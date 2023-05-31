DUBOIS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders softball team earned its second consecutive PIAA Class A state berth on Tuesday as the No. 2 Lady Crusaders dropped the No. 5 Forest Area Lady Fires, 14-4, in five innings at Heindl Field in the District 9 Class A true second-place game.
Elk County Catholic pitcher Emily Mourer threw all five innings and allowed seven hits, four runs and three walks while striking out four. She more than helped out her own cause at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a game-high five RBIs — including a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth.
Lydia Anderson was also 3-for-4 with two triples, two runs and two RBIs while Lucy Klawuhn was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, a double, a triple and three RBIs.
After the Lady Fires took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second, ECC answered with seven runs in the bottom of the second as Klawuhn’s double gave them a 3-2 lead after Caitlyn Vollmer’s initial RBI single. Gabby Weisner scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2 and a Mourer two-run double gave ECC a four run lead. Another double — this one by Sydney Alexander — made it 7-2.
Forest Area scored two in the top of the third before a Lydia Anderson two-run single made it 9-4 in the bottom of the third and RBI singles by Mourer and Ellie Baron made it 11-4.
Klawuhn’s RBI triple in the bottom of the fourth made it 12-4 as Mourer’s walk-off homer in the bottom of the fifth with no outs set the final.
Elk County Catholic (17-5) seals up the D-9 No. 2 seed and will play the loser of today’s District 6 title game between West Branch and Claysburg-Kimmel on Monday in a first round PIAA Class A matchup at a site and time to be determined.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 14,
FOREST AREA 4, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Forest 022 00 — 4
ECC 074 12 — 14
* There were 0 outs when game ended
Forest—4
Brooke Felleti c 2001, Akeela Greenawalt 3b 3000, Madison McFarland ss 3000, Faith Dietrich 1b 3110, Izzy Flick p 3020, Alexis Oswald 2b 3221, Anna Stitt lf 2022, Alexa Carll rf 2000, Brenna Thompson cf 2000, Mackenzie Mellon p 0000, Ava Best cr 0100. Totals 23-4-7-4.
ECC—14
Lucy Klawuhn ss 3323, Gabby Weisner cf 4101, Lydia Anderson 1b 4232, Emily Mourer p 4135, Sydney Alexander 3b 2011, Ellie Baron rf 1111, Tessa Fledderman 2100, Caitlyn Vollmer c 3021, Reagan Bauer lf 1200, Mackenzie Bille cr 0100, Sarah Hasselman cr 0200. Totals: 24-14-12-14.
Errors: forest 0, ECC 3. LOB: Forest 7, ECC 5. 2B: Dietrich; Klawuhn, Mourer, Alexander. 3B: Oswald, Stitt; Klawuhn, Anderson 2. HR: Mourer. SB: Weisner.
Pitching
Forest: Mackenzie Mellon-2 2/3 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 7 BB, 5 SO; Izzy Flick-1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
ECC: Emily Mourer-5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Mellon.