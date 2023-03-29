ST. MARYS — The Elk Couny Catholic baseball team used strong pitching and timely hitting to knock off Kane, 6-2, Tuesday in its season opener at Berwind Park.
The ECC duo of Joe Tettis and Shawn Geci combined on a four-hitter, with Geci earning the win in relief.
Tettis tossed the first three innings, allowing a pair of earned runs in the third that gave Kane a 2-0 lead at the time. The Wolves had two hits off Tettis, while he struck out six and walked five.
The Crusaders got a run back in the bottom of the third when Frankie Smith led off with a single and later scored on a groundout by Lance O’Neill to make it 2-1.
Geci then took over on the mound in the fourth and tossed four innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits while striking out four and walking just one.
Elk County got him the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Tettis led off with a triple to left-center and promptly scored on a Charlie Geci single. The Crusaders then loaded the bases on an error and Wil Wortman single before Tom Gilmore played Charlie Geci with the go-ahead run on a groundout.
Elk County took that 3-2 lead to the sixth when it put the game away with three big insurance runs.
Wortman led off the sixth with a single, then Smith walked with one away. After a flyout, O’Neill reached on an error that extended the inning and loaded the bases.
David Anderson made the Wolves pay for that miscue as he smacked a single to left that score Wortman. An error in the outfield allowed both Smith and O’Neill to also score to set the final score at 6-2.
Wortman was the lone player on either team to finish with two hits.
The Crusaders (1-0) are back in action Monday at home against cross-town rival St. Marys.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 6,
KANE 2
Score by Innings
Kane 002 000 0 — 2
ECC 001 203 x — 6
Kane—2
Anderson cf 2110, Ely c 4111, Everett 3b-p 3011, Darr ss 2000, Wensel p-cf 1000, Chamberlain p 0000, Burns 1b 3010, Heasley 1b 0000, Miller rf 3000, Zook lf-3b 3000, Smith lf 3000, Walter cr 0000. Totals: 24-2-4-2.
ECC—6
Isaac Dellaquila c 4000, Lance O’Neill 3b-lf 4101, David Anderson 2b 4011, Joe Tettis p-3b 2110, Charlie Geci lf-rf 2111, Colby Nussbaum 1b 3000, Kevin Millet pr 0000, Wil Wortman ss 3120, Tom Gilmore dh 2001, Shawn Geci rf-p 1000, Frankie Smith cf 2210. Totals: 27-6-6-4.
Errors: Kane 7, ECC 0. LOB: Kane 7, ECC 6. 2B: Ely. 3B: Tettis. CS: Walter (by Dellaquila), Millet.
Pitching
Kane: Wensel-3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Chamberlain-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO; Everett-1 IP. 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
ECC: Joe Tettis-3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO; Shawn Geci-4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: S. Geci. Losing pitcher: Wensel.