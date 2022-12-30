ST. MARYS — It’ll be an all-St. Marys final in the Elk County Holiday Tournament on both the girls and boys basketball side as Elk County Catholic and St. Marys picked up wins in semifinal matchups on Thursday.
For the girls, Elk County Catholic and Ridgway got the tournament started as the Lady Crusaders pulled out a 35-30 win.
Syd Alexander led Elk County Catholic (7-1) with 13 points, including a 5-for-6 mark from the charity stripe. Teammates Sami Straub and Lucy Klawuhn had eight points each.
Ridgway’s Jenna Kasmierski and Gabby Amacher led the Lady Elkers with eight points each while Kristen Ellenberger and Sophia Copello added five a piece.
The Lady Crusaders held a 17-16 lead over Ridgway (4-3) at the half before ECC went on a 13-8 run in the third quarter, highlighted by a couple of buckets from Alexander and Straub.
Ridgway would close the gap in the fourth quarter to within five, but that’s all they could chip away with the final buzzer sounding to give ECC a 35-30 win.
The second game wasn’t nearly as close as the tourney opener as St. Marys go to 8-0 on the season with a dominant 60-16 win over Johnsonburg.
Johnsonburg’s Cadence Brechtel actually opened up the game with a three to give the Ramettes a 3-0 lead. But from there it was all St. Marys as they went on a 17-0 run in the first quarter and led 34-7 at the half.
St. Marys then got the mercy rule clock running with about a minute and a half into the third quarter and continued to outscore Johnsonburg (4-6) by 26-9 in the second half en route to the 60-16 final.
Jayssa Snelick paced the Lady Dutch with 14 points, including three three-pointers. Teammate Izzy Catalone had 13 points while Olivia Eckels was also in double-figures with 11 points.
Brechtel led the Ramettes with seven points while Ella Lindberg had six.
Elk County Catholic and St. Marys will square off for the Elk County Holiday Tournament title tonight at 6:30 p.m. while Johnsonburg and Ridgway will play at 3 p.m. in the consolation game.
The boys then had the final two games of the day as Elk County Catholic got started with a 50-43 win over Johnsonburg.
A 22-12 first-half lead helped propel ECC (5-1) to the victory as Lance O’Neill led the Crusaders with 14 points. Teammate Wil Wortman came off the bench to add 11 points while Jordan Wasko had eight.
Aaron Myers led Johsonburg (2-5) with 11 points while teammate Isaiah Jackson had 10.
St. Marys and Ridgway squared off in Thursday night’s day one tourney finale as the Dutchmen took down the Elkers, 47-33.
Quin Gavazzi led St. Marys (5-2) with 14 points — including four treys. Tyler Mitchell added eight while Ben Paul came off the bench with seven.
Ridgway (4-2) was led by senior Aaron Sorg, who notched 11 points. Teammates Alex Merritt and Jack Benninger had nine and eight points, respectively.
Elk County Catholic and St. Marys will face off for the holiday tourney title with a tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m. tonight. Meanwhile, Johnsonburg and Ridgway will face each other in the consolation game slated for 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 35,
RIDGWAY 30
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 6 10 5 9 — 30
ECC 8 9 13 5 — 35
Ridgway—30
Jenna Kasmierski 4 0-0 8, Gabby Amacher 3 1-2 8, Kristen Ellenberger 2 0-0 5, Emma Vargas 2 0-0 4, Sophia Copello 2 1-2 5, Sara Zameroski 0 0-0 0, Maddie MacAfee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2-4 30.
Elk County Catholic—35
Sami Straub 3 1-3 8, Tori Newton 1 0-0 2, Syd Alexander 4 5-6 13, Lucy Klawuhn 2 3-4 8, Kiri Emmert 2 0-0 4, Gracee Breindel 0 0-0 0, Sarah Hasselman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 9-13 35.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 2 (Amacher, Ellenberger), ECC 2 (Straub, Klawuhn).
ST. MARYS 60,
JOHNSONBURG 16
Score by Quarters
J’burg 3 4 6 3 — 16
St. Marys 17 17 16 10 — 60
Johnsonburg—16
Annasophia Stauffer 0 0-0 0, Natalie Dunworth 0 1-2 1, Cadence Brechtel 3 0-0 7, Ella Lindberg 3 0-0 6, Emma Myers 0 0-0 0, Zoey Grunthaner 0 0-0 0, Gianna Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, Ally Notarianni 1 0-0 2, Kendra Freeman 0 0-0 0, Aliza Jackson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 1-2 16.
St. Marys—60
Alexa Schneider 3 0-0 7, Izzy Catalone 5 1-2 13, Olivia Eckels 5 1-2 11, Jayssa Snelick 5 1-2 14, Maura Caskey 4 2-2 10, Molly Hanslovan 1 0-0 3, Rosa DePrater 1 0-0 2, Raechel Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 5-8 60.
Three-pointers: J’burg 1 (Brechtel), St. Marys 7 (Snelick 3, Catalone 2, Schneider, Hanslovan).
BOYS
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 50,
JOHNSONBURG 43
Score by Quarters
J’burg 3 9 16 15 — 43
ECC 9 13 10 18 — 50
Johnsonburg—43
Aaron Myers 3 2-2 11, Luke Zimmerman 2 0-0 5, Kole Asti 2 1-2 6, Jake Lobaugh 3 0-0 7, Isaiah Jackson 5 0-0 10, Noah Stauffer 0 1-2 1, Eric Hoffman 1 0-0 3, Jayce Lechien 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-6 43.
Elk County Catholic—50
Jordan Wasko 3 0-0 8, Lance O’Neill 4 5-6 14, Michael Jacobs 2 2-2 6, Colby Nussbaum 2 1-2 5, Adam Straub 1 4-6 6, Wil Wortman 5 0-0 11, Timmy Brannock 0 0-0 0, David Anderson 0 0-0 0, Noah Cherry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 12-14 50.
Three-pointers: J’burg 7 (Myers 3, Zimmerman, Hoffman, Asti, Lobaugh), ECC 4 (Wasko 2, O’Neill, Wortman).
ST. MARYS 47,
RIDGWAY 33
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 6 5 8 14 — 33
St. Marys 7 7 15 18 — 47
Ridgway—33
Jack Benninger 3 2-2 8, Eric Gustafson 0 0-0 0, Erik Panebianco 2 0-0 5, Aaron Sorg 4 1-4 11, Alex Merritt 4 0-0 9, Hunter Beeler 0 0-0 0, Alec DeVallance 0 0-0 0, Jackson Kilpeck 0 0-0 0, Ethan Streich 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3-6 33.
St. Marys—47
Tanner Fox 1 4-4 6, Tyler Mitchell 4 0-0 8, Quin Gavazzi 5 0-1 14, Charlie Coudriet 2 1-2 5, Zach Thorwart 0 0-0 0, Anthony Nedzinski 1 0-0 3, Ben Paul 2 1-2 7, Dan Schutz 0 4-4 4, Lucas Bauer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 10-13 47.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 4 (Sorg 2, Panebianco, Merritt), St. Marys 7 (Gavazzi 4, Paul 2, Nedzinski).