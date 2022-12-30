St. Marys’ Jayssa Snelick (15), shown here dribbling up the court against Brockway earlier this season, led the Lady Dutch with 14 points Thursday en route to a 60-16 win over Johnsonburg in the Elk County Holiday Tournament. St. Marys will now face Elk County Catholic tonight for the tourney title, as ECC defeated Ridgway 35-30 earlier Thursday to make the finals.