ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys and girls track and field teams may not have had the success they are accustomed to at the District 9 Class AA Championships last year, but the school still qualified six athletes for states in four events.
Four of those state qualifiers return as veteran head coach W.J. Fernan welcomes back a strong core of 18 letterwinners (10 girls, 8 boys). And, that group of letterwinners is spread out pretty evenly grade-wise on both teams.
Elk County’s lone district champ last year was Tori Newton, who won the javelin as a freshman with a throw of 122-4. She just missed winning a state medal (Top 8) as she placed ninth with a personal-best toss of 127 feet, 5 inches — seven inches shy of the eighth-place medalist.
She is joined as a returning state qualifier on the girls’ side by fellow sophomores Grace Neubert, Sophia Bille and Sami Straub. Neubert won silver in the 3,200 run and teamed up with Bille, Straub and the now graduated Gina Carnovale to win silver in the 4x800 relay.
Neubert was 10th at states in the 3,200, while the Lady Crusaders’ 4x800 relay was 12th.
The boys lone state qualifier, Joe Wolfe (silver in 1,600 & 3,200), graduated last year.
“We are probably a little more talented on the girls side with four girls who participated at the state meet last year returning as sophomores in Sophia Bille, Grace Neubert, Tori Newton, and Sami Straub,” said Fernan. “But, we have been impressed with the athletes’ desire on both squads to challenge themselves and each other to improve and find their best.”
Beyond those state returnees, Fernan is pleased with the leadership the teams are getting from the upperclassmen.
“In terms of our key returners and newcomers, we have a great group of returning senior leaders on the guys and girls side,” he said. “Jaci Aiello, Tami Geci, Abby Hasselman, Kirsten Roberts, Tom Dippold, James Foradora, Luke Jansen, Ke Kang, and Alex Miller have all been leaders in past and will be leaned on even more this season.
“We also have a senior who is a first year participant, Isaac Grunenwald, who will add to that senior leadership.”
Outside of its Top 2 finishes that guaranteed trips to states for the athletes already mentioned, ECC won seven other medals (Top 6) at districts last year.
On the girls’ side, Bille collected a pair of bronze medals in the 800 and 1,600 runs, while Sami Straub was fourth in the triple jump and fifth in the 300 hurdles. Newton added a second medal with a fifth-place in the shot put, while junior Allison Geci was fourth in the shot.
Alex Miller placed fifth in the 3,200 on the boys side, and teamed up with returnees Adam Straub (junior) and sophomores Lucas Polaski and Bobby Urmann to win a bronze in the 4x800.
The overall numbers are up for the team this year, as the girls have 21 and the boys 18. A large portion of those 38 athletes are freshmen and sophomores, which bodes well for the present and future for the program.
“We have a nice group of freshmen, and a few other first year participants who are just as interested in finding their potential as the veterans,” said Fernan. “We have enjoyed working with this group for the first three weeks and are impressed with their enthusiasm for growth and investing in that growth.
“We look forward to watching this enthusiasm unfold into a season worth of performances and, as we always do, hope to meet our potential as athletes and as teams.”
Elk County opens its season Saturday at the Igloo Invitational at Altoona’s Mansion Park.
BOYS ROSTER
Seniors: Tom Dippold, James Foradora, Isaac Grunenwald, Luke Jansen, Ke Kang, Alex Miller. Juniors: Nicklous Cherry, Julian Funaki, Cole Piccirillo, Adam Straub. Sophomores: Tim Brannock, Lucas Polaski, Bobby Urmann. Freshmen: Aaron Lanzel, Kayne Smith, Joseph Toncich, Dakota Viglione, Wil Wortman.
GIRLS ROSTER
Seniors: Jaci Aiello, Tami Geci, Abby Hasselman, Kirsten Roberts. Juniors: Allison Geci, Madison Marzullo, Rachel Sloff. Sophomores: Sophia Bille, Gracee Breindel, Kiri Emmert, Isabella Macer, Grace Neubert, Tori Newton, Elizabeth Schmidt, Sami Straub. Freshmen: Dani Aiello, Andrea Baron, Gianna Bille, Gina Geci, Melena Piccirillo, Gerrianne Vogt.