ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders softball team picked up a 4-1 win over the Johnsonburg Ramettes on Wednesday afternoon.
Emily Mourer led the way for the Lady Crusaders (12-4) as she was 3-for-4 at the plate with three doubles and all four RBIs.
Mourer also started inside the circle, throwing all seven innings and allowing seven hits and one run while striking out six Ramettes.
Johnsonburg (9-6) actually outhit the Crusaders, 7-6, on the day as Julia Jones was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Natalie Dunworth also had a triple for the Ramettes and scored the team’s lone run in the top of the first inning.
Both teams are back out on the diamond next against Smethport as the Rams travel there today. Meanwhile, Elk County Catholic hosts the Lady Hubbers on Monday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 4,
JOHNSONBURG 1
Score by Innings
J’burg 100 000 0 — 1
ECC 201 010 x — 4
Johnsonburg—1
Natalie Dunworth 2b 4110, Julia Jones 3b 4021, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 4010, Shelby Sorg lf 3010, Payton Delhunty ss 4000, Julie Peterson p 3010, Zoey Grunthaner c 3000, Priscilla Ehrensberger cf 1010, Marlee Cherry rf 3000. Totals: 29-1-7-1.
Elk County Catholic—4
Lucy Klawuhn ss 3110, Gabby Weisner cf 1310, Lydia Anderson 1b 3000, Emily Mourer p 3034, Sydney Alexander 3b 3000, Caitlyn Vollmer c 3000, Ellie Baron lf 3000, Tessa Fledderman dp 3010, Hope Farley rf 3000, Reagan Bauer cr 0000, Sarah Hassleman cr 0000, Kathrine Kirst 2b 0000. Totals: 25-4-6-4.
Errors: J’burg 0, ECC 2. LOB: J’burg 11, ECC 5. 2B: Mourer 3. 3B: Dunworth.
Pitching
Johnsonburg: Julie Peterson-6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO.
Elk County Catholic: Emily Mourer-7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Peterson.
In other softball action,
ST. MARYS 15,
BRADFORD 1,
5 innings
BRADFORD — Three St. Marys Lady Dutch softball players combined for a one-hitter in a 15-1 win over the Bradford Lady Owls on Wednesday in five innings.
Kara Hanslovan got the start inside the circle and pitched the first inning while Jianna Gerg got the win throwing the next two and 2/3 innings.
Kendall Young then finished off the day for the last one and 2/3 innings, allowing no hits and striking out four.
At the plate, the Lady Dutch duo of Olivia Eckels and Young were 3-for-4 with two RBIs while Gianna Surra was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs. Eckels had two doubles and Surra had a triple. Rosa DePrater was also 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
The Lady Dutch are back in action Friday as they host Warren at 4:30 p.m. on Senior Night.
ST. MARYS 15,
BRADFORD 1, 5 innings
Score by Innings
St. Marys 534 30 — 15
Bradford 010 00 — 1
St. Marys—15
Rosa DePrater rf-3b 3322, Olivia Eckels ss-2b-ss 4232, Kendall Young 1b-p 4232, Kara Hanslovan p-ss-1b 4000, Gianna Surra c 4123, Lauren Mosier cf-2b 4100, Jianna Gerg 2b-p 1101, Allison Heindl lf 0200, Alexis Wendel 3b 2110, Kalani Clinger rf 1101, Danielle Rolley lf-cf 2100. Totals: 29-15-11-11.
Bradford—1
Alanna Benson ss-cf 2010, Kelsy Demming c 2000, Kalie Dixon p 3000, Madison Dougherty 3b-ss 3000, Carli Perschini 2b 1000, Olivia Angell lf 2000, H. Jackson 1b 1000, Mallory Craig rf 0100, Kadence Martin dp 2000. Totals: 16-1-1-0.
Errors: St. Marys 4, Bradford 3. LOB: St. Marys 3, Bradford 6. 2B: Eckels 2. 3B: Surra.
Pitching
St. Marys: Kara Hanslovan-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Jianna Gerg-2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Kendall Young-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Bradford: Kalie Dixon-5 IP, 11 H, 15 R, 10 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Gerg. Losing pitcher: Dixon.