DCC welcomes Sheffield for Senior Night.